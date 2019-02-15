Iowa state wrestling: Friday's highlights and finals matches

Class 1A finalists
195 - #1 Zach Ryg (Central Springs) vs. #3 Chase McCleish (Newman Catholic)
Class 2A finalists
106 - Carter Fousek (Crestwood) vs. #2 Blaine Frazier (Notre Dame, Burlington)
132 - Eric Faught (Clear Lake) vs. #2 Jack Gaukel (Sergeant Bluff-Lutton)
Class 3A finalists
106 - #7 Jace Rhodes (Mason City) vs. #2 Trever Anderson (Ankeny)
138 - #1 Colby Schreiver (Mason City) vs. #4 Eli Loyd (Pleasant Valley)
