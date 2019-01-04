Iowa suffers first flu death of the season

DES MOINES, Iowa – The first flu death of the season is reported in Iowa.

The state’s Department of Public Health says a middle aged man in eastern Iowa died from the flu after having underlying conditions or contributing factors.

"This death is an unfortunate reminder the flu virus does have the potential to cause severe illness and death,” says IDPH Medical Director Dr. Caitlin Pedati, “especially in the very young, very old, or those who have underlying health conditions.”

The Department of Public Health says after 10 weeks of low influenza activity in Iowa, flu activity has increased over the last three weeks and influenza has been reported in every region of the state.

The Centers for Disease Control recommends that essentially everyone over 6 months of age should receive the flu vaccine. It takes up to two weeks after vaccination for the body to achieve full benefit against the flu virus.

To learn more about influenza in Iowa, click here.