Iowa students participate in straw poll

With the Iowa Caucuses less than a week away, another kind of polling is also happening in many Iowa school districts this week.

Whether by paper ballot or online, students are making their voices heard as part of the youth straw poll. While their votes for President, U.S. Senate and House of Representative races won't go towards the general elction, students are making their voices herard. In addition, the poll is one way Secretary of State Paul D. Pate's office encourages students to get involved in the political process.

Sky Toyne is a senior at Clear Lake High School, and will be eligible to vote in November.

"It's important to me that my classmates are educated, because every one in the senior class...we're all going to vote in the next election, and it's really important to me that people know who they're voting for and why they should vote."

Kosovo exchange student Blerta Doberdolani is also participating in the mock election, and has a unique perspective on American politics.

"It's pretty different. Everything is kind of new for me, but I find it interesting."

Throughout the semester, students have been keeping up to date on the campaign, watching videos from the candidates and studying the issues.

"In our class, it's pretty mixed. There are liberals and conservatives, so it's pretty mixed."

Ashlin Cooper has thoroughly enjoyed the process.

"It makes us more confident about actually voting, and getting an idea of how the voting process works, getting an idea on how to voice our opinions, who to back, which candidate reflects our ideas."

At Northwood-Kensett High School, the social science classes are also participating. Throughout the election cycle, teacher Monte DeArmoun says his students have seen candidates like Bernie Sanders visit their school and for public events, as well as workers from many of the campaigns also sharing their stories, which has helped fuel their interest in the political system.

"Many of the campaign workers were not from Iowa to begin with, some from California, some from the East Coast. One who served as a lawyer for awhile, then decided he wanted to help somebody become president."

As an educator, he believes it's important for the next generation to get politically involved.

"Hopefully it means they're going participate not only as a voter, but maybe run for an elected position later, when they get older."

Results from this week's poll can be found here. In the Presidential race, President Trump emerges as the front-runner on the Republican ticket with 91.4% of the votes, while Andrew Yang was favored on the Democratic side with 22.7% of the votes. For U.S. Senate, incumbent Joni Ernst won all Republican votes, while Kimberly Graham received 32.9% of the Democratic votes. In the U.S. House of Representatives race (for District 4), incumbent Steve King received 68.2% of the vote, with J.D. Scholten receiving 100% of the Democratic vote.