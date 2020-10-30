Iowa state cross country - Day 1 results

CLASS 4A BOYS

PLACE TEAM POINTS PLACES OF FINISHERS AVG. TIME SPREAD

1 Sioux City, North 75 1 4 19 24 27 30 42 16:16.3 1:09.0

2 Dowling Catholic 83 3 8 12 15 45 58 61 16:20.4 0:59.6

3 Cedar Falls 86 9 14 16 21 26 46 51 16:26.7 0:24.4

4 Waukee 131 11 13 28 39 40 74 86 16:33.8 0:31.2

5 Dubuque, Hempstead 137 2 22 23 38 52 56 62 16:33.2 1:16.9

6 Iowa City, Liberty 172 18 32 37 41 44 64 80 16:43.6 0:24.3

7 Prairie, Cedar Rapids 183 5 25 35 55 63 76 98 16:46.6 1:10.0

8 Iowa City, City 224 6 17 50 67 84 92 101 16:56.1 1:28.4

9 Ankeny Centennial 243 20 47 57 59 60 82 91 16:59.9 0:36.2

10 Johnston 276 29 33 65 72 77 78 89 17:08.1 0:51.2

11 Iowa City, West 280 10 36 70 81 83 95 100 17:07.3 1:22.5

12 Pleasant Valley 281 43 48 49 68 73 99 105 17:07.6 0:34.4

13 Urbandale 295 7 54 71 75 88 90 102 17:11.0 1:30.6

14 Norwalk 298 31 34 69 79 85 96 97 17:13.2 0:55.7

15 Valley, West Des Moin 393 53 66 87 93 94 103 104 17:35.6 0:54.4

Individuals

PLACE FINISHER TIME

1. Sioux City, North

1 Jaysen Bouwers, 12 15:31.2

4 Will Lohr, 11 16:00.2

19 Yemane Kifle, 11 16:32.9

24 Gabe Nash, 10 16:36.7

27 Beshanena Gutema, 10 16:40.1

30 Natnael Kifle, 9 16:42.6

42 Colin Greenwell, 12 16:48.4

Total Time = 1:21:21.1 Total Places = 75

2. Dowling Catholic

3 Jackson Heidesch, 10 15:53.8

8 Will Ryan, 11 16:15.1

12 Cade Muller, 12 16:16.0

15 Nolan Kyhl, 12 16:23.3

45 Andrew Robey, 11 16:53.4

58 Tyler Schweizer, 11 17:08.7

61 Jordan Daniel, 12 17:11.1

Total Time = 1:21:41.6 Total Places = 83

3. Cedar Falls

9 Joel Burris, 12 16:15.3

14 T J. Tomlyanovich, 12 16:19.3

16 Brayden Burnett, 11 16:24.2

21 Eli Smith, 12 16:34.6

26 Michael Goodenbour, 12 16:39.7

46 Cooper Olsen, 12 16:55.8

51 Alex Horstman, 11 17:01.6

Total Time = 1:22:13.1 Total Places = 86

4. Waukee

11 Jacob Christensen, 12 16:15.7

13 Vincent Hodges, 12 16:19.3

28 Nathan Holstrom, 12 16:40.3

39 Jonah Christensen, 12 16:46.8

40 Corbin Truitt, 12 16:46.8

74 David Parks, 11 17:26.1

86 Sarang Kothari, 10 17:41.1

Total Time = 1:22:48.9 Total Places = 131

5. Dubuque, Hempstead

2 Ryan Winger, 12 15:45.7

22 Derek Leicht, 11 16:35.8

23 Josh Davis, 12 16:35.9

38 George Holesmeyer, 11 16:46.0

52 Brady Blean, 11 17:02.5

56 Mason Suarez, 12 17:06.3

62 Owen Maloney, 12 17:12.5

Total Time = 1:22:45.9 Total Places = 137

6. Iowa City, Liberty

18 Bowen Gryp, 12 16:28.1

32 Aidan Decker, 9 16:44.5

37 Caleb Schillinger, 12 16:45.6

41 Jack Kinzer, 12 16:47.2

44 Christian Montover, 11 16:52.4

64 Jordan Robinson, 11 17:17.8

80 Gavin Keeney, 11 17:33.5

Total Time = 1:23:37.8 Total Places = 172

7. Prairie, Cedar Rapids

5 Andrew Bickford, 12 16:06.8

25 Hunter Kalous, 12 16:38.5

35 Anthony Lee, 11 16:45.4

55 Ty Costigan, 12 17:05.3

63 Jake Opitz, 12 17:16.7

76 Bryson Canton, 11 17:30.5

98 Zach Cooper, 10 18:03.4

Total Time = 1:23:52.7 Total Places = 183

8. Iowa City, City

6 Ford Washburn, 10 16:11.2

17 Truman Thompson, 10 16:26.1

50 Noah Carey, 10 17:01.5

67 Elliot Dunnwald, 11 17:22.2

84 Parker Max, 11 17:39.5

92 Ammon Smith, 10 17:51.1

101 Hayden Beerends, 12 18:13.0

Total Time = 1:24:40.5 Total Places = 224

9. Ankeny Centennial

20 Gabriel Vicker, 12 16:34.1

47 Kade Christensen, 12 16:58.1

57 Connor Cunningham, 12 17:07.8

59 Nate Jones, 12 17:09.0

60 Karsten Peters, 11 17:10.3

82 Tyler Schermerhorn, 11 17:35.5

91 Cooper Majors, 11 17:49.0

Total Time = 1:24:59.3 Total Places = 243

10. Johnston

29 Yohana Yual, 12 16:40.3

33 Carter Borwick, 12 16:45.2

65 Carson Stanley, 12 17:18.9

72 Matt Borgmeier, 12 17:24.5

77 Aidan O'Connor, 10 17:31.5

78 Carter Eckhoff, 11 17:32.4

89 Nathan Kellar, 12 17:45.2

Total Time = 1:25:40.4 Total Places = 276

11. Iowa City, West

10 Alex McKane, 11 16:15.6

36 Caden Noeller, 11 16:45.5

70 Tosh Klever, 12 17:23.8

81 Sebastian Cochran, 12 17:33.5

83 Drew Peterson, 12 17:38.1

95 Mohan Kumar, 12 17:57.5

100 Asher Overholt, 10 18:09.4

Total Time = 1:25:36.5 Total Places = 280

12. Pleasant Valley

43 Kole Sommer, 12 16:50.5

48 Tarun Vedula, 11 16:59.1

49 Luke Knepp, 10 17:01.1

68 Grant Tebbe, 12 17:22.4

73 Nathan Boleyn, 12 17:24.8

99 Jacob Mumey, 10 18:07.2

105 Kalen Bunch, 12 18:54.5

Total Time = 1:25:37.9 Total Places = 281

13. Urbandale

7 Anthony Moran, 12 16:14.4

54 Ethan Smith, 10 17:03.6

71 Cole Leggett, 11 17:23.8

75 Kyler Peck, 11 17:28.2

88 Mason Moran, 9 17:44.9

90 Tommy Hensley, 9 17:45.5

102 Jack Neas, 10 18:15.5

Total Time = 1:25:54.9 Total Places = 295

14. Norwalk

31 Derek Webster, 12 16:44.3

34 Donovan Card, 10 16:45.2

69 Jack Brown, 10 17:23.6

79 Luke Geyer, 11 17:32.8

85 Will Chase, 10 17:40.0

96 Patrick Foster, 12 18:00.8

97 Brody Lucas, 11 18:01.7

Total Time = 1:26:05.9 Total Places = 298

15. Valley, West Des Moin

53 Alex Traynor, 12 17:02.8

66 Evan McClinton, 9 17:19.6

87 Adam Hisel, 12 17:43.7

93 Alec DePhillips, 12 17:54.5

94 Carter Smith, 11 17:57.1

103 Andrew Ross, 12 18:23.5

104 Alexander Wauson, 9 18:27.3

Total Time = 1:27:57.7 Total Places = 393

TEAM

PLACE SCORE FINISHER TIME TEAM

Top

1 1 Jaysen Bouwers, 12 15:31.2 Sioux City, North

2 2 Ryan Winger, 12 15:45.7 Dubuque, Hempstead

3 3 Jackson Heidesch, 10 15:53.8 Dowling Catholic

4 4 Will Lohr, 11 16:00.2 Sioux City, North

5 5 Andrew Bickford, 12 16:06.8 Prairie, Cedar Rapids

6 6 Ford Washburn, 10 16:11.2 Iowa City, City

7 7 Anthony Moran, 12 16:14.4 Urbandale

8 Connor Kilgore, 12 16:14.6 Dubuque, Senior

9 8 Will Ryan, 11 16:15.1 Dowling Catholic

10 9 Joel Burris, 12 16:15.3 Cedar Falls

11 10 Alex McKane, 11 16:15.6 Iowa City, West

12 11 Jacob Christensen, 12 16:15.7 Waukee

13 12 Cade Muller, 12 16:16.0 Dowling Catholic

14 13 Vincent Hodges, 12 16:19.3 Waukee

15 14 T J. Tomlyanovich, 12 16:19.3 Cedar Falls

16 Ethan Eichhorn, 9 16:22.4 Lewis Central

17 15 Nolan Kyhl, 12 16:23.3 Dowling Catholic

18 16 Brayden Burnett, 11 16:24.2 Cedar Falls

19 17 Truman Thompson, 10 16:26.1 Iowa City, City

20 18 Bowen Gryp, 12 16:28.1 Iowa City, Liberty

21 Nick Moore, 12 16:28.3 Bettendorf

22 19 Yemane Kifle, 11 16:32.9 Sioux City, North

23 20 Gabriel Vicker, 12 16:34.1 Ankeny Centennial

24 21 Eli Smith, 12 16:34.6 Cedar Falls

25 22 Derek Leicht, 11 16:35.8 Dubuque, Hempstead

26 23 Josh Davis, 12 16:35.9 Dubuque, Hempstead

27 24 Gabe Nash, 10 16:36.7 Sioux City, North

28 Chase Bartlett, 12 16:37.8 Southeast Polk

29 25 Hunter Kalous, 12 16:38.5 Prairie, Cedar Rapids

30 26 Michael Goodenbour, 12 16:39.7 Cedar Falls

31 27 Beshanena Gutema, 10 16:40.1 Sioux City, North

32 28 Nathan Holstrom, 12 16:40.3 Waukee

33 29 Yohana Yual, 12 16:40.3 Johnston

34 30 Natnael Kifle, 9 16:42.6 Sioux City, North

35 31 Derek Webster, 12 16:44.3 Norwalk

36 32 Aidan Decker, 9 16:44.5 Iowa City, Liberty

37 33 Carter Borwick, 12 16:45.2 Johnston

38 34 Donovan Card, 10 16:45.2 Norwalk

39 35 Anthony Lee, 11 16:45.4 Prairie, Cedar Rapids

40 36 Caden Noeller, 11 16:45.5 Iowa City, West

41 37 Caleb Schillinger, 12 16:45.6 Iowa City, Liberty

42 38 George Holesmeyer, 11 16:46.0 Dubuque, Hempstead

43 Curtis Johnson, 11 16:46.5 Indianola

44 39 Jonah Christensen, 12 16:46.8 Waukee

45 40 Corbin Truitt, 12 16:46.8 Waukee

46 41 Jack Kinzer, 12 16:47.2 Iowa City, Liberty

47 Aidan Booton, 12 16:47.9 Council Bluffs, Thoma

48 42 Colin Greenwell, 12 16:48.4 Sioux City, North

49 Ethan Stout, 12 16:48.9 Cedar Rapids, Washing

50 43 Kole Sommer, 12 16:50.5 Pleasant Valley

51 Bennett Ryken, 12 16:51.5 Ames

52 44 Christian Montover, 11 16:52.4 Iowa City, Liberty

53 45 Andrew Robey, 11 16:53.4 Dowling Catholic

54 Nicholas Grandgenett, 12 16:53.9 Ames

55 46 Cooper Olsen, 12 16:55.8 Cedar Falls

56 47 Kade Christensen, 12 16:58.1 Ankeny Centennial

57 48 Tarun Vedula, 11 16:59.1 Pleasant Valley

58 Conner Smith, 11 16:59.9 Marshalltown

59 49 Luke Knepp, 10 17:01.1 Pleasant Valley

60 50 Noah Carey, 10 17:01.5 Iowa City, City

61 51 Alex Horstman, 11 17:01.6 Cedar Falls

62 52 Brady Blean, 11 17:02.5 Dubuque, Hempstead

63 53 Alex Traynor, 12 17:02.8 Valley, West Des Moin

64 Owen West, 12 17:03.0 North Scott, Eldridge

65 54 Ethan Smith, 10 17:03.6 Urbandale

66 55 Ty Costigan, 12 17:05.3 Prairie, Cedar Rapids

67 Eric Patterson, 12 17:05.9 Southeast Polk

68 56 Mason Suarez, 12 17:06.3 Dubuque, Hempstead

69 57 Connor Cunningham, 12 17:07.8 Ankeny Centennial

70 58 Tyler Schweizer, 11 17:08.7 Dowling Catholic

71 59 Nate Jones, 12 17:09.0 Ankeny Centennial

72 60 Karsten Peters, 11 17:10.3 Ankeny Centennial

73 61 Jordan Daniel, 12 17:11.1 Dowling Catholic

74 Cael Cox, 12 17:11.8 Ankeny

75 62 Owen Maloney, 12 17:12.5 Dubuque, Hempstead

76 Eli Naumann, 11 17:14.8 Epworth, Western Dubu

77 63 Jake Opitz, 12 17:16.7 Prairie, Cedar Rapids

78 64 Jordan Robinson, 11 17:17.8 Iowa City, Liberty

79 65 Carson Stanley, 12 17:18.9 Johnston

80 66 Evan McClinton, 9 17:19.6 Valley, West Des Moin

81 67 Elliot Dunnwald, 11 17:22.2 Iowa City, City

82 68 Grant Tebbe, 12 17:22.4 Pleasant Valley

83 69 Jack Brown, 10 17:23.6 Norwalk

84 70 Tosh Klever, 12 17:23.8 Iowa City, West

85 71 Cole Leggett, 11 17:23.8 Urbandale

86 72 Matt Borgmeier, 12 17:24.5 Johnston

87 73 Nathan Boleyn, 12 17:24.8 Pleasant Valley

88 74 David Parks, 11 17:26.1 Waukee

89 75 Kyler Peck, 11 17:28.2 Urbandale

90 76 Bryson Canton, 11 17:30.5 Prairie, Cedar Rapids

91 77 Aidan O'Connor, 10 17:31.5 Johnston

92 78 Carter Eckhoff, 11 17:32.4 Johnston

93 79 Luke Geyer, 11 17:32.8 Norwalk

94 80 Gavin Keeney, 11 17:33.5 Iowa City, Liberty

95 81 Sebastian Cochran, 12 17:33.5 Iowa City, West

96 82 Tyler Schermerhorn, 11 17:35.5 Ankeny Centennial

97 83 Drew Peterson, 12 17:38.1 Iowa City, West

98 84 Parker Max, 11 17:39.5 Iowa City, City

99 85 Will Chase, 10 17:40.0 Norwalk

100 86 Sarang Kothari, 10 17:41.1 Waukee

101 Cade Messer, 12 17:41.4 Epworth, Western Dubu

102 Lukas Lamparek, 12 17:43.0 Cedar Rapids, Jeffers

103 87 Adam Hisel, 12 17:43.7 Valley, West Des Moin

104 88 Mason Moran, 9 17:44.9 Urbandale

105 89 Nathan Kellar, 12 17:45.2 Johnston

106 90 Tommy Hensley, 9 17:45.5 Urbandale

107 91 Cooper Majors, 11 17:49.0 Ankeny Centennial

108 92 Ammon Smith, 10 17:51.1 Iowa City, City

109 93 Alec DePhillips, 12 17:54.5 Valley, West Des Moin

110 94 Carter Smith, 11 17:57.1 Valley, West Des Moin

111 95 Mohan Kumar, 12 17:57.5 Iowa City, West

112 96 Patrick Foster, 12 18:00.8 Norwalk

113 97 Brody Lucas, 11 18:01.7 Norwalk

114 98 Zach Cooper, 10 18:03.4 Prairie, Cedar Rapids

115 99 Jacob Mumey, 10 18:07.2 Pleasant Valley

116 100 Asher Overholt, 10 18:09.4 Iowa City, West

117 101 Hayden Beerends, 12 18:13.0 Iowa City, City

118 102 Jack Neas, 10 18:15.5 Urbandale

119 103 Andrew Ross, 12 18:23.5 Valley, West Des Moin

120 104 Alexander Wauson, 9 18:27.3 Valley, West Des Moin

121 105 Kalen Bunch, 12 18:54.5 Pleasant Valley

CLASS 4A GIRLS

PLACE TEAM POINTS PLACES OF FINISHERS AVG. TIME SPREAD

1 Johnston 64 3 6 9 15 31 34 60 18:55.3 1:24.7

2 Valley, West Des Moin 87 2 7 13 21 44 55 64 19:06.0 1:40.9

3 Ankeny Centennial 141 12 20 24 36 49 66 68 19:33.6 1:08.9

4 Linn-Mar, Marion 158 4 32 38 41 43 51 88 19:34.9 1:36.8

5 Southeast Polk 174 11 22 30 42 69 79 89 19:44.2 1:48.3

6 Dubuque, Senior 179 8 17 40 56 58 59 75 19:40.8 1:35.2

7 Dubuque, Hempstead 202 1 10 18 86 87 93 99 19:42.5 3:00.4

8 Pleasant Valley 214 14 26 45 53 76 81 84 19:57.0 1:37.1

9 Prairie, Cedar Rapids 226 25 27 35 67 72 80 95 20:04.3 1:10.6

10 Waukee 238 29 33 48 63 65 73 77 20:05.2 0:50.9

11 Bettendorf 240 16 37 39 70 78 90 91 20:07.4 1:32.4

12 Ankeny 243 5 47 52 57 82 92 97 19:58.4 2:32.6

13 Dowling Catholic 290 28 54 61 62 85 94 96 20:18.3 1:25.0

14 Urbandale 301 23 50 71 74 83 100 102 20:25.8 1:28.5

15 Indianola 367 19 46 98 101 103 104 105 21:09.0 3:23.3

Individuals

PLACE FINISHER TIME

1. Johnston

3 Bella Heikes, 12 18:20.2

6 Olivia Verde, 9 18:27.9

9 Aleah Tenpas, 11 18:43.9

15 Ashley Faber, 12 19:19.5

31 Faith Nead, 11 19:44.8

34 Bailey Vaughan, 11 19:47.9

60 Samantha Strauss, 12 20:19.3

Total Time = 1:34:36.3 Total Places = 64

2. Valley, West Des Moin

2 Lauren Schulze, 12 18:18.3

7 Addison Dorenkamp, 9 18:30.7

13 Kamryn Ensley, 11 19:10.9

21 Madeline Hollander, 11 19:30.9

44 Teghan Booth, 12 19:59.2

55 Amanda Overton, 10 20:09.6

64 Emily Bright, 11 20:27.0

Total Time = 1:35:30.0 Total Places = 87

3. Ankeny Centennial

12 Rondi Quass, 10 18:54.4

20 Katie Jensen, 12 19:27.8

24 Alayna Wallace, 12 19:33.0

36 Anja Peck, 9 19:49.1

49 Kathryn Vortherms, 12 20:03.3

66 Lauren Reimer, 9 20:30.3

68 Kendall Jorgensen, 11 20:38.4

Total Time = 1:37:47.6 Total Places = 141

4. Linn-Mar, Marion

4 Micah Poellet, 12 18:21.4

32 Chloe Skidmore, 12 19:46.9

38 Ally Buck, 9 19:52.1

41 Sarah Murphy, 12 19:55.7

43 Lilly Geelan, 12 19:58.2

51 Jordyn Beck, 10 20:06.6

88 Abbey Vezina, 10 21:09.7

Total Time = 1:37:54.3 Total Places = 158

5. Southeast Polk

11 Mattison Plummer, 12 18:51.9

22 Jenna Francois, 10 19:31.2

30 Libby Hartz, 9 19:41.0

42 Ivy Glendening, 9 19:56.5

69 Magda McGowan, 12 20:40.2

79 Jacie Mitchell, 10 20:55.4

89 Grace Larkins, 12 21:12.2

Total Time = 1:38:40.8 Total Places = 174

6. Dubuque, Senior

8 Lillian Schmidt, 12 18:40.0

17 Izzy Gorton, 12 19:21.9

40 Leah Klapatauskas, 9 19:53.8

56 Kaityln Miller, 9 20:13.1

58 Lucia Nelson, 12 20:15.2

59 Elyza Hoffman, 12 20:18.7

75 Hanna Walsh, 12 20:47.3

Total Time = 1:38:24.0 Total Places = 179

7. Dubuque, Hempstead

1 Keelee Leitzen, 9 18:08.0

10 Julia Gehl, 9 18:46.0

18 Brooke O'Brien, 10 19:24.4

86 Maddie Digman, 10 21:05.7

87 Emily Richter, 12 21:08.4

93 Audrey Franklin, 12 21:21.7

99 Ellie Hermiston, 9 21:34.9

Total Time = 1:38:32.5 Total Places = 202

8. Pleasant Valley

14 Bella D'Antico, 10 19:11.7

26 Lizzie McVey, 11 19:36.2

45 Lydia Sommer, 10 19:59.2

53 Lexi Minard, 9 20:09.2

76 Gretchen Highberger, 10 20:48.7

81 Allie Simpson, 12 20:56.2

84 Josie Case, 9 21:01.3

Total Time = 1:39:45.0 Total Places = 214

9. Prairie, Cedar Rapids

25 Gabby Cortez, 11 19:34.8

27 Keirra Hess, 9 19:37.3

35 Lily Johannes, 11 19:48.3

67 Kendall White, 12 20:35.5

72 Bridget Canton, 9 20:45.4

80 Riley Coulter, 12 20:55.9

95 Alyza Koppes, 11 21:23.9

Total Time = 1:40:21.3 Total Places = 226

10. Waukee

29 Molly Bannister, 11 19:39.3

33 Peyton Kelderman, 12 19:47.5

48 Margaux Basart, 12 20:02.8

63 Mallory Drake, 11 20:26.0

65 Maddie Judas, 11 20:30.1

73 Abby Kinney, 12 20:46.6

77 Miranda Basart, 12 20:49.7

Total Time = 1:40:25.7 Total Places = 238

11. Bettendorf

16 Hannah Beintema, 11 19:20.8

37 Sammy Foht, 12 19:49.4

39 Emily See, 9 19:52.9

70 Maya Williams, 9 20:40.4

78 Sarah DeFauw, 10 20:53.2

90 Ashlynn Whitcanack, 12 21:13.1

91 Izzy Appel, 10 21:15.6

Total Time = 1:40:36.7 Total Places = 240

12. Ankeny

5 Lauren McMahon, 12 18:27.6

47 Talia Dosh, 11 20:00.5

52 Jenna Pitz, 10 20:09.1

57 Paige Beason, 10 20:14.3

82 Elizabeth Proctor, 9 21:00.2

92 Marika Kisgen, 12 21:19.0

97 Megan Bosch, 12 21:26.0

Total Time = 1:39:51.7 Total Places = 243

13. Dowling Catholic

28 Liv Hall, 9 19:38.4

54 Lauryn Frerichs, 10 20:09.3

61 Meredith Schultz, 10 20:19.9

62 Sally Gaskell, 10 20:20.1

85 Maddy Hall, 11 21:03.4

94 Riley O'Halloran, 12 21:23.8

96 Megan Wainwright, 11 21:25.6

Total Time = 1:41:31.1 Total Places = 290

14. Urbandale

23 Crystal Ruden, 11 19:32.1

50 Norah Seeley, 9 20:05.8

71 Macy Gaskill, 12 20:43.3

74 Alex Mackie, 9 20:47.1

83 Brie Ruch, 12 21:00.5

100 Julia Martinez-Lohf, 11 21:46.7

102 Grace Roesler, 11 22:21.1

Total Time = 1:42:08.8 Total Places = 301

15. Indianola

19 Emily Naughton, 10 19:27.2

46 Gracie Foster, 9 20:00.3

98 Remy Sivertsen, 9 21:30.4

101 Katie O'Neil, 10 21:56.5

103 Rachel Engelhardt, 12 22:50.5

104 Hailey Seifrig, 12 22:52.5

105 Joey Werling, 11 24:42.9

Total Time = 1:45:44.9 Total Places = 367

TEAM

PLACE SCORE FINISHER TIME TEAM

Top

1 1 Keelee Leitzen, 9 18:08.0 Dubuque, Hempstead

2 2 Lauren Schulze, 12 18:18.3 Valley, West Des Moin

3 Kaia Downs, 11 18:20.0 Sioux City, East

4 3 Bella Heikes, 12 18:20.2 Johnston

5 4 Micah Poellet, 12 18:21.4 Linn-Mar, Marion

6 5 Lauren McMahon, 12 18:27.6 Ankeny

7 6 Olivia Verde, 9 18:27.9 Johnston

8 7 Addison Dorenkamp, 9 18:30.7 Valley, West Des Moin

9 Ashlyn Keeney, 11 18:34.7 Iowa City, Liberty

10 8 Lillian Schmidt, 12 18:40.0 Dubuque, Senior

11 9 Aleah Tenpas, 11 18:43.9 Johnston

12 10 Julia Gehl, 9 18:46.0 Dubuque, Hempstead

13 11 Mattison Plummer, 12 18:51.9 Southeast Polk

14 12 Rondi Quass, 10 18:54.4 Ankeny Centennial

15 13 Kamryn Ensley, 11 19:10.9 Valley, West Des Moin

16 14 Bella D'Antico, 10 19:11.7 Pleasant Valley

17 15 Ashley Faber, 12 19:19.5 Johnston

18 16 Hannah Beintema, 11 19:20.8 Bettendorf

19 17 Izzy Gorton, 12 19:21.9 Dubuque, Senior

20 18 Brooke O'Brien, 10 19:24.4 Dubuque, Hempstead

21 19 Emily Naughton, 10 19:27.2 Indianola

22 20 Katie Jensen, 12 19:27.8 Ankeny Centennial

23 Elizabeth Jordan, 10 19:30.4 Sioux City, North

24 21 Madeline Hollander, 11 19:30.9 Valley, West Des Moin

25 22 Jenna Francois, 10 19:31.2 Southeast Polk

26 23 Crystal Ruden, 11 19:32.1 Urbandale

27 24 Alayna Wallace, 12 19:33.0 Ankeny Centennial

28 25 Gabby Cortez, 11 19:34.8 Prairie, Cedar Rapids

29 26 Lizzie McVey, 11 19:36.2 Pleasant Valley

30 27 Keirra Hess, 9 19:37.3 Prairie, Cedar Rapids

31 28 Liv Hall, 9 19:38.4 Dowling Catholic

32 29 Molly Bannister, 11 19:39.3 Waukee

33 30 Libby Hartz, 9 19:41.0 Southeast Polk

34 Breelie Mauro, 10 19:42.7 Norwalk

35 Kylie Daily, 9 19:42.8 Davenport, West

36 Camille Mac, 12 19:44.0 Iowa City, Liberty

37 31 Faith Nead, 11 19:44.8 Johnston

38 32 Chloe Skidmore, 12 19:46.9 Linn-Mar, Marion

39 33 Peyton Kelderman, 12 19:47.5 Waukee

40 34 Bailey Vaughan, 11 19:47.9 Johnston

41 35 Lily Johannes, 11 19:48.3 Prairie, Cedar Rapids

42 36 Anja Peck, 9 19:49.1 Ankeny Centennial

43 37 Sammy Foht, 12 19:49.4 Bettendorf

44 38 Ally Buck, 9 19:52.1 Linn-Mar, Marion

45 39 Emily See, 9 19:52.9 Bettendorf

46 Lauren Klein, 12 19:53.6 Epworth, Western Dubu

47 40 Leah Klapatauskas, 9 19:53.8 Dubuque, Senior

48 Rowan Boulter, 11 19:55.6 Iowa City, City

49 41 Sarah Murphy, 12 19:55.7 Linn-Mar, Marion

50 42 Ivy Glendening, 9 19:56.5 Southeast Polk

51 43 Lilly Geelan, 12 19:58.2 Linn-Mar, Marion

52 44 Teghan Booth, 12 19:59.2 Valley, West Des Moin

53 45 Lydia Sommer, 10 19:59.2 Pleasant Valley

54 46 Gracie Foster, 9 20:00.3 Indianola

55 Camryn Sattler, 9 20:00.3 Clinton

56 47 Talia Dosh, 11 20:00.5 Ankeny

57 48 Margaux Basart, 12 20:02.8 Waukee

58 49 Kathryn Vortherms, 12 20:03.3 Ankeny Centennial

59 Cori Mac, 9 20:04.6 Iowa City, Liberty

60 50 Norah Seeley, 9 20:05.8 Urbandale

61 51 Jordyn Beck, 10 20:06.6 Linn-Mar, Marion

62 52 Jenna Pitz, 10 20:09.1 Ankeny

63 53 Lexi Minard, 9 20:09.2 Pleasant Valley

64 54 Lauryn Frerichs, 10 20:09.3 Dowling Catholic

65 Lillian Reynolds, 12 20:09.5 Iowa City, City

66 55 Amanda Overton, 10 20:09.6 Valley, West Des Moin

67 56 Kaityln Miller, 9 20:13.1 Dubuque, Senior

68 Alyssa Klein, 9 20:13.5 Epworth, Western Dubu

69 57 Paige Beason, 10 20:14.3 Ankeny

70 58 Lucia Nelson, 12 20:15.2 Dubuque, Senior

71 Bailey Boddicker, 10 20:16.1 North Scott, Eldridge

72 59 Elyza Hoffman, 12 20:18.7 Dubuque, Senior

73 Bethany Smeed, 11 20:19.1 Cedar Rapids, Kennedy

74 60 Samantha Strauss, 12 20:19.3 Johnston

75 61 Meredith Schultz, 10 20:19.9 Dowling Catholic

76 62 Sally Gaskell, 10 20:20.1 Dowling Catholic

77 Sydney Turk, 10 20:23.4 Ames

78 63 Mallory Drake, 11 20:26.0 Waukee

79 64 Emily Bright, 11 20:27.0 Valley, West Des Moin

80 Meghan Coulter, 12 20:28.9 Ottumwa

81 65 Maddie Judas, 11 20:30.1 Waukee

82 66 Lauren Reimer, 9 20:30.3 Ankeny Centennial

83 67 Kendall White, 12 20:35.5 Prairie, Cedar Rapids

84 68 Kendall Jorgensen, 11 20:38.4 Ankeny Centennial

85 Anna Scannell, 10 20:38.4 Cedar Falls

86 69 Magda McGowan, 12 20:40.2 Southeast Polk

87 70 Maya Williams, 9 20:40.4 Bettendorf

88 71 Macy Gaskill, 12 20:43.3 Urbandale

89 72 Bridget Canton, 9 20:45.4 Prairie, Cedar Rapids

90 73 Abby Kinney, 12 20:46.6 Waukee

91 74 Alex Mackie, 9 20:47.1 Urbandale

92 75 Hanna Walsh, 12 20:47.3 Dubuque, Senior

93 76 Gretchen Highberger, 10 20:48.7 Pleasant Valley

94 77 Miranda Basart, 12 20:49.7 Waukee

95 Annika Wallace, 12 20:50.8 Norwalk

96 Rachel Mandt, 10 20:51.6 Cedar Falls

97 78 Sarah DeFauw, 10 20:53.2 Bettendorf

98 79 Jacie Mitchell, 10 20:55.4 Southeast Polk

99 80 Riley Coulter, 12 20:55.9 Prairie, Cedar Rapids

100 81 Allie Simpson, 12 20:56.2 Pleasant Valley

101 82 Elizabeth Proctor, 9 21:00.2 Ankeny

102 83 Brie Ruch, 12 21:00.5 Urbandale

103 84 Josie Case, 9 21:01.3 Pleasant Valley

104 85 Maddy Hall, 11 21:03.4 Dowling Catholic

105 86 Maddie Digman, 10 21:05.7 Dubuque, Hempstead

106 87 Emily Richter, 12 21:08.4 Dubuque, Hempstead

107 88 Abbey Vezina, 10 21:09.7 Linn-Mar, Marion

108 89 Grace Larkins, 12 21:12.2 Southeast Polk

109 90 Ashlynn Whitcanack, 12 21:13.1 Bettendorf

110 91 Izzy Appel, 10 21:15.6 Bettendorf

111 92 Marika Kisgen, 12 21:19.0 Ankeny

112 93 Audrey Franklin, 12 21:21.7 Dubuque, Hempstead

113 94 Riley O'Halloran, 12 21:23.8 Dowling Catholic

114 95 Alyza Koppes, 11 21:23.9 Prairie, Cedar Rapids

115 96 Megan Wainwright, 11 21:25.6 Dowling Catholic

116 97 Megan Bosch, 12 21:26.0 Ankeny

117 98 Remy Sivertsen, 9 21:30.4 Indianola

118 99 Ellie Hermiston, 9 21:34.9 Dubuque, Hempstead

119 100 Julia Martinez-Lohf, 11 21:46.7 Urbandale

120 101 Katie O'Neil, 10 21:56.5 Indianola

121 102 Grace Roesler, 11 22:21.1 Urbandale

122 103 Rachel Engelhardt, 12 22:50.5 Indianola

123 104 Hailey Seifrig, 12 22:52.5 Indianola

124 105 Joey Werling, 11 24:42.9 Indianola

CLASS 3A BOYS

PLACE TEAM POINTS PLACES OF FINISHERS AVG. TIME SPREAD

1 Dallas Center-Grimes 87 2 11 21 23 30 56 64 16:54.3 1:13.9

2 Solon 135 16 17 22 35 45 85 86 17:13.3 0:27.9

3 Carlisle 149 15 25 26 41 42 44 52 17:16.3 0:24.8

4 Pella 157 10 18 34 46 49 72 93 17:15.6 0:50.7

5 North Polk, Alleman 161 6 7 19 55 74 87 92 17:11.3 1:24.7

6 Decorah 173 4 28 38 50 53 70 71 17:14.5 1:26.8

7 Center Point-Urbana 200 3 5 47 68 77 89 101 17:10.7 1:56.2

8 Marion 203 9 12 40 63 79 95 104 17:22.8 1:22.6

9 Adm, Adel 218 1 33 37 66 81 96 98 17:14.1 2:39.9

10 Lemars 223 29 32 43 57 62 76 83 17:31.3 0:27.7

11 Wahlert Catholic, Dub 239 8 24 59 60 88 90 100 17:34.1 1:40.4

12 Mount Vernon/Lisbon 251 27 36 39 69 80 84 91 17:36.6 0:50.2

13 Moc-Floyd Valley 261 14 51 58 65 73 75 82 17:36.5 1:03.0

14 West Delaware, Manche 278 20 31 61 67 99 102 103 17:47.1 1:46.5

15 Glenwood 287 13 48 54 78 94 97 105 17:46.0 1:50.4

Incomplete Teams:

Individuals

PLACE FINISHER TIME

1. Dallas Center-Grimes

2 Aidan Ramsey, 11 16:05.5

11 Jacob Ewers, 11 16:47.3

21 Jack Every, 9 17:08.4

23 Tate McDermott, 9 17:10.7

30 Jacob Storey, 11 17:19.4

56 Owen Pries, 11 17:42.7

64 Blake Croushore, 12 17:48.0

Total Time = 1:24:31.3 Total Places = 87

2. Solon

16 Gabe Hinmna, 11 17:01.3

17 Brick Kabela, 9 17:03.1

22 Mike Yeomans, 9 17:10.5

35 Tyler Bilskie, 12 17:22.3

45 Ben DeValk, 12 17:29.2

85 Nate Ferguson, 11 18:14.9

86 Noelan Garbes, 12 18:15.0

Total Time = 1:26:06.4 Total Places = 135

3. Carlisle

15 Brandon Kesner, 12 17:00.0

25 Kaden Sadler, 12 17:14.5

26 Lincoln Eighmy, 10 17:17.4

41 Brayden Kessler, 11 17:24.5

42 Ethan Schlichte, 12 17:24.7

44 Chase Gach, 9 17:27.8

52 Brady Birkenholtz, 10 17:38.8

Total Time = 1:26:21.1 Total Places = 149

4. Pella

10 Anthony Schmitz, 12 16:45.3

18 Chase Lauman, 10 17:04.0

34 Josiah Wittenberg, 11 17:21.5

46 Nathan Vander Waal, 9 17:31.0

49 Akira Lopez, 11 17:35.9

72 Cutler Turner, 11 17:56.0

93 Braden Rowe, 12 18:41.0

Total Time = 1:26:17.7 Total Places = 157

5. North Polk, Alleman

6 Zach Sporaa, 10 16:32.8

7 Max Sporaa, 10 16:38.1

19 Will Ford, 10 17:06.0

55 Ethan Stierman, 10 17:41.8

74 Will Lesher, 12 17:57.5

87 Austin Stierman, 10 18:15.4

92 Alik McIlravy, 9 18:39.6

Total Time = 1:25:56.2 Total Places = 161

6. Decorah

4 Brady Hogan, 12 16:12.4

28 Arlo Hayes, 11 17:19.3

38 Hogan Smith, 11 17:23.6

50 Bennett Schutte, 11 17:37.9

53 Noah Lovelace, 12 17:39.2

70 Izaak Eichinger, 11 17:50.8

71 Larsson Shockey, 11 17:53.1

Total Time = 1:26:12.4 Total Places = 173

7. Center Point-Urbana

3 Eli Larson, 11 16:05.9

5 Luke Post, 12 16:23.0

47 Mason Bach, 12 17:32.9

68 Carter Kirtz, 11 17:49.4

77 Cole Whitehead, 12 18:02.1

89 Robbie Dillon, 11 18:27.3

101 Casey Kirtz, 9 18:55.5

Total Time = 1:25:53.3 Total Places = 200

8. Marion

9 Shane Erb, 11 16:44.6

12 Jedidiah Osgood, 10 16:50.0

40 Blake Roling, 11 17:24.2

63 Jakob Regennitter, 10 17:47.8

79 Jordan Fischer, 9 18:07.2

95 Chris Oberbrockling, 10 18:45.2

104 Tanner Shindelar, 12 19:38.4

Total Time = 1:26:53.8 Total Places = 203

9. Adm, Adel

1 Nate Mueller, 12 15:28.7

33 Cooper Greenslade, 11 17:21.0

37 Ethan Juergens, 12 17:23.3

66 Alex Dvorak, 12 17:48.6

81 Nathan Royer, 12 18:08.6

96 Caleb Crystal, 11 18:48.9

98 Hubie Chaplin, 9 18:49.8

Total Time = 1:26:10.2 Total Places = 218

10. Lemars

29 Jason Sudtelgte, 12 17:19.4

32 Kaden Wingert, 12 17:20.6

43 Ethan Hulinsky, 12 17:26.4

57 Jackson Sudtelgte, 12 17:42.9

62 Luke Feuerhelm, 11 17:47.1

76 Juan Sanchez, 10 17:58.5

83 Blake Dirksen, 12 18:11.6

Total Time = 1:27:36.4 Total Places = 223

11. Wahlert Catholic, Dub

8 Nathan Munshower, 12 16:43.0

24 Carter Hancock, 11 17:12.2

59 Abe Simcox, 10 17:45.6

60 Brant Perry, 11 17:46.2

88 Cayden Ellis, 12 18:23.4

90 Eli Shubatt, 12 18:37.9

100 Evan Poirier, 12 18:54.0

Total Time = 1:27:50.4 Total Places = 239

12. Mount Vernon/Lisbon

27 Carter Hall, 11 17:17.7

36 Zach Fall, 10 17:22.4

39 Jensen Meeker, 10 17:24.1

69 Ashton Hunt, 12 17:50.8

80 Jayden Meeker, 12 18:07.9

84 Eli Dickson, 10 18:13.3

91 Quincy Happel, 11 18:39.3

Total Time = 1:28:02.9 Total Places = 251

13. Moc-Floyd Valley

14 Sam May, 11 16:53.8

51 Tyson Blom, 11 17:38.2

58 Tristan Blom, 11 17:45.0

65 Isaiah Hulshof, 10 17:48.4

73 Derek Mills, 12 17:56.7

75 Kleyton De Groot, 12 17:57.8

82 Micah Bonestroo, 11 18:11.5

Total Time = 1:28:02.1 Total Places = 261

14. West Delaware, Manche

20 Blake Smith, 12 17:06.7

31 Cael Meyer, 12 17:19.6

61 Robinson Martinez, 12 17:46.8

67 Tyger Vaske, 12 17:49.2

99 Andrew Salas, 12 18:53.1

102 Matthew Mensen, 12 19:18.3

103 Staveley Maury, 12 19:37.9

Total Time = 1:28:55.4 Total Places = 278

15. Glenwood

13 Andrew Smith, 9 16:51.6

48 Nate Rohrberg, 12 17:34.3

54 Liam Hays, 9 17:39.3

78 Bryant Keller, 9 18:02.4

94 Dillon Anderson, 10 18:42.0

97 Ethan Chappell, 12 18:49.1

105 Jack McMullen, 10 19:52.1

Total Time = 1:28:49.6 Total Places = 287

TEAM

PLACE SCORE FINISHER TIME TEAM

Top

1 1 Nate Mueller, 12 15:28.7 Adm, Adel

2 Quinton Orr, 12 15:48.0 Humboldt

3 2 Aidan Ramsey, 11 16:05.5 Dallas Center-Grimes

4 3 Eli Larson, 11 16:05.9 Center Point-Urbana

5 4 Brady Hogan, 12 16:12.4 Decorah

6 5 Luke Post, 12 16:23.0 Center Point-Urbana

7 Craig Alan Becker, 12 16:27.3 Atlantic

8 6 Zach Sporaa, 10 16:32.8 North Polk, Alleman

9 Brandon Barker, 12 16:36.6 Clear Creek-Amana

10 7 Max Sporaa, 10 16:38.1 North Polk, Alleman

11 Trey Gross, 12 16:43.0 Harlan

12 8 Nathan Munshower, 12 16:43.0 Wahlert Catholic, Dub

13 9 Shane Erb, 11 16:44.6 Marion

14 10 Anthony Schmitz, 12 16:45.3 Pella

15 11 Jacob Ewers, 11 16:47.3 Dallas Center-Grimes

16 Eric Wittrock, 12 16:47.8 Humboldt

17 Luiz Martinez, 9 16:49.0 Storm Lake

18 12 Jedidiah Osgood, 10 16:50.0 Marion

19 13 Andrew Smith, 9 16:51.6 Glenwood

20 Marco Lopez, 12 16:51.7 Boyden-Hull/Rock Vall

21 14 Sam May, 11 16:53.8 Moc-Floyd Valley

22 Gavin Zillyette, 11 16:58.3 Clear Creek-Amana

23 15 Brandon Kesner, 12 17:00.0 Carlisle

24 16 Gabe Hinmna, 11 17:01.3 Solon

25 Carlos Rodriguez, 11 17:01.7 Sergeant Bluff-Luton

26 17 Brick Kabela, 9 17:03.1 Solon

27 Lance Sobaski, 11 17:03.9 Washington

28 18 Chase Lauman, 10 17:04.0 Pella

29 Justin Wright, 12 17:05.1 Clear Lake

30 19 Will Ford, 10 17:06.0 North Polk, Alleman

31 20 Blake Smith, 12 17:06.7 West Delaware, Manche

32 21 Jack Every, 9 17:08.4 Dallas Center-Grimes

33 22 Mike Yeomans, 9 17:10.5 Solon

34 23 Tate McDermott, 9 17:10.7 Dallas Center-Grimes

35 Austin Miller, 11 17:11.4 Fort Madison

36 24 Carter Hancock, 11 17:12.2 Wahlert Catholic, Dub

37 Patrick DeRonde, 11 17:13.0 Oskaloosa

38 25 Kaden Sadler, 12 17:14.5 Carlisle

39 Jackson Mace, 11 17:14.6 Newton

40 26 Lincoln Eighmy, 10 17:17.4 Carlisle

41 27 Carter Hall, 11 17:17.7 Mount Vernon/Lisbon

42 28 Arlo Hayes, 11 17:19.3 Decorah

43 29 Jason Sudtelgte, 12 17:19.4 Lemars

44 30 Jacob Storey, 11 17:19.4 Dallas Center-Grimes

45 31 Cael Meyer, 12 17:19.6 West Delaware, Manche

46 Zane Berg, 11 17:19.9 Atlantic

47 32 Kaden Wingert, 12 17:20.6 Lemars

48 33 Cooper Greenslade, 11 17:21.0 Adm, Adel

49 34 Josiah Wittenberg, 11 17:21.5 Pella

50 35 Tyler Bilskie, 12 17:22.3 Solon

51 36 Zach Fall, 10 17:22.4 Mount Vernon/Lisbon

52 Dayton Brunsting, 12 17:22.8 Boyden-Hull/Rock Vall

53 37 Ethan Juergens, 12 17:23.3 Adm, Adel

54 38 Hogan Smith, 11 17:23.6 Decorah

55 39 Jensen Meeker, 10 17:24.1 Mount Vernon/Lisbon

56 40 Blake Roling, 11 17:24.2 Marion

57 41 Brayden Kessler, 11 17:24.5 Carlisle

58 Ethyn Chesnut, 12 17:24.5 Waverly-Shell Rock

59 42 Ethan Schlichte, 12 17:24.7 Carlisle

60 43 Ethan Hulinsky, 12 17:26.4 Lemars

61 44 Chase Gach, 9 17:27.8 Carlisle

62 45 Ben DeValk, 12 17:29.2 Solon

63 Michael Pottebaum, 11 17:30.0 Kuemper Catholic, Car

64 Carter Kurt, 11 17:30.7 Monticello

65 46 Nathan Vander Waal, 9 17:31.0 Pella

66 47 Mason Bach, 12 17:32.9 Center Point-Urbana

67 48 Nate Rohrberg, 12 17:34.3 Glenwood

68 Treycen Garton, 11 17:35.3 Newton

69 49 Akira Lopez, 11 17:35.9 Pella

70 Nick Kepford, 11 17:37.5 Waverly-Shell Rock

71 50 Bennett Schutte, 11 17:37.9 Decorah

72 51 Tyson Blom, 11 17:38.2 Moc-Floyd Valley

73 52 Brady Birkenholtz, 10 17:38.8 Carlisle

74 53 Noah Lovelace, 12 17:39.2 Decorah

75 54 Liam Hays, 9 17:39.3 Glenwood

76 55 Ethan Stierman, 10 17:41.8 North Polk, Alleman

77 Seth Walraven, 11 17:42.6 Knoxville

78 56 Owen Pries, 11 17:42.7 Dallas Center-Grimes

79 57 Jackson Sudtelgte, 12 17:42.9 Lemars

80 Andrew Cummer, 11 17:43.4 Waverly-Shell Rock

81 58 Tristan Blom, 11 17:45.0 Moc-Floyd Valley

82 59 Abe Simcox, 10 17:45.6 Wahlert Catholic, Dub

83 60 Brant Perry, 11 17:46.2 Wahlert Catholic, Dub

84 61 Robinson Martinez, 12 17:46.8 West Delaware, Manche

85 62 Luke Feuerhelm, 11 17:47.1 Lemars

86 Clayton Stafford, 12 17:47.4 Creston

87 63 Jakob Regennitter, 10 17:47.8 Marion

88 64 Blake Croushore, 12 17:48.0 Dallas Center-Grimes

89 65 Isaiah Hulshof, 10 17:48.4 Moc-Floyd Valley

90 66 Alex Dvorak, 12 17:48.6 Adm, Adel

91 67 Tyger Vaske, 12 17:49.2 West Delaware, Manche

92 68 Carter Kirtz, 11 17:49.4 Center Point-Urbana

93 69 Ashton Hunt, 12 17:50.8 Mount Vernon/Lisbon

94 70 Izaak Eichinger, 11 17:50.8 Decorah

95 71 Larsson Shockey, 11 17:53.1 Decorah

96 Tommy Tyynismaa, 9 17:55.8 South Tama County

97 72 Cutler Turner, 11 17:56.0 Pella

98 73 Derek Mills, 12 17:56.7 Moc-Floyd Valley

99 74 Will Lesher, 12 17:57.5 North Polk, Alleman

100 75 Kleyton De Groot, 12 17:57.8 Moc-Floyd Valley

101 Tj Fitzpatrick, 12 17:58.4 Assumption, Davenport

102 76 Juan Sanchez, 10 17:58.5 Lemars

103 Will Gager, 11 18:00.6 Fort Madison

104 77 Cole Whitehead, 12 18:02.1 Center Point-Urbana

105 78 Bryant Keller, 9 18:02.4 Glenwood

106 Mason Back, 10 18:02.8 Winterset

107 Isaac Bryan, 12 18:04.4 Sergeant Bluff-Luton

108 79 Jordan Fischer, 9 18:07.2 Marion

109 80 Jayden Meeker, 12 18:07.9 Mount Vernon/Lisbon

110 81 Nathan Royer, 12 18:08.6 Adm, Adel

111 82 Micah Bonestroo, 11 18:11.5 Moc-Floyd Valley

112 83 Blake Dirksen, 12 18:11.6 Lemars

113 84 Eli Dickson, 10 18:13.3 Mount Vernon/Lisbon

114 85 Nate Ferguson, 11 18:14.9 Solon

115 86 Noelan Garbes, 12 18:15.0 Solon

116 87 Austin Stierman, 10 18:15.4 North Polk, Alleman

117 88 Cayden Ellis, 12 18:23.4 Wahlert Catholic, Dub

118 89 Robbie Dillon, 11 18:27.3 Center Point-Urbana

119 90 Eli Shubatt, 12 18:37.9 Wahlert Catholic, Dub

120 91 Quincy Happel, 11 18:39.3 Mount Vernon/Lisbon

121 92 Alik McIlravy, 9 18:39.6 North Polk, Alleman

122 93 Braden Rowe, 12 18:41.0 Pella

123 94 Dillon Anderson, 10 18:42.0 Glenwood

124 95 Chris Oberbrockling, 10 18:45.2 Marion

125 96 Caleb Crystal, 11 18:48.9 Adm, Adel

126 97 Ethan Chappell, 12 18:49.1 Glenwood

127 98 Hubie Chaplin, 9 18:49.8 Adm, Adel

128 99 Andrew Salas, 12 18:53.1 West Delaware, Manche

129 100 Evan Poirier, 12 18:54.0 Wahlert Catholic, Dub

130 101 Casey Kirtz, 9 18:55.5 Center Point-Urbana

131 102 Matthew Mensen, 12 19:18.3 West Delaware, Manche

132 103 Staveley Maury, 12 19:37.9 West Delaware, Manche

133 104 Tanner Shindelar, 12 19:38.4 Marion

134 105 Jack McMullen, 10 19:52.1 Glenwood

CLASS 3A GIRLS

PLACE TEAM POINTS PLACES OF FINISHERS AVG. TIME SPREAD

1 Ballard 66 1 2 14 19 30 36 48 19:17.9 2:32.1

2 Dallas Center-Grimes 88 7 8 16 25 32 37 47 19:56.8 1:02.9

3 Wahlert Catholic, Dub 89 6 9 17 22 35 45 71 19:55.2 1:18.5

4 Bishop Heelan Catholi 151 10 23 24 42 52 67 99 20:24.1 1:15.7

5 Solon 187 13 31 34 49 60 66 76 20:37.1 1:06.7

6 Glenwood 192 28 39 40 41 44 78 94 20:41.2 0:27.3

7 Harlan 210 20 21 26 64 79 83 89 20:46.0 1:47.6

8 Pella 214 27 29 33 56 69 75 88 20:46.0 1:11.5

9 Assumption, Davenport 234 15 38 51 58 72 93 20:53.3 1:37.5

10 Center Point-Urbana 237 11 12 55 68 91 97 98 20:56.6 2:34.2

11 Waverly-Shell Rock 244 4 18 61 80 81 87 103 20:51.9 3:00.8

12 Winterset 262 46 50 53 54 59 95 96 21:00.0 0:8.4

13 Carlisle 272 3 43 63 73 90 100 101 20:59.1 3:39.9

14 Decorah 300 5 62 74 77 82 84 86 21:10.0 2:58.0

15 Spencer 369 57 65 70 85 92 102 104 21:45.6 1:28.5

Incomplete Teams:

Individuals

PLACE FINISHER TIME

1. Ballard

1 Shewaye Johnson, 10 17:55.3

2 Paityn Noe, 10 18:01.1

14 Ava Vance, 9 19:59.7

19 Caitlin Maher, 12 20:06.0

30 Josie Fleischmann, 12 20:27.4

36 Kate Huisinga, 11 20:36.5

48 Brooke Loewe, 11 20:58.5

Total Time = 1:36:29.5 Total Places = 66

2. Dallas Center-Grimes

7 Kami Smith, 10 19:26.5

8 Megan Sterbenz, 12 19:26.5

16 Miranda Mulhstien, 12 20:02.4

25 Hannah Little, 11 20:19.3

32 Meredith McDermott, 10 20:29.3

37 Emma Angus, 12 20:36.9

47 Vanessa Bickford, 9 20:56.7

Total Time = 1:39:44.0 Total Places = 88

3. Wahlert Catholic, Dub

6 Gabby Moran, 12 19:16.8

9 Alix Oliver, 12 19:31.3

17 Ellie Kirby, 11 20:04.2

22 Ellie Meyer, 11 20:08.2

35 Laney Duggan, 11 20:35.3

45 Lilah Takes, 10 20:50.9

71 Josie Belken, 10 21:38.6

Total Time = 1:39:35.8 Total Places = 89

4. Bishop Heelan Catholi

10 Brooklyn Stanley, 9 19:44.2

23 Grace Mahaney, 12 20:12.8

24 Maddie Demke, 9 20:14.7

42 Jada Newberg, 10 20:48.8

52 Scarlett Walsh, 9 20:59.9

67 Mia Conley, 11 21:27.0

99 Emma Hutchinson, 12 22:59.9

Total Time = 1:42:00.4 Total Places = 151

5. Solon

13 Kiersten Conway, 12 19:58.8

31 Mary Fiala, 10 20:29.0

34 Anna Quillin, 9 20:33.5

49 Gracie Federspiel, 9 20:58.6

60 Meghan O'Neill, 11 21:05.4

66 Ashlyn Williams, 9 21:26.7

76 Emma Bock, 11 21:44.9

Total Time = 1:43:05.3 Total Places = 187

6. Glenwood

28 Emma Hughes, 12 20:23.0

39 Lauren Hughes, 9 20:41.8

40 Erin Schultz, 12 20:44.0

41 Rachel Mullennax, 11 20:47.0

44 Riley Wiese, 11 20:50.2

78 Karlee Raymond, 12 21:53.6

94 Lauren Becker, 12 22:37.6

Total Time = 1:43:26.0 Total Places = 192

7. Harlan

20 Brecken Van Baale, 12 20:08.0

21 Kaia Bieker, 11 20:08.0

26 Liv Freund, 12 20:19.6

64 Abi Albertsen, 12 21:18.6

79 Olivia Anderson, 12 21:55.5

83 Ellie Gross, 11 22:04.0

89 Kennedy Kjergaard, 12 22:26.0

Total Time = 1:43:49.7 Total Places = 210

8. Pella

27 Jacie Trine, 9 20:21.3

29 Abigail Cutler, 12 20:23.3

33 Autumn Blink, 9 20:31.1

56 Ashley Blommers, 12 21:01.5

69 Tess Paulsen, 9 21:32.8

75 Macy Schroeder, 9 21:42.8

88 Sophia Boonstra, 9 22:24.1

Total Time = 1:43:50.0 Total Places = 214

9. Assumption, Davenport

15 Laney Fitzpatrick, 12 20:01.8

38 Skylar Hoffman, 11 20:41.7

51 Morgan Jennings, 11 20:59.3

58 Emerson Quick, 9 21:04.1

72 Nicole Carmona, 11 21:39.2

93 Grace Turley, 9 22:35.8

Total Time = 1:44:26.1 Total Places = 234

10. Center Point-Urbana

11 Kora Katcher, 11 19:52.5

12 Kay Fett, 11 19:54.5

55 Emma Wilkerson, 9 21:00.9

68 Laine Hadsall, 10 21:28.5

91 Leah Taylor, 11 22:26.6

97 Kylie Lewis, 9 22:55.2

98 Sophia Gentz, 10 22:59.8

Total Time = 1:44:43.0 Total Places = 237

11. Waverly-Shell Rock

4 Emma Hoins, 12 19:01.3

18 Sydney Bochmann, 9 20:05.5

61 Brenna Bodensteiner, 9 21:09.5

80 Ramey Dahlquist, 9 22:00.9

81 Kyla Foy, 10 22:02.0

87 Ali Christensen, 12 22:22.4

103 Cece Jerome, 9 23:32.3

Total Time = 1:44:19.2 Total Places = 244

12. Winterset

46 Darci Wiseman, 11 20:56.0

50 Sami Craven, 9 20:59.1

53 Dyllan Kaufman, 10 21:00.0

54 Morgan Sutton, 9 21:00.1

59 Micha Yeager, 11 21:04.4

95 Abby Benshoof, 12 22:39.5

96 Mia Kerr, 11 22:43.4

Total Time = 1:44:59.6 Total Places = 262

13. Carlisle

3 Ainsley Erzen, 11 18:46.7

43 Tessa Erzen, 10 20:50.2

63 Marie Daggett, 9 21:12.5

73 Maya Bergstrom, 9 21:39.3

90 Laura Downs, 10 22:26.5

100 Riley Sievers, 10 23:06.7

101 Ella Andersen, 12 23:12.1

Total Time = 1:44:55.2 Total Places = 272

14. Decorah

5 Rebecca Anderson, 10 19:05.5

62 Leila Johnson, 12 21:11.1

74 Sam See, 12 21:41.9

77 Madison Tollefson, 10 21:47.7

82 Taryn Sanderman, 12 22:03.5

84 Abby Halverson, 11 22:13.8

86 Kryia Atwell, 11 22:20.2

Total Time = 1:45:49.7 Total Places = 300

15. Spencer

57 Emma Morey, 10 21:01.7

65 Aliza Edwards, 10 21:26.7

70 Alexa Johnson, 11 21:34.5

85 Ivy Hamilton, 10 22:14.5

92 Saddie Kahley, 9 22:30.2

102 Sydney Schwartz, 11 23:19.2

104 Brenna Fisher, 11 26:11.5

Total Time = 1:48:47.6 Total Places = 369

TEAM

PLACE SCORE FINISHER TIME TEAM

Top

1 1 Shewaye Johnson, 10 17:55.3 Ballard

2 2 Paityn Noe, 10 18:01.1 Ballard

3 3 Ainsley Erzen, 11 18:46.7 Carlisle

4 Kiki Connell, 12 18:54.1 Charles City

5 4 Emma Hoins, 12 19:01.3 Waverly-Shell Rock

6 5 Rebecca Anderson, 10 19:05.5 Decorah

7 Geneva Timmerman, 10 19:09.7 Adm, Adel

8 Lydia Maas, 9 19:14.1 Hampton-Dumont-Cal

9 6 Gabby Moran, 12 19:16.8 Wahlert Catholic, Dub

10 Ellie Meyer, 12 19:24.7 Iowa Falls-Alden/Agws

11 7 Kami Smith, 10 19:26.5 Dallas Center-Grimes

12 8 Megan Sterbenz, 12 19:26.5 Dallas Center-Grimes

13 9 Alix Oliver, 12 19:31.3 Wahlert Catholic, Dub

14 Braelyn Baker, 12 19:32.9 Creston

15 10 Brooklyn Stanley, 9 19:44.2 Bishop Heelan Catholi

16 Emily Haverdink, 11 19:47.3 Moc-Floyd Valley

17 Norah Pearson, 10 19:49.0 Knoxville

18 11 Kora Katcher, 11 19:52.5 Center Point-Urbana

19 12 Kay Fett, 11 19:54.5 Center Point-Urbana

20 Emma Althoff, 10 19:56.2 Monticello

21 13 Kiersten Conway, 12 19:58.8 Solon

22 14 Ava Vance, 9 19:59.7 Ballard

23 Madison Prier, 11 20:00.0 Marion

24 15 Laney Fitzpatrick, 12 20:01.8 Assumption, Davenport

25 16 Miranda Mulhstien, 12 20:02.4 Dallas Center-Grimes

26 Peyton Steffen, 11 20:03.5 Marion

27 17 Ellie Kirby, 11 20:04.2 Wahlert Catholic, Dub

28 18 Sydney Bochmann, 9 20:05.5 Waverly-Shell Rock

29 19 Caitlin Maher, 12 20:06.0 Ballard

30 20 Brecken Van Baale, 12 20:08.0 Harlan

31 21 Kaia Bieker, 11 20:08.0 Harlan

32 22 Ellie Meyer, 11 20:08.2 Wahlert Catholic, Dub

33 Haidyn Barker, 10 20:11.9 Clear Creek-Amana

34 23 Grace Mahaney, 12 20:12.8 Bishop Heelan Catholi

35 24 Maddie Demke, 9 20:14.7 Bishop Heelan Catholi

36 25 Hannah Little, 11 20:19.3 Dallas Center-Grimes

37 26 Liv Freund, 12 20:19.6 Harlan

38 27 Jacie Trine, 9 20:21.3 Pella

39 Abby Bell, 9 20:22.0 North Polk, Alleman

40 28 Emma Hughes, 12 20:23.0 Glenwood

41 29 Abigail Cutler, 12 20:23.3 Pella

42 30 Josie Fleischmann, 12 20:27.4 Ballard

43 Abby Blint, 11 20:28.2 Mount Pleasant

44 Tori Meinecke, 9 20:28.6 Nevada

45 31 Mary Fiala, 10 20:29.0 Solon

46 Anna Hoffman, 11 20:29.1 Mount Vernon/Lisbon

47 32 Meredith McDermott, 10 20:29.3 Dallas Center-Grimes

48 Teah Miller, 10 20:29.9 Iowa Falls-Alden/Agws

49 33 Autumn Blink, 9 20:31.1 Pella

50 Taylor McCreedy, 12 20:32.4 Atlantic

51 Moriah Knapp, 10 20:32.7 Algona

52 34 Anna Quillin, 9 20:33.5 Solon

53 35 Laney Duggan, 11 20:35.3 Wahlert Catholic, Dub

54 36 Kate Huisinga, 11 20:36.5 Ballard

55 37 Emma Angus, 12 20:36.9 Dallas Center-Grimes

56 38 Skylar Hoffman, 11 20:41.7 Assumption, Davenport

57 39 Lauren Hughes, 9 20:41.8 Glenwood

58 Laura Swart, 10 20:43.0 Mount Vernon/Lisbon

59 Sophie Vanderpool, 11 20:43.3 Gilbert

60 Sophia Karras, 10 20:43.5 Sergeant Bluff-Luton

61 40 Erin Schultz, 12 20:44.0 Glenwood

62 Abigail Harding, 10 20:44.5 Iowa Falls-Alden/Agws

63 41 Rachel Mullennax, 11 20:47.0 Glenwood

64 Jaylene Karolus, 11 20:48.3 Perry

65 42 Jada Newberg, 10 20:48.8 Bishop Heelan Catholi

66 43 Tessa Erzen, 10 20:50.2 Carlisle

67 44 Riley Wiese, 11 20:50.2 Glenwood

68 45 Lilah Takes, 10 20:50.9 Wahlert Catholic, Dub

69 Paige Davis, 12 20:51.2 Creston

70 Hailee Ricklefs, 12 20:51.7 Benton Community

71 46 Darci Wiseman, 11 20:56.0 Winterset

72 47 Vanessa Bickford, 9 20:56.7 Dallas Center-Grimes

73 48 Brooke Loewe, 11 20:58.5 Ballard

74 49 Gracie Federspiel, 9 20:58.6 Solon

75 50 Sami Craven, 9 20:59.1 Winterset

76 51 Morgan Jennings, 11 20:59.3 Assumption, Davenport

77 52 Scarlett Walsh, 9 20:59.9 Bishop Heelan Catholi

78 53 Dyllan Kaufman, 10 21:00.0 Winterset

79 54 Morgan Sutton, 9 21:00.1 Winterset

80 55 Emma Wilkerson, 9 21:00.9 Center Point-Urbana

81 56 Ashley Blommers, 12 21:01.5 Pella

82 57 Emma Morey, 10 21:01.7 Spencer

83 58 Emerson Quick, 9 21:04.1 Assumption, Davenport

84 59 Micha Yeager, 11 21:04.4 Winterset

85 60 Meghan O'Neill, 11 21:05.4 Solon

86 61 Brenna Bodensteiner, 9 21:09.5 Waverly-Shell Rock

87 62 Leila Johnson, 12 21:11.1 Decorah

88 63 Marie Daggett, 9 21:12.5 Carlisle

89 Jaden Thys, 12 21:15.7 Benton Community

90 64 Abi Albertsen, 12 21:18.6 Harlan

91 65 Aliza Edwards, 10 21:26.7 Spencer

92 66 Ashlyn Williams, 9 21:26.7 Solon

93 67 Mia Conley, 11 21:27.0 Bishop Heelan Catholi

94 68 Laine Hadsall, 10 21:28.5 Center Point-Urbana

95 69 Tess Paulsen, 9 21:32.8 Pella

96 70 Alexa Johnson, 11 21:34.5 Spencer

97 71 Josie Belken, 10 21:38.6 Wahlert Catholic, Dub

98 72 Nicole Carmona, 11 21:39.2 Assumption, Davenport

99 73 Maya Bergstrom, 9 21:39.3 Carlisle

100 74 Sam See, 12 21:41.9 Decorah

101 75 Macy Schroeder, 9 21:42.8 Pella

102 76 Emma Bock, 11 21:44.9 Solon

103 77 Madison Tollefson, 10 21:47.7 Decorah

104 Kyler Bomgaars, 11 21:50.9 Boyden-Hull/Rock Vall

105 78 Karlee Raymond, 12 21:53.6 Glenwood

106 79 Olivia Anderson, 12 21:55.5 Harlan

107 80 Ramey Dahlquist, 9 22:00.9 Waverly-Shell Rock

108 81 Kyla Foy, 10 22:02.0 Waverly-Shell Rock

109 82 Taryn Sanderman, 12 22:03.5 Decorah

110 83 Ellie Gross, 11 22:04.0 Harlan

111 84 Abby Halverson, 11 22:13.8 Decorah

112 85 Ivy Hamilton, 10 22:14.5 Spencer

113 86 Kryia Atwell, 11 22:20.2 Decorah

114 87 Ali Christensen, 12 22:22.4 Waverly-Shell Rock

115 88 Sophia Boonstra, 9 22:24.1 Pella

116 89 Kennedy Kjergaard, 12 22:26.0 Harlan

117 90 Laura Downs, 10 22:26.5 Carlisle

118 91 Leah Taylor, 11 22:26.6 Center Point-Urbana

119 92 Saddie Kahley, 9 22:30.2 Spencer

120 93 Grace Turley, 9 22:35.8 Assumption, Davenport

121 94 Lauren Becker, 12 22:37.6 Glenwood

122 95 Abby Benshoof, 12 22:39.5 Winterset

123 96 Mia Kerr, 11 22:43.4 Winterset

124 97 Kylie Lewis, 9 22:55.2 Center Point-Urbana

125 98 Sophia Gentz, 10 22:59.8 Center Point-Urbana

126 99 Emma Hutchinson, 12 22:59.9 Bishop Heelan Catholi

127 100 Riley Sievers, 10 23:06.7 Carlisle

128 101 Ella Andersen, 12 23:12.1 Carlisle

129 102 Sydney Schwartz, 11 23:19.2 Spencer

130 103 Cece Jerome, 9 23:32.3 Waverly-Shell Rock

131 104 Brenna Fisher, 11 26:11.5 Spencer