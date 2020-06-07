Iowa strength coach put on leave amid racism allegations

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — Iowa football strength and conditioning coach Chris Doyle has been placed on administrative leave after several black former players posted on social media about what they described as systemic racism in the program.

Head coach Kirk Ferentz made the announcement Saturday night, calling it “a defining moment” for Iowa’s football program in a video posted on the team’s Twitter account.

Dozens of former players took to social media to detail the troubling issues they allege they saw and experienced while playing at Iowa.

The 51-year-old Doyle has been Iowa’s strength and conditioning coach since 1999, when Ferentz took over the football program.