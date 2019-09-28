Clear
BREAKING NEWS One dead, three others injured after rollover east of Mason City Full Story

Iowa state director leaves Delaney campaign

John Delaney
John Delaney

Leaving to 'pursue other opportunities.'

Posted: Sep 28, 2019 8:47 AM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Democratic presidential candidate John Delaney's Iowa state director has left his 2020 campaign in the first-in-the-nation caucus state.

Monica Biddix had been his state director since January but served on his campaign since June 2018, starting first as his communications director. She said in a statement to The Associated Press on Friday that she was leaving to "pursue other opportunities."

His campaign announced later Friday that it had named Brent Roske the new Iowa state director. Roske earlier served as Democratic presidential candidate Marianne Williamson's Iowa state director.

The former Maryland congressman launched his presidential campaign in 2017, making him the longest-campaigning candidate in the field. But he has failed to gain much traction and routinely polls at the bottom of the pack.

He's scheduled to visit Iowa this weekend.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Broken Clouds
54° wxIcon
Hi: 66° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 54°
Albert Lea
Clear
52° wxIcon
Hi: 64° Lo: 51°
Feels Like: 52°
Austin
Clear
55° wxIcon
Hi: 66° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 55°
Charles City
Scattered Clouds
55° wxIcon
Hi: 65° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 55°
Rochester
Overcast
52° wxIcon
Hi: 64° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 52°
Sun for Saturday, rain and warmer on Sunday
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Sports Overtime: Part 2

Image

Sports Overtime: Part 1

Image

Rochester weighs in on impeachment

Image

Helping homeless youth in North Iowa

Image

Grief Workshop

Image

Chris' PM Weather Forecast 9/27

Image

Ranked choice voting coming to Rochester?

Image

Veteran Recovering After Crash

Image

Hostage Negotiation Training

Image

Taste Testing Local Produce

Community Events