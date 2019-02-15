Iowa state wrestling: Thursday's highlights and quarterfinal matches

Here's the roundup from an action-packed day in Des Moines.
1A wrestlers reach the quarterfinals. Click here.
2A wrestlers reach the quarterfinals. Click here.
Mason City goes 4-0 in Class 3A first round. Click here.
Class 1A quarterfinalists
106 - #7 Clayton McDonough (Central Springs) vs. Cade Siebrecht (LI)
113 - #3 Jakob Whitinger (Nashua-Plainfield) vs. #1 Hagen Heistand (Logan-Magnolia)
126 - #10 Tyler Helgason (Lake Mills) vs. #2 Cole Cassady (Martensdale-St. Mary)
132 - #4 Jacob McBride (Newman Catholic) vs. #5 Logan James (Underwood)
138 - Lawson Lossee (Riceville) vs. #7 Grant Hoeger (Beckman Catholic)
152 - #9 Kameron Black (Newman Catholic) vs. #1 Brady Henderson (North Linn)
160 - #6 Elijah Wagner (Lake Mills) vs. Michael Baker (Underwood)
170 - #6 Tate Hagen (West Hancock) vs. #2 Ethan Fulcher (Hudson)
182 - #3 Tucker Kroeze (Belmond-Klemme) vs. #4 Nick Milder (Regina, Iowa City)
195 - #1 Zach Ryg (Central Springs) vs. #8 Kanan Morris (Alburnett)
195 - #3 Chase McLeish (Newman Catholic) vs. Treyton Steffen (Sumner)
285 - Chandler Redenius (West Hancock) vs. #7 Trenton Dirks (Westwood)
Class 2A quarterfinalists
106 - #3 Carter Fousek (Crestwood) vs. #10 Carter Anderson (Albia)
113 - #8 Sam Nelson (Clear Lake) vs. #2 Colby Lillegard (Bondurant-Farrar)
120 - #4 Kaden Anderlik (Crestwood) vs. #3 Caleb Fuessley (Center Point-Urbana)
132 - #1 Eric Faught (Clear Lake) vs. #8 Jackson Rolfs (Decorah)
152 - #10 Braxton Doebel (Clear Lake) vs. #5 Scott Betterton (Vinton Shellsberg)
160 - #4 Zach Williams vs. #0 Austin Beaver (West Liberty)
170 - #5 Spencer Mooberry (Osage) vs. #6 Wyatt Voelker (West Deleware)
170 - #2 Colter Bye (Crestwood) vs. #8 Jax Flynn (Solon)
220 - #7 Kade Hambly (Clear Lake) vs. #5 Lake Stahlberg (Monticello)
Class 3A State quarterfinalists
106 - #7 Jace Rhodes (Mason City) vs. #3 Ethan Wood-Finley (IC High)
120 - #1 Cullan Schriever (Mason City) vs. Nick Walters (SCN)
138 - #1 Colby Schriever (Mason City) vs. #2 Drevon Ross (Ft. Dodge)
285 - #1 Troy Monahan (Mason City) vs. Conner Arndt (Southeast Polk)
