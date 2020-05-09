Iowa state flags to fly at half-mast for Police Week

DES MOINES, Iowa – Governor Kim Reynolds has ordered all state flags lowered to half-staff in honor of Peace Officers Memorial Day and Police Week.

“This week, we honor the strength of character and sense of duty that drives our peace officers through every shift,” says Governor Reynolds. “Iowa’s peace officers are unflinching protectors who willingly place their lives on the line to keep our communities safe. I am proud to recognize the brave hearts behind the badge and the legacy left behind by each fallen hero.”

Flags will be at half-staff from sunrise on Sunday, May 10, until sunset on Friday, May 15, on the State Capitol Building and on flag displays in the Capitol Complex. Flags will also be at half-staff on all public buildings, grounds and facilities throughout the state.

Individuals, businesses, schools, municipalities, counties and other government subdivisions are also encouraged to fly the flag at half-staff for the same length of time as a sign of respect.