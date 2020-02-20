Clear

Iowa state wrestling: Thursday's results

22 area wrestlers are still in the hunt for a state title, 15 others seek third place.

Posted: Feb 20, 2020 10:23 PM
Posted By: Kaleb Gillock

Class 1A Quarterfinalists

106: Garret Rinken (Nashua-Plainfield)

113: Clayton McDonough (Central Springs)

120: Bryce McDonough (Central Springs)

145: Lawson Losee (Riceville)

160: Elijah Wagner (Lake Mills)

170: Matthew Francis (West Hancock)

182: Cole Kelly (West Hancock)

195: Tate Hagen (West Hancock)

220: Tanner Hagen (West Hancock), Gideon Rollene (Northwood-Kensett)

285: Chandler Redenius (West Hancock)

Class 2A Quarterfinalists

113: Carter Fousek (Crestwood)

120: Nick Fox (Osage)

126: Joe Sullivan (Osage), Sam Nelson (Clear Lake)

160: Zach Williams (Osage)

170: Spencer Mooberry (Osage)

182: Caden Collins (Charles City), Reese Moore (Forest City)

Class 3A Quarterfinalists

113: Jace Rhodes (Mason City)

126: Cullan Schriever (Mason City)

145: Colby Schriever (Mason City)

Class 1A - Competing for 3rd

106: Kale Petersen (West Fork)

126: Trey Nelson (Nashua-Plainfield)

138: McKade Munn (Nashua-Plainfield)

152: Casey Hanson (Lake Mills), Bryer Subject (West Hancock)

182: Evan Kalainoff (Nashua-Plainfield)

Class 2A - Competing for 3rd

106: Nathaniel Bigalk (Crestwood)

120: Brock Moore (Forest City)

132: Averee Abben (Osage), Chase Thomas (Crestwood)

152: Kristian Gunderson (Forest City)

160: Jared Shaw (GHV)

220: Treyton Burnikel (Crestwood)

285: Chase Crooks (Charles City), Wyatt Scheidel (Crestwood)

