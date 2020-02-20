Iowa state wrestling: Thursday's results

Class 1A Quarterfinalists
106: Garret Rinken (Nashua-Plainfield)
113: Clayton McDonough (Central Springs)
120: Bryce McDonough (Central Springs)
145: Lawson Losee (Riceville)
160: Elijah Wagner (Lake Mills)
170: Matthew Francis (West Hancock)
182: Cole Kelly (West Hancock)
195: Tate Hagen (West Hancock)
220: Tanner Hagen (West Hancock), Gideon Rollene (Northwood-Kensett)
285: Chandler Redenius (West Hancock)
Class 2A Quarterfinalists
113: Carter Fousek (Crestwood)
120: Nick Fox (Osage)
126: Joe Sullivan (Osage), Sam Nelson (Clear Lake)
160: Zach Williams (Osage)
170: Spencer Mooberry (Osage)
182: Caden Collins (Charles City), Reese Moore (Forest City)
Class 3A Quarterfinalists
113: Jace Rhodes (Mason City)
126: Cullan Schriever (Mason City)
145: Colby Schriever (Mason City)
Class 1A - Competing for 3rd
106: Kale Petersen (West Fork)
126: Trey Nelson (Nashua-Plainfield)
138: McKade Munn (Nashua-Plainfield)
152: Casey Hanson (Lake Mills), Bryer Subject (West Hancock)
182: Evan Kalainoff (Nashua-Plainfield)
Class 2A - Competing for 3rd
106: Nathaniel Bigalk (Crestwood)
120: Brock Moore (Forest City)
132: Averee Abben (Osage), Chase Thomas (Crestwood)
152: Kristian Gunderson (Forest City)
160: Jared Shaw (GHV)
220: Treyton Burnikel (Crestwood)
285: Chase Crooks (Charles City), Wyatt Scheidel (Crestwood)
