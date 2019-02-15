Clear
SEVERE WX: Winter Weather Advisory View Alerts
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Iowa state wrestling: Friday's highlights and finals matches

Here's the roundup from an action-packed day in Des Moines.

Posted: Feb. 15, 2019 10:41 PM
Posted By: Kaleb Gillock

Class 1A finalists

195 - #1 Zach Ryg (Central Springs) vs. #3 Chase McCleish (Newman Catholic)

Class 2A finalists

106 - Carter Fousek (Crestwood) vs. #2 Blaine Frazier (Notre Dame, Burlington)

132 - Eric Faught (Clear Lake) vs. #2 Jack Gaukel (Sergeant Bluff-Lutton)

Class 3A finalists

106 - #7 Jace Rhodes (Mason City) vs. #2 Trever Anderson (Ankeny)

138 - #1 Colby Schreiver (Mason City) vs. #4 Eli Loyd (Pleasant Valley)

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Clear
wxIcon
Hi: 8° Lo: -4°
Feels Like: -14°
Albert Lea
Clear
-2° wxIcon
Hi: 4° Lo: -5°
Feels Like: -2°
Austin
Clear
wxIcon
Hi: 8° Lo: -2°
Feels Like: 0°
Charles City
Clear
wxIcon
Hi: 8° Lo: -2°
Feels Like: -12°
Rochester
Clear
-3° wxIcon
Hi: 7° Lo: -5°
Feels Like: -15°
Tracking rebounding temperatures and fresh snow Sunday.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Prep basketball highlights and scores: Iowa basketball districts; LP knocks off Grand Meadow

Image

Prep basketball highlights from Southern Minnesota; Hurt goes for 40

Image

Talking about industrial hemp production

Image

National Emergency Reactions

Image

Friday: Class 1A, 2A semifinals

Image

Friday: 2A quarterfinals, 3A semifinals

Image

Protecting Your Windows

Image

Dealing with the Aftermath of Pileup Crash

Image

Seal of Literacy

Image

Tracking More Snow for Sunday

Community Events