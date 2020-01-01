Iowa state parks celebrate first day hike

FOREST CITY, Iowa - Dan Rice says today's hike at Pilot Knob State Park was the perfect way to start a new year.

"Beautiful day! You know, you get through the New Year’s celebrations and this got us up off the couch and get some exercise in before we watch some bowl games and have dinner."

The hike was a partnership between the Iowa DNR and the Friends of Pilot Knob. Everyone agreed seeing the park covered in snow and ice was a sight to behold.

A little bit of ice on the trails made for some challenging conditions on the one and a half mile trek, but for these outdoorsy types, it was nothing to be afraid of.

"the snow lets you keep a little bit of traction but then you get some icy spots and there were a few close calls out there,” said Rice.

The temperature was a nice balmy 35 degrees, but just in case anyone got a little chilly, a fire provided a place to get warm...and make a few smores.