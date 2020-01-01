Clear

Iowa state parks celebrate first day hike

Parks across the state were holding hiking events that also commemorate the 100th anniversary of the Iowa parks system.

Posted: Jan 1, 2020 10:48 PM
Posted By: Nick Kruszalnicki

FOREST CITY, Iowa - Dan Rice says today's hike at Pilot Knob State Park was the perfect way to start a new year.

"Beautiful day! You know, you get through the New Year’s celebrations and this got us up off the couch and get some exercise in before we watch some bowl games and have dinner."

The hike was a partnership between the Iowa DNR and the Friends of Pilot Knob. Everyone agreed seeing the park covered in snow and ice was a sight to behold.

A little bit of ice on the trails made for some challenging conditions on the one and a half mile trek, but for these outdoorsy types, it was nothing to be afraid of.

"the snow lets you keep a little bit of traction but then you get some icy spots and there were a few close calls out there,” said Rice.

The temperature was a nice balmy 35 degrees, but just in case anyone got a little chilly, a fire provided a place to get warm...and make a few smores.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Overcast
37° wxIcon
Hi: 38° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 28°
Albert Lea
Scattered Clouds
36° wxIcon
Hi: 37° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 30°
Austin
Scattered Clouds
34° wxIcon
Hi: 39° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 29°
Charles City
Overcast
36° wxIcon
Hi: 39° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 29°
Rochester
Clear
31° wxIcon
Hi: 35° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 22°
Kicking off the new year with warmer temps
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Taking aim at an axe-citing sport

Image

Chris' PM Weather Forecast 1/1

Image

Happy hikers hit the trail

Image

Med City goodbyes in 2019

Image

Cracking down on drunk driving

Image

Skating rink opening delayed

Image

Rochester's first 2020 baby

Image

Bird Banding Open House

Image

Fatal Crash

Image

Healthy appetizers

Community Events