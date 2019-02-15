Clear
SEVERE WX: Wind Chill Advisory View Alerts
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Iowa state wrestling: Thursday's highlights and quarterfinal matches

Here's the roundup from an action-packed day in Des Moines.

Posted: Feb. 15, 2019 7:27 AM
Updated: Feb. 15, 2019 7:31 AM

Here's the roundup from an action-packed day in Des Moines.

1A wrestlers reach the quarterfinals. Click here. 

2A wrestlers reach the quarterfinals. Click here. 

Mason City goes 4-0 in Class 3A first round. Click here. 

Class 1A quarterfinalists

106 - #7 Clayton McDonough (Central Springs) vs. Cade Siebrecht (LI)

113 - #3 Jakob Whitinger (Nashua-Plainfield) vs. #1 Hagen Heistand (Logan-Magnolia)

126 - #10 Tyler Helgason (Lake Mills) vs. #2 Cole Cassady (Martensdale-St. Mary)

132 - #4 Jacob McBride (Newman Catholic) vs. #5 Logan James (Underwood)

138 - Lawson Lossee (Riceville) vs. #7 Grant Hoeger (Beckman Catholic)

152 - #9 Kameron Black (Newman Catholic) vs. #1 Brady Henderson (North Linn)

160 - #6 Elijah Wagner (Lake Mills) vs. Michael Baker (Underwood)

170 - #6 Tate Hagen (West Hancock) vs. #2 Ethan Fulcher (Hudson)

182 - #3 Tucker Kroeze (Belmond-Klemme) vs. #4 Nick Milder (Regina, Iowa City)

195 - #1 Zach Ryg (Central Springs) vs. #8 Kanan Morris (Alburnett)

195 - #3 Chase McLeish (Newman Catholic) vs. Treyton Steffen (Sumner)

285 - Chandler Redenius (West Hancock) vs. #7 Trenton Dirks (Westwood)

Class 2A quarterfinalists

106 - #3 Carter Fousek (Crestwood) vs. #10 Carter Anderson (Albia)

113 - #8 Sam Nelson (Clear Lake) vs. #2 Colby Lillegard (Bondurant-Farrar)

120 - #4 Kaden Anderlik (Crestwood) vs. #3 Caleb Fuessley (Center Point-Urbana)

132 - #1 Eric Faught (Clear Lake) vs. #8 Jackson Rolfs (Decorah)

152 - #10 Braxton Doebel (Clear Lake) vs. #5 Scott Betterton (Vinton Shellsberg)

160 - #4 Zach Williams vs. #0 Austin Beaver (West Liberty)

170 - #5 Spencer Mooberry (Osage) vs. #6 Wyatt Voelker (West Deleware)

170 - #2 Colter Bye (Crestwood) vs. #8 Jax Flynn (Solon)

220 - #7 Kade Hambly (Clear Lake) vs. #5 Lake Stahlberg (Monticello)

Class 3A State quarterfinalists

106 - #7 Jace Rhodes (Mason City) vs. #3 Ethan Wood-Finley (IC High)

120 - #1 Cullan Schriever (Mason City) vs. Nick Walters (SCN)

138 - #1 Colby Schriever (Mason City) vs. #2 Drevon Ross (Ft. Dodge)

285 - #1 Troy Monahan (Mason City) vs. Conner Arndt (Southeast Polk)

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Scattered Clouds
-6° wxIcon
Hi: 6° Lo: -3°
Feels Like: -27°
Albert Lea
Clear
-8° wxIcon
Hi: 5° Lo: -5°
Feels Like: -23°
Austin
Clear
-6° wxIcon
Hi: 7° Lo: -2°
Feels Like: -23°
Charles City
Overcast
-6° wxIcon
Hi: 6° Lo: -1°
Feels Like: -24°
Rochester
Clear
-8° wxIcon
Hi: 7° Lo: -5°
Feels Like: -30°
Tracking a slick commute and cold sunshine.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Tracking Icy Roads and Cold Temperatures

Image

Monday's sports highlights: Lourdes wins 1A Title, section wrestling playoffs plus Coach K in Roch

Image

2A Thursday

Image

1A Thursday

Image

Thursday 3A

Image

State wrestlers advance in Iowa individual state tournament

Image

Former hotel developer files lawsuit

Image

Local wrestlers advance in Iowa state individual tournament

Image

In love since 1955

Image

Remembering Love Letters

Community Events