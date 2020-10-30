Clear

Iowa state cross country - Day 1 results

Charles City's Kiki Connell takes 4th, Clear Lake's Justin Wright finishes 29th.

Posted: Oct 30, 2020 10:56 PM
Posted By: Kaleb Gillock

CLASS 4A BOYS

PLACE TEAM POINTS PLACES OF FINISHERS AVG. TIME SPREAD

1 Sioux City, North 75 1 4 19 24 27 30 42 16:16.3 1:09.0
2 Dowling Catholic 83 3 8 12 15 45 58 61 16:20.4 0:59.6
3 Cedar Falls 86 9 14 16 21 26 46 51 16:26.7 0:24.4
4 Waukee 131 11 13 28 39 40 74 86 16:33.8 0:31.2
5 Dubuque, Hempstead 137 2 22 23 38 52 56 62 16:33.2 1:16.9
6 Iowa City, Liberty 172 18 32 37 41 44 64 80 16:43.6 0:24.3
7 Prairie, Cedar Rapids 183 5 25 35 55 63 76 98 16:46.6 1:10.0
8 Iowa City, City 224 6 17 50 67 84 92 101 16:56.1 1:28.4
9 Ankeny Centennial 243 20 47 57 59 60 82 91 16:59.9 0:36.2
10 Johnston 276 29 33 65 72 77 78 89 17:08.1 0:51.2
11 Iowa City, West 280 10 36 70 81 83 95 100 17:07.3 1:22.5
12 Pleasant Valley 281 43 48 49 68 73 99 105 17:07.6 0:34.4
13 Urbandale 295 7 54 71 75 88 90 102 17:11.0 1:30.6
14 Norwalk 298 31 34 69 79 85 96 97 17:13.2 0:55.7
15 Valley, West Des Moin 393 53 66 87 93 94 103 104 17:35.6 0:54.4
Individuals

PLACE FINISHER TIME

1. Sioux City, North
1 Jaysen Bouwers, 12 15:31.2
4 Will Lohr, 11 16:00.2
19 Yemane Kifle, 11 16:32.9
24 Gabe Nash, 10 16:36.7
27 Beshanena Gutema, 10 16:40.1
30 Natnael Kifle, 9 16:42.6
42 Colin Greenwell, 12 16:48.4
Total Time = 1:21:21.1 Total Places = 75

2. Dowling Catholic
3 Jackson Heidesch, 10 15:53.8
8 Will Ryan, 11 16:15.1
12 Cade Muller, 12 16:16.0
15 Nolan Kyhl, 12 16:23.3
45 Andrew Robey, 11 16:53.4
58 Tyler Schweizer, 11 17:08.7
61 Jordan Daniel, 12 17:11.1
Total Time = 1:21:41.6 Total Places = 83

3. Cedar Falls
9 Joel Burris, 12 16:15.3
14 T J. Tomlyanovich, 12 16:19.3
16 Brayden Burnett, 11 16:24.2
21 Eli Smith, 12 16:34.6
26 Michael Goodenbour, 12 16:39.7
46 Cooper Olsen, 12 16:55.8
51 Alex Horstman, 11 17:01.6
Total Time = 1:22:13.1 Total Places = 86

4. Waukee
11 Jacob Christensen, 12 16:15.7
13 Vincent Hodges, 12 16:19.3
28 Nathan Holstrom, 12 16:40.3
39 Jonah Christensen, 12 16:46.8
40 Corbin Truitt, 12 16:46.8
74 David Parks, 11 17:26.1
86 Sarang Kothari, 10 17:41.1
Total Time = 1:22:48.9 Total Places = 131

5. Dubuque, Hempstead
2 Ryan Winger, 12 15:45.7
22 Derek Leicht, 11 16:35.8
23 Josh Davis, 12 16:35.9
38 George Holesmeyer, 11 16:46.0
52 Brady Blean, 11 17:02.5
56 Mason Suarez, 12 17:06.3
62 Owen Maloney, 12 17:12.5
Total Time = 1:22:45.9 Total Places = 137

6. Iowa City, Liberty
18 Bowen Gryp, 12 16:28.1
32 Aidan Decker, 9 16:44.5
37 Caleb Schillinger, 12 16:45.6
41 Jack Kinzer, 12 16:47.2
44 Christian Montover, 11 16:52.4
64 Jordan Robinson, 11 17:17.8
80 Gavin Keeney, 11 17:33.5
Total Time = 1:23:37.8 Total Places = 172

7. Prairie, Cedar Rapids
5 Andrew Bickford, 12 16:06.8
25 Hunter Kalous, 12 16:38.5
35 Anthony Lee, 11 16:45.4
55 Ty Costigan, 12 17:05.3
63 Jake Opitz, 12 17:16.7
76 Bryson Canton, 11 17:30.5
98 Zach Cooper, 10 18:03.4
Total Time = 1:23:52.7 Total Places = 183

8. Iowa City, City
6 Ford Washburn, 10 16:11.2
17 Truman Thompson, 10 16:26.1
50 Noah Carey, 10 17:01.5
67 Elliot Dunnwald, 11 17:22.2
84 Parker Max, 11 17:39.5
92 Ammon Smith, 10 17:51.1
101 Hayden Beerends, 12 18:13.0
Total Time = 1:24:40.5 Total Places = 224

9. Ankeny Centennial
20 Gabriel Vicker, 12 16:34.1
47 Kade Christensen, 12 16:58.1
57 Connor Cunningham, 12 17:07.8
59 Nate Jones, 12 17:09.0
60 Karsten Peters, 11 17:10.3
82 Tyler Schermerhorn, 11 17:35.5
91 Cooper Majors, 11 17:49.0
Total Time = 1:24:59.3 Total Places = 243

10. Johnston
29 Yohana Yual, 12 16:40.3
33 Carter Borwick, 12 16:45.2
65 Carson Stanley, 12 17:18.9
72 Matt Borgmeier, 12 17:24.5
77 Aidan O'Connor, 10 17:31.5
78 Carter Eckhoff, 11 17:32.4
89 Nathan Kellar, 12 17:45.2
Total Time = 1:25:40.4 Total Places = 276

11. Iowa City, West
10 Alex McKane, 11 16:15.6
36 Caden Noeller, 11 16:45.5
70 Tosh Klever, 12 17:23.8
81 Sebastian Cochran, 12 17:33.5
83 Drew Peterson, 12 17:38.1
95 Mohan Kumar, 12 17:57.5
100 Asher Overholt, 10 18:09.4
Total Time = 1:25:36.5 Total Places = 280

12. Pleasant Valley
43 Kole Sommer, 12 16:50.5
48 Tarun Vedula, 11 16:59.1
49 Luke Knepp, 10 17:01.1
68 Grant Tebbe, 12 17:22.4
73 Nathan Boleyn, 12 17:24.8
99 Jacob Mumey, 10 18:07.2
105 Kalen Bunch, 12 18:54.5
Total Time = 1:25:37.9 Total Places = 281

13. Urbandale
7 Anthony Moran, 12 16:14.4
54 Ethan Smith, 10 17:03.6
71 Cole Leggett, 11 17:23.8
75 Kyler Peck, 11 17:28.2
88 Mason Moran, 9 17:44.9
90 Tommy Hensley, 9 17:45.5
102 Jack Neas, 10 18:15.5
Total Time = 1:25:54.9 Total Places = 295

14. Norwalk
31 Derek Webster, 12 16:44.3
34 Donovan Card, 10 16:45.2
69 Jack Brown, 10 17:23.6
79 Luke Geyer, 11 17:32.8
85 Will Chase, 10 17:40.0
96 Patrick Foster, 12 18:00.8
97 Brody Lucas, 11 18:01.7
Total Time = 1:26:05.9 Total Places = 298

15. Valley, West Des Moin
53 Alex Traynor, 12 17:02.8
66 Evan McClinton, 9 17:19.6
87 Adam Hisel, 12 17:43.7
93 Alec DePhillips, 12 17:54.5
94 Carter Smith, 11 17:57.1
103 Andrew Ross, 12 18:23.5
104 Alexander Wauson, 9 18:27.3
Total Time = 1:27:57.7 Total Places = 393
TEAM
PLACE SCORE FINISHER TIME TEAM

Top

1 1 Jaysen Bouwers, 12 15:31.2 Sioux City, North
2 2 Ryan Winger, 12 15:45.7 Dubuque, Hempstead
3 3 Jackson Heidesch, 10 15:53.8 Dowling Catholic
4 4 Will Lohr, 11 16:00.2 Sioux City, North
5 5 Andrew Bickford, 12 16:06.8 Prairie, Cedar Rapids
6 6 Ford Washburn, 10 16:11.2 Iowa City, City
7 7 Anthony Moran, 12 16:14.4 Urbandale
8 Connor Kilgore, 12 16:14.6 Dubuque, Senior
9 8 Will Ryan, 11 16:15.1 Dowling Catholic
10 9 Joel Burris, 12 16:15.3 Cedar Falls
11 10 Alex McKane, 11 16:15.6 Iowa City, West
12 11 Jacob Christensen, 12 16:15.7 Waukee
13 12 Cade Muller, 12 16:16.0 Dowling Catholic
14 13 Vincent Hodges, 12 16:19.3 Waukee
15 14 T J. Tomlyanovich, 12 16:19.3 Cedar Falls
16 Ethan Eichhorn, 9 16:22.4 Lewis Central
17 15 Nolan Kyhl, 12 16:23.3 Dowling Catholic
18 16 Brayden Burnett, 11 16:24.2 Cedar Falls
19 17 Truman Thompson, 10 16:26.1 Iowa City, City
20 18 Bowen Gryp, 12 16:28.1 Iowa City, Liberty
21 Nick Moore, 12 16:28.3 Bettendorf
22 19 Yemane Kifle, 11 16:32.9 Sioux City, North
23 20 Gabriel Vicker, 12 16:34.1 Ankeny Centennial
24 21 Eli Smith, 12 16:34.6 Cedar Falls
25 22 Derek Leicht, 11 16:35.8 Dubuque, Hempstead
26 23 Josh Davis, 12 16:35.9 Dubuque, Hempstead
27 24 Gabe Nash, 10 16:36.7 Sioux City, North
28 Chase Bartlett, 12 16:37.8 Southeast Polk
29 25 Hunter Kalous, 12 16:38.5 Prairie, Cedar Rapids
30 26 Michael Goodenbour, 12 16:39.7 Cedar Falls
31 27 Beshanena Gutema, 10 16:40.1 Sioux City, North
32 28 Nathan Holstrom, 12 16:40.3 Waukee
33 29 Yohana Yual, 12 16:40.3 Johnston
34 30 Natnael Kifle, 9 16:42.6 Sioux City, North
35 31 Derek Webster, 12 16:44.3 Norwalk
36 32 Aidan Decker, 9 16:44.5 Iowa City, Liberty
37 33 Carter Borwick, 12 16:45.2 Johnston
38 34 Donovan Card, 10 16:45.2 Norwalk
39 35 Anthony Lee, 11 16:45.4 Prairie, Cedar Rapids
40 36 Caden Noeller, 11 16:45.5 Iowa City, West
41 37 Caleb Schillinger, 12 16:45.6 Iowa City, Liberty
42 38 George Holesmeyer, 11 16:46.0 Dubuque, Hempstead
43 Curtis Johnson, 11 16:46.5 Indianola
44 39 Jonah Christensen, 12 16:46.8 Waukee
45 40 Corbin Truitt, 12 16:46.8 Waukee
46 41 Jack Kinzer, 12 16:47.2 Iowa City, Liberty
47 Aidan Booton, 12 16:47.9 Council Bluffs, Thoma
48 42 Colin Greenwell, 12 16:48.4 Sioux City, North
49 Ethan Stout, 12 16:48.9 Cedar Rapids, Washing
50 43 Kole Sommer, 12 16:50.5 Pleasant Valley
51 Bennett Ryken, 12 16:51.5 Ames
52 44 Christian Montover, 11 16:52.4 Iowa City, Liberty
53 45 Andrew Robey, 11 16:53.4 Dowling Catholic
54 Nicholas Grandgenett, 12 16:53.9 Ames
55 46 Cooper Olsen, 12 16:55.8 Cedar Falls
56 47 Kade Christensen, 12 16:58.1 Ankeny Centennial
57 48 Tarun Vedula, 11 16:59.1 Pleasant Valley
58 Conner Smith, 11 16:59.9 Marshalltown
59 49 Luke Knepp, 10 17:01.1 Pleasant Valley
60 50 Noah Carey, 10 17:01.5 Iowa City, City
61 51 Alex Horstman, 11 17:01.6 Cedar Falls
62 52 Brady Blean, 11 17:02.5 Dubuque, Hempstead
63 53 Alex Traynor, 12 17:02.8 Valley, West Des Moin
64 Owen West, 12 17:03.0 North Scott, Eldridge
65 54 Ethan Smith, 10 17:03.6 Urbandale
66 55 Ty Costigan, 12 17:05.3 Prairie, Cedar Rapids
67 Eric Patterson, 12 17:05.9 Southeast Polk
68 56 Mason Suarez, 12 17:06.3 Dubuque, Hempstead
69 57 Connor Cunningham, 12 17:07.8 Ankeny Centennial
70 58 Tyler Schweizer, 11 17:08.7 Dowling Catholic
71 59 Nate Jones, 12 17:09.0 Ankeny Centennial
72 60 Karsten Peters, 11 17:10.3 Ankeny Centennial
73 61 Jordan Daniel, 12 17:11.1 Dowling Catholic
74 Cael Cox, 12 17:11.8 Ankeny
75 62 Owen Maloney, 12 17:12.5 Dubuque, Hempstead
76 Eli Naumann, 11 17:14.8 Epworth, Western Dubu
77 63 Jake Opitz, 12 17:16.7 Prairie, Cedar Rapids
78 64 Jordan Robinson, 11 17:17.8 Iowa City, Liberty
79 65 Carson Stanley, 12 17:18.9 Johnston
80 66 Evan McClinton, 9 17:19.6 Valley, West Des Moin
81 67 Elliot Dunnwald, 11 17:22.2 Iowa City, City
82 68 Grant Tebbe, 12 17:22.4 Pleasant Valley
83 69 Jack Brown, 10 17:23.6 Norwalk
84 70 Tosh Klever, 12 17:23.8 Iowa City, West
85 71 Cole Leggett, 11 17:23.8 Urbandale
86 72 Matt Borgmeier, 12 17:24.5 Johnston
87 73 Nathan Boleyn, 12 17:24.8 Pleasant Valley
88 74 David Parks, 11 17:26.1 Waukee
89 75 Kyler Peck, 11 17:28.2 Urbandale
90 76 Bryson Canton, 11 17:30.5 Prairie, Cedar Rapids
91 77 Aidan O'Connor, 10 17:31.5 Johnston
92 78 Carter Eckhoff, 11 17:32.4 Johnston
93 79 Luke Geyer, 11 17:32.8 Norwalk
94 80 Gavin Keeney, 11 17:33.5 Iowa City, Liberty
95 81 Sebastian Cochran, 12 17:33.5 Iowa City, West
96 82 Tyler Schermerhorn, 11 17:35.5 Ankeny Centennial
97 83 Drew Peterson, 12 17:38.1 Iowa City, West
98 84 Parker Max, 11 17:39.5 Iowa City, City
99 85 Will Chase, 10 17:40.0 Norwalk
100 86 Sarang Kothari, 10 17:41.1 Waukee
101 Cade Messer, 12 17:41.4 Epworth, Western Dubu
102 Lukas Lamparek, 12 17:43.0 Cedar Rapids, Jeffers
103 87 Adam Hisel, 12 17:43.7 Valley, West Des Moin
104 88 Mason Moran, 9 17:44.9 Urbandale
105 89 Nathan Kellar, 12 17:45.2 Johnston
106 90 Tommy Hensley, 9 17:45.5 Urbandale
107 91 Cooper Majors, 11 17:49.0 Ankeny Centennial
108 92 Ammon Smith, 10 17:51.1 Iowa City, City
109 93 Alec DePhillips, 12 17:54.5 Valley, West Des Moin
110 94 Carter Smith, 11 17:57.1 Valley, West Des Moin
111 95 Mohan Kumar, 12 17:57.5 Iowa City, West
112 96 Patrick Foster, 12 18:00.8 Norwalk
113 97 Brody Lucas, 11 18:01.7 Norwalk
114 98 Zach Cooper, 10 18:03.4 Prairie, Cedar Rapids
115 99 Jacob Mumey, 10 18:07.2 Pleasant Valley
116 100 Asher Overholt, 10 18:09.4 Iowa City, West
117 101 Hayden Beerends, 12 18:13.0 Iowa City, City
118 102 Jack Neas, 10 18:15.5 Urbandale
119 103 Andrew Ross, 12 18:23.5 Valley, West Des Moin
120 104 Alexander Wauson, 9 18:27.3 Valley, West Des Moin
121 105 Kalen Bunch, 12 18:54.5 Pleasant Valley

CLASS 4A GIRLS

PLACE TEAM POINTS PLACES OF FINISHERS AVG. TIME SPREAD

1 Johnston 64 3 6 9 15 31 34 60 18:55.3 1:24.7
2 Valley, West Des Moin 87 2 7 13 21 44 55 64 19:06.0 1:40.9
3 Ankeny Centennial 141 12 20 24 36 49 66 68 19:33.6 1:08.9
4 Linn-Mar, Marion 158 4 32 38 41 43 51 88 19:34.9 1:36.8
5 Southeast Polk 174 11 22 30 42 69 79 89 19:44.2 1:48.3
6 Dubuque, Senior 179 8 17 40 56 58 59 75 19:40.8 1:35.2
7 Dubuque, Hempstead 202 1 10 18 86 87 93 99 19:42.5 3:00.4
8 Pleasant Valley 214 14 26 45 53 76 81 84 19:57.0 1:37.1
9 Prairie, Cedar Rapids 226 25 27 35 67 72 80 95 20:04.3 1:10.6
10 Waukee 238 29 33 48 63 65 73 77 20:05.2 0:50.9
11 Bettendorf 240 16 37 39 70 78 90 91 20:07.4 1:32.4
12 Ankeny 243 5 47 52 57 82 92 97 19:58.4 2:32.6
13 Dowling Catholic 290 28 54 61 62 85 94 96 20:18.3 1:25.0
14 Urbandale 301 23 50 71 74 83 100 102 20:25.8 1:28.5
15 Indianola 367 19 46 98 101 103 104 105 21:09.0 3:23.3
Individuals

PLACE FINISHER TIME

1. Johnston
3 Bella Heikes, 12 18:20.2
6 Olivia Verde, 9 18:27.9
9 Aleah Tenpas, 11 18:43.9
15 Ashley Faber, 12 19:19.5
31 Faith Nead, 11 19:44.8
34 Bailey Vaughan, 11 19:47.9
60 Samantha Strauss, 12 20:19.3
Total Time = 1:34:36.3 Total Places = 64

2. Valley, West Des Moin
2 Lauren Schulze, 12 18:18.3
7 Addison Dorenkamp, 9 18:30.7
13 Kamryn Ensley, 11 19:10.9
21 Madeline Hollander, 11 19:30.9
44 Teghan Booth, 12 19:59.2
55 Amanda Overton, 10 20:09.6
64 Emily Bright, 11 20:27.0
Total Time = 1:35:30.0 Total Places = 87

3. Ankeny Centennial
12 Rondi Quass, 10 18:54.4
20 Katie Jensen, 12 19:27.8
24 Alayna Wallace, 12 19:33.0
36 Anja Peck, 9 19:49.1
49 Kathryn Vortherms, 12 20:03.3
66 Lauren Reimer, 9 20:30.3
68 Kendall Jorgensen, 11 20:38.4
Total Time = 1:37:47.6 Total Places = 141

4. Linn-Mar, Marion
4 Micah Poellet, 12 18:21.4
32 Chloe Skidmore, 12 19:46.9
38 Ally Buck, 9 19:52.1
41 Sarah Murphy, 12 19:55.7
43 Lilly Geelan, 12 19:58.2
51 Jordyn Beck, 10 20:06.6
88 Abbey Vezina, 10 21:09.7
Total Time = 1:37:54.3 Total Places = 158

5. Southeast Polk
11 Mattison Plummer, 12 18:51.9
22 Jenna Francois, 10 19:31.2
30 Libby Hartz, 9 19:41.0
42 Ivy Glendening, 9 19:56.5
69 Magda McGowan, 12 20:40.2
79 Jacie Mitchell, 10 20:55.4
89 Grace Larkins, 12 21:12.2
Total Time = 1:38:40.8 Total Places = 174

6. Dubuque, Senior
8 Lillian Schmidt, 12 18:40.0
17 Izzy Gorton, 12 19:21.9
40 Leah Klapatauskas, 9 19:53.8
56 Kaityln Miller, 9 20:13.1
58 Lucia Nelson, 12 20:15.2
59 Elyza Hoffman, 12 20:18.7
75 Hanna Walsh, 12 20:47.3
Total Time = 1:38:24.0 Total Places = 179

7. Dubuque, Hempstead
1 Keelee Leitzen, 9 18:08.0
10 Julia Gehl, 9 18:46.0
18 Brooke O'Brien, 10 19:24.4
86 Maddie Digman, 10 21:05.7
87 Emily Richter, 12 21:08.4
93 Audrey Franklin, 12 21:21.7
99 Ellie Hermiston, 9 21:34.9
Total Time = 1:38:32.5 Total Places = 202

8. Pleasant Valley
14 Bella D'Antico, 10 19:11.7
26 Lizzie McVey, 11 19:36.2
45 Lydia Sommer, 10 19:59.2
53 Lexi Minard, 9 20:09.2
76 Gretchen Highberger, 10 20:48.7
81 Allie Simpson, 12 20:56.2
84 Josie Case, 9 21:01.3
Total Time = 1:39:45.0 Total Places = 214

9. Prairie, Cedar Rapids
25 Gabby Cortez, 11 19:34.8
27 Keirra Hess, 9 19:37.3
35 Lily Johannes, 11 19:48.3
67 Kendall White, 12 20:35.5
72 Bridget Canton, 9 20:45.4
80 Riley Coulter, 12 20:55.9
95 Alyza Koppes, 11 21:23.9
Total Time = 1:40:21.3 Total Places = 226

10. Waukee
29 Molly Bannister, 11 19:39.3
33 Peyton Kelderman, 12 19:47.5
48 Margaux Basart, 12 20:02.8
63 Mallory Drake, 11 20:26.0
65 Maddie Judas, 11 20:30.1
73 Abby Kinney, 12 20:46.6
77 Miranda Basart, 12 20:49.7
Total Time = 1:40:25.7 Total Places = 238

11. Bettendorf
16 Hannah Beintema, 11 19:20.8
37 Sammy Foht, 12 19:49.4
39 Emily See, 9 19:52.9
70 Maya Williams, 9 20:40.4
78 Sarah DeFauw, 10 20:53.2
90 Ashlynn Whitcanack, 12 21:13.1
91 Izzy Appel, 10 21:15.6
Total Time = 1:40:36.7 Total Places = 240

12. Ankeny
5 Lauren McMahon, 12 18:27.6
47 Talia Dosh, 11 20:00.5
52 Jenna Pitz, 10 20:09.1
57 Paige Beason, 10 20:14.3
82 Elizabeth Proctor, 9 21:00.2
92 Marika Kisgen, 12 21:19.0
97 Megan Bosch, 12 21:26.0
Total Time = 1:39:51.7 Total Places = 243

13. Dowling Catholic
28 Liv Hall, 9 19:38.4
54 Lauryn Frerichs, 10 20:09.3
61 Meredith Schultz, 10 20:19.9
62 Sally Gaskell, 10 20:20.1
85 Maddy Hall, 11 21:03.4
94 Riley O'Halloran, 12 21:23.8
96 Megan Wainwright, 11 21:25.6
Total Time = 1:41:31.1 Total Places = 290

14. Urbandale
23 Crystal Ruden, 11 19:32.1
50 Norah Seeley, 9 20:05.8
71 Macy Gaskill, 12 20:43.3
74 Alex Mackie, 9 20:47.1
83 Brie Ruch, 12 21:00.5
100 Julia Martinez-Lohf, 11 21:46.7
102 Grace Roesler, 11 22:21.1
Total Time = 1:42:08.8 Total Places = 301

15. Indianola
19 Emily Naughton, 10 19:27.2
46 Gracie Foster, 9 20:00.3
98 Remy Sivertsen, 9 21:30.4
101 Katie O'Neil, 10 21:56.5
103 Rachel Engelhardt, 12 22:50.5
104 Hailey Seifrig, 12 22:52.5
105 Joey Werling, 11 24:42.9
Total Time = 1:45:44.9 Total Places = 367
TEAM
PLACE SCORE FINISHER TIME TEAM

Top

1 1 Keelee Leitzen, 9 18:08.0 Dubuque, Hempstead
2 2 Lauren Schulze, 12 18:18.3 Valley, West Des Moin
3 Kaia Downs, 11 18:20.0 Sioux City, East
4 3 Bella Heikes, 12 18:20.2 Johnston
5 4 Micah Poellet, 12 18:21.4 Linn-Mar, Marion
6 5 Lauren McMahon, 12 18:27.6 Ankeny
7 6 Olivia Verde, 9 18:27.9 Johnston
8 7 Addison Dorenkamp, 9 18:30.7 Valley, West Des Moin
9 Ashlyn Keeney, 11 18:34.7 Iowa City, Liberty
10 8 Lillian Schmidt, 12 18:40.0 Dubuque, Senior
11 9 Aleah Tenpas, 11 18:43.9 Johnston
12 10 Julia Gehl, 9 18:46.0 Dubuque, Hempstead
13 11 Mattison Plummer, 12 18:51.9 Southeast Polk
14 12 Rondi Quass, 10 18:54.4 Ankeny Centennial
15 13 Kamryn Ensley, 11 19:10.9 Valley, West Des Moin
16 14 Bella D'Antico, 10 19:11.7 Pleasant Valley
17 15 Ashley Faber, 12 19:19.5 Johnston
18 16 Hannah Beintema, 11 19:20.8 Bettendorf
19 17 Izzy Gorton, 12 19:21.9 Dubuque, Senior
20 18 Brooke O'Brien, 10 19:24.4 Dubuque, Hempstead
21 19 Emily Naughton, 10 19:27.2 Indianola
22 20 Katie Jensen, 12 19:27.8 Ankeny Centennial
23 Elizabeth Jordan, 10 19:30.4 Sioux City, North
24 21 Madeline Hollander, 11 19:30.9 Valley, West Des Moin
25 22 Jenna Francois, 10 19:31.2 Southeast Polk
26 23 Crystal Ruden, 11 19:32.1 Urbandale
27 24 Alayna Wallace, 12 19:33.0 Ankeny Centennial
28 25 Gabby Cortez, 11 19:34.8 Prairie, Cedar Rapids
29 26 Lizzie McVey, 11 19:36.2 Pleasant Valley
30 27 Keirra Hess, 9 19:37.3 Prairie, Cedar Rapids
31 28 Liv Hall, 9 19:38.4 Dowling Catholic
32 29 Molly Bannister, 11 19:39.3 Waukee
33 30 Libby Hartz, 9 19:41.0 Southeast Polk
34 Breelie Mauro, 10 19:42.7 Norwalk
35 Kylie Daily, 9 19:42.8 Davenport, West
36 Camille Mac, 12 19:44.0 Iowa City, Liberty
37 31 Faith Nead, 11 19:44.8 Johnston
38 32 Chloe Skidmore, 12 19:46.9 Linn-Mar, Marion
39 33 Peyton Kelderman, 12 19:47.5 Waukee
40 34 Bailey Vaughan, 11 19:47.9 Johnston
41 35 Lily Johannes, 11 19:48.3 Prairie, Cedar Rapids
42 36 Anja Peck, 9 19:49.1 Ankeny Centennial
43 37 Sammy Foht, 12 19:49.4 Bettendorf
44 38 Ally Buck, 9 19:52.1 Linn-Mar, Marion
45 39 Emily See, 9 19:52.9 Bettendorf
46 Lauren Klein, 12 19:53.6 Epworth, Western Dubu
47 40 Leah Klapatauskas, 9 19:53.8 Dubuque, Senior
48 Rowan Boulter, 11 19:55.6 Iowa City, City
49 41 Sarah Murphy, 12 19:55.7 Linn-Mar, Marion
50 42 Ivy Glendening, 9 19:56.5 Southeast Polk
51 43 Lilly Geelan, 12 19:58.2 Linn-Mar, Marion
52 44 Teghan Booth, 12 19:59.2 Valley, West Des Moin
53 45 Lydia Sommer, 10 19:59.2 Pleasant Valley
54 46 Gracie Foster, 9 20:00.3 Indianola
55 Camryn Sattler, 9 20:00.3 Clinton
56 47 Talia Dosh, 11 20:00.5 Ankeny
57 48 Margaux Basart, 12 20:02.8 Waukee
58 49 Kathryn Vortherms, 12 20:03.3 Ankeny Centennial
59 Cori Mac, 9 20:04.6 Iowa City, Liberty
60 50 Norah Seeley, 9 20:05.8 Urbandale
61 51 Jordyn Beck, 10 20:06.6 Linn-Mar, Marion
62 52 Jenna Pitz, 10 20:09.1 Ankeny
63 53 Lexi Minard, 9 20:09.2 Pleasant Valley
64 54 Lauryn Frerichs, 10 20:09.3 Dowling Catholic
65 Lillian Reynolds, 12 20:09.5 Iowa City, City
66 55 Amanda Overton, 10 20:09.6 Valley, West Des Moin
67 56 Kaityln Miller, 9 20:13.1 Dubuque, Senior
68 Alyssa Klein, 9 20:13.5 Epworth, Western Dubu
69 57 Paige Beason, 10 20:14.3 Ankeny
70 58 Lucia Nelson, 12 20:15.2 Dubuque, Senior
71 Bailey Boddicker, 10 20:16.1 North Scott, Eldridge
72 59 Elyza Hoffman, 12 20:18.7 Dubuque, Senior
73 Bethany Smeed, 11 20:19.1 Cedar Rapids, Kennedy
74 60 Samantha Strauss, 12 20:19.3 Johnston
75 61 Meredith Schultz, 10 20:19.9 Dowling Catholic
76 62 Sally Gaskell, 10 20:20.1 Dowling Catholic
77 Sydney Turk, 10 20:23.4 Ames
78 63 Mallory Drake, 11 20:26.0 Waukee
79 64 Emily Bright, 11 20:27.0 Valley, West Des Moin
80 Meghan Coulter, 12 20:28.9 Ottumwa
81 65 Maddie Judas, 11 20:30.1 Waukee
82 66 Lauren Reimer, 9 20:30.3 Ankeny Centennial
83 67 Kendall White, 12 20:35.5 Prairie, Cedar Rapids
84 68 Kendall Jorgensen, 11 20:38.4 Ankeny Centennial
85 Anna Scannell, 10 20:38.4 Cedar Falls
86 69 Magda McGowan, 12 20:40.2 Southeast Polk
87 70 Maya Williams, 9 20:40.4 Bettendorf
88 71 Macy Gaskill, 12 20:43.3 Urbandale
89 72 Bridget Canton, 9 20:45.4 Prairie, Cedar Rapids
90 73 Abby Kinney, 12 20:46.6 Waukee
91 74 Alex Mackie, 9 20:47.1 Urbandale
92 75 Hanna Walsh, 12 20:47.3 Dubuque, Senior
93 76 Gretchen Highberger, 10 20:48.7 Pleasant Valley
94 77 Miranda Basart, 12 20:49.7 Waukee
95 Annika Wallace, 12 20:50.8 Norwalk
96 Rachel Mandt, 10 20:51.6 Cedar Falls
97 78 Sarah DeFauw, 10 20:53.2 Bettendorf
98 79 Jacie Mitchell, 10 20:55.4 Southeast Polk
99 80 Riley Coulter, 12 20:55.9 Prairie, Cedar Rapids
100 81 Allie Simpson, 12 20:56.2 Pleasant Valley
101 82 Elizabeth Proctor, 9 21:00.2 Ankeny
102 83 Brie Ruch, 12 21:00.5 Urbandale
103 84 Josie Case, 9 21:01.3 Pleasant Valley
104 85 Maddy Hall, 11 21:03.4 Dowling Catholic
105 86 Maddie Digman, 10 21:05.7 Dubuque, Hempstead
106 87 Emily Richter, 12 21:08.4 Dubuque, Hempstead
107 88 Abbey Vezina, 10 21:09.7 Linn-Mar, Marion
108 89 Grace Larkins, 12 21:12.2 Southeast Polk
109 90 Ashlynn Whitcanack, 12 21:13.1 Bettendorf
110 91 Izzy Appel, 10 21:15.6 Bettendorf
111 92 Marika Kisgen, 12 21:19.0 Ankeny
112 93 Audrey Franklin, 12 21:21.7 Dubuque, Hempstead
113 94 Riley O'Halloran, 12 21:23.8 Dowling Catholic
114 95 Alyza Koppes, 11 21:23.9 Prairie, Cedar Rapids
115 96 Megan Wainwright, 11 21:25.6 Dowling Catholic
116 97 Megan Bosch, 12 21:26.0 Ankeny
117 98 Remy Sivertsen, 9 21:30.4 Indianola
118 99 Ellie Hermiston, 9 21:34.9 Dubuque, Hempstead
119 100 Julia Martinez-Lohf, 11 21:46.7 Urbandale
120 101 Katie O'Neil, 10 21:56.5 Indianola
121 102 Grace Roesler, 11 22:21.1 Urbandale
122 103 Rachel Engelhardt, 12 22:50.5 Indianola
123 104 Hailey Seifrig, 12 22:52.5 Indianola
124 105 Joey Werling, 11 24:42.9 Indianola

CLASS 3A BOYS

PLACE TEAM POINTS PLACES OF FINISHERS AVG. TIME SPREAD

1 Dallas Center-Grimes 87 2 11 21 23 30 56 64 16:54.3 1:13.9
2 Solon 135 16 17 22 35 45 85 86 17:13.3 0:27.9
3 Carlisle 149 15 25 26 41 42 44 52 17:16.3 0:24.8
4 Pella 157 10 18 34 46 49 72 93 17:15.6 0:50.7
5 North Polk, Alleman 161 6 7 19 55 74 87 92 17:11.3 1:24.7
6 Decorah 173 4 28 38 50 53 70 71 17:14.5 1:26.8
7 Center Point-Urbana 200 3 5 47 68 77 89 101 17:10.7 1:56.2
8 Marion 203 9 12 40 63 79 95 104 17:22.8 1:22.6
9 Adm, Adel 218 1 33 37 66 81 96 98 17:14.1 2:39.9
10 Lemars 223 29 32 43 57 62 76 83 17:31.3 0:27.7
11 Wahlert Catholic, Dub 239 8 24 59 60 88 90 100 17:34.1 1:40.4
12 Mount Vernon/Lisbon 251 27 36 39 69 80 84 91 17:36.6 0:50.2
13 Moc-Floyd Valley 261 14 51 58 65 73 75 82 17:36.5 1:03.0
14 West Delaware, Manche 278 20 31 61 67 99 102 103 17:47.1 1:46.5
15 Glenwood 287 13 48 54 78 94 97 105 17:46.0 1:50.4

Incomplete Teams:
Individuals

PLACE FINISHER TIME

1. Dallas Center-Grimes
2 Aidan Ramsey, 11 16:05.5
11 Jacob Ewers, 11 16:47.3
21 Jack Every, 9 17:08.4
23 Tate McDermott, 9 17:10.7
30 Jacob Storey, 11 17:19.4
56 Owen Pries, 11 17:42.7
64 Blake Croushore, 12 17:48.0
Total Time = 1:24:31.3 Total Places = 87

2. Solon
16 Gabe Hinmna, 11 17:01.3
17 Brick Kabela, 9 17:03.1
22 Mike Yeomans, 9 17:10.5
35 Tyler Bilskie, 12 17:22.3
45 Ben DeValk, 12 17:29.2
85 Nate Ferguson, 11 18:14.9
86 Noelan Garbes, 12 18:15.0
Total Time = 1:26:06.4 Total Places = 135

3. Carlisle
15 Brandon Kesner, 12 17:00.0
25 Kaden Sadler, 12 17:14.5
26 Lincoln Eighmy, 10 17:17.4
41 Brayden Kessler, 11 17:24.5
42 Ethan Schlichte, 12 17:24.7
44 Chase Gach, 9 17:27.8
52 Brady Birkenholtz, 10 17:38.8
Total Time = 1:26:21.1 Total Places = 149

4. Pella
10 Anthony Schmitz, 12 16:45.3
18 Chase Lauman, 10 17:04.0
34 Josiah Wittenberg, 11 17:21.5
46 Nathan Vander Waal, 9 17:31.0
49 Akira Lopez, 11 17:35.9
72 Cutler Turner, 11 17:56.0
93 Braden Rowe, 12 18:41.0
Total Time = 1:26:17.7 Total Places = 157

5. North Polk, Alleman
6 Zach Sporaa, 10 16:32.8
7 Max Sporaa, 10 16:38.1
19 Will Ford, 10 17:06.0
55 Ethan Stierman, 10 17:41.8
74 Will Lesher, 12 17:57.5
87 Austin Stierman, 10 18:15.4
92 Alik McIlravy, 9 18:39.6
Total Time = 1:25:56.2 Total Places = 161

6. Decorah
4 Brady Hogan, 12 16:12.4
28 Arlo Hayes, 11 17:19.3
38 Hogan Smith, 11 17:23.6
50 Bennett Schutte, 11 17:37.9
53 Noah Lovelace, 12 17:39.2
70 Izaak Eichinger, 11 17:50.8
71 Larsson Shockey, 11 17:53.1
Total Time = 1:26:12.4 Total Places = 173

7. Center Point-Urbana
3 Eli Larson, 11 16:05.9
5 Luke Post, 12 16:23.0
47 Mason Bach, 12 17:32.9
68 Carter Kirtz, 11 17:49.4
77 Cole Whitehead, 12 18:02.1
89 Robbie Dillon, 11 18:27.3
101 Casey Kirtz, 9 18:55.5
Total Time = 1:25:53.3 Total Places = 200

8. Marion
9 Shane Erb, 11 16:44.6
12 Jedidiah Osgood, 10 16:50.0
40 Blake Roling, 11 17:24.2
63 Jakob Regennitter, 10 17:47.8
79 Jordan Fischer, 9 18:07.2
95 Chris Oberbrockling, 10 18:45.2
104 Tanner Shindelar, 12 19:38.4
Total Time = 1:26:53.8 Total Places = 203

9. Adm, Adel
1 Nate Mueller, 12 15:28.7
33 Cooper Greenslade, 11 17:21.0
37 Ethan Juergens, 12 17:23.3
66 Alex Dvorak, 12 17:48.6
81 Nathan Royer, 12 18:08.6
96 Caleb Crystal, 11 18:48.9
98 Hubie Chaplin, 9 18:49.8
Total Time = 1:26:10.2 Total Places = 218

10. Lemars
29 Jason Sudtelgte, 12 17:19.4
32 Kaden Wingert, 12 17:20.6
43 Ethan Hulinsky, 12 17:26.4
57 Jackson Sudtelgte, 12 17:42.9
62 Luke Feuerhelm, 11 17:47.1
76 Juan Sanchez, 10 17:58.5
83 Blake Dirksen, 12 18:11.6
Total Time = 1:27:36.4 Total Places = 223

11. Wahlert Catholic, Dub
8 Nathan Munshower, 12 16:43.0
24 Carter Hancock, 11 17:12.2
59 Abe Simcox, 10 17:45.6
60 Brant Perry, 11 17:46.2
88 Cayden Ellis, 12 18:23.4
90 Eli Shubatt, 12 18:37.9
100 Evan Poirier, 12 18:54.0
Total Time = 1:27:50.4 Total Places = 239

12. Mount Vernon/Lisbon
27 Carter Hall, 11 17:17.7
36 Zach Fall, 10 17:22.4
39 Jensen Meeker, 10 17:24.1
69 Ashton Hunt, 12 17:50.8
80 Jayden Meeker, 12 18:07.9
84 Eli Dickson, 10 18:13.3
91 Quincy Happel, 11 18:39.3
Total Time = 1:28:02.9 Total Places = 251

13. Moc-Floyd Valley
14 Sam May, 11 16:53.8
51 Tyson Blom, 11 17:38.2
58 Tristan Blom, 11 17:45.0
65 Isaiah Hulshof, 10 17:48.4
73 Derek Mills, 12 17:56.7
75 Kleyton De Groot, 12 17:57.8
82 Micah Bonestroo, 11 18:11.5
Total Time = 1:28:02.1 Total Places = 261

14. West Delaware, Manche
20 Blake Smith, 12 17:06.7
31 Cael Meyer, 12 17:19.6
61 Robinson Martinez, 12 17:46.8
67 Tyger Vaske, 12 17:49.2
99 Andrew Salas, 12 18:53.1
102 Matthew Mensen, 12 19:18.3
103 Staveley Maury, 12 19:37.9
Total Time = 1:28:55.4 Total Places = 278

15. Glenwood
13 Andrew Smith, 9 16:51.6
48 Nate Rohrberg, 12 17:34.3
54 Liam Hays, 9 17:39.3
78 Bryant Keller, 9 18:02.4
94 Dillon Anderson, 10 18:42.0
97 Ethan Chappell, 12 18:49.1
105 Jack McMullen, 10 19:52.1
Total Time = 1:28:49.6 Total Places = 287
TEAM
PLACE SCORE FINISHER TIME TEAM

Top

1 1 Nate Mueller, 12 15:28.7 Adm, Adel
2 Quinton Orr, 12 15:48.0 Humboldt
3 2 Aidan Ramsey, 11 16:05.5 Dallas Center-Grimes
4 3 Eli Larson, 11 16:05.9 Center Point-Urbana
5 4 Brady Hogan, 12 16:12.4 Decorah
6 5 Luke Post, 12 16:23.0 Center Point-Urbana
7 Craig Alan Becker, 12 16:27.3 Atlantic
8 6 Zach Sporaa, 10 16:32.8 North Polk, Alleman
9 Brandon Barker, 12 16:36.6 Clear Creek-Amana
10 7 Max Sporaa, 10 16:38.1 North Polk, Alleman
11 Trey Gross, 12 16:43.0 Harlan
12 8 Nathan Munshower, 12 16:43.0 Wahlert Catholic, Dub
13 9 Shane Erb, 11 16:44.6 Marion
14 10 Anthony Schmitz, 12 16:45.3 Pella
15 11 Jacob Ewers, 11 16:47.3 Dallas Center-Grimes
16 Eric Wittrock, 12 16:47.8 Humboldt
17 Luiz Martinez, 9 16:49.0 Storm Lake
18 12 Jedidiah Osgood, 10 16:50.0 Marion
19 13 Andrew Smith, 9 16:51.6 Glenwood
20 Marco Lopez, 12 16:51.7 Boyden-Hull/Rock Vall
21 14 Sam May, 11 16:53.8 Moc-Floyd Valley
22 Gavin Zillyette, 11 16:58.3 Clear Creek-Amana
23 15 Brandon Kesner, 12 17:00.0 Carlisle
24 16 Gabe Hinmna, 11 17:01.3 Solon
25 Carlos Rodriguez, 11 17:01.7 Sergeant Bluff-Luton
26 17 Brick Kabela, 9 17:03.1 Solon
27 Lance Sobaski, 11 17:03.9 Washington
28 18 Chase Lauman, 10 17:04.0 Pella
29 Justin Wright, 12 17:05.1 Clear Lake
30 19 Will Ford, 10 17:06.0 North Polk, Alleman
31 20 Blake Smith, 12 17:06.7 West Delaware, Manche
32 21 Jack Every, 9 17:08.4 Dallas Center-Grimes
33 22 Mike Yeomans, 9 17:10.5 Solon
34 23 Tate McDermott, 9 17:10.7 Dallas Center-Grimes
35 Austin Miller, 11 17:11.4 Fort Madison
36 24 Carter Hancock, 11 17:12.2 Wahlert Catholic, Dub
37 Patrick DeRonde, 11 17:13.0 Oskaloosa
38 25 Kaden Sadler, 12 17:14.5 Carlisle
39 Jackson Mace, 11 17:14.6 Newton
40 26 Lincoln Eighmy, 10 17:17.4 Carlisle
41 27 Carter Hall, 11 17:17.7 Mount Vernon/Lisbon
42 28 Arlo Hayes, 11 17:19.3 Decorah
43 29 Jason Sudtelgte, 12 17:19.4 Lemars
44 30 Jacob Storey, 11 17:19.4 Dallas Center-Grimes
45 31 Cael Meyer, 12 17:19.6 West Delaware, Manche
46 Zane Berg, 11 17:19.9 Atlantic
47 32 Kaden Wingert, 12 17:20.6 Lemars
48 33 Cooper Greenslade, 11 17:21.0 Adm, Adel
49 34 Josiah Wittenberg, 11 17:21.5 Pella
50 35 Tyler Bilskie, 12 17:22.3 Solon
51 36 Zach Fall, 10 17:22.4 Mount Vernon/Lisbon
52 Dayton Brunsting, 12 17:22.8 Boyden-Hull/Rock Vall
53 37 Ethan Juergens, 12 17:23.3 Adm, Adel
54 38 Hogan Smith, 11 17:23.6 Decorah
55 39 Jensen Meeker, 10 17:24.1 Mount Vernon/Lisbon
56 40 Blake Roling, 11 17:24.2 Marion
57 41 Brayden Kessler, 11 17:24.5 Carlisle
58 Ethyn Chesnut, 12 17:24.5 Waverly-Shell Rock
59 42 Ethan Schlichte, 12 17:24.7 Carlisle
60 43 Ethan Hulinsky, 12 17:26.4 Lemars
61 44 Chase Gach, 9 17:27.8 Carlisle
62 45 Ben DeValk, 12 17:29.2 Solon
63 Michael Pottebaum, 11 17:30.0 Kuemper Catholic, Car
64 Carter Kurt, 11 17:30.7 Monticello
65 46 Nathan Vander Waal, 9 17:31.0 Pella
66 47 Mason Bach, 12 17:32.9 Center Point-Urbana
67 48 Nate Rohrberg, 12 17:34.3 Glenwood
68 Treycen Garton, 11 17:35.3 Newton
69 49 Akira Lopez, 11 17:35.9 Pella
70 Nick Kepford, 11 17:37.5 Waverly-Shell Rock
71 50 Bennett Schutte, 11 17:37.9 Decorah
72 51 Tyson Blom, 11 17:38.2 Moc-Floyd Valley
73 52 Brady Birkenholtz, 10 17:38.8 Carlisle
74 53 Noah Lovelace, 12 17:39.2 Decorah
75 54 Liam Hays, 9 17:39.3 Glenwood
76 55 Ethan Stierman, 10 17:41.8 North Polk, Alleman
77 Seth Walraven, 11 17:42.6 Knoxville
78 56 Owen Pries, 11 17:42.7 Dallas Center-Grimes
79 57 Jackson Sudtelgte, 12 17:42.9 Lemars
80 Andrew Cummer, 11 17:43.4 Waverly-Shell Rock
81 58 Tristan Blom, 11 17:45.0 Moc-Floyd Valley
82 59 Abe Simcox, 10 17:45.6 Wahlert Catholic, Dub
83 60 Brant Perry, 11 17:46.2 Wahlert Catholic, Dub
84 61 Robinson Martinez, 12 17:46.8 West Delaware, Manche
85 62 Luke Feuerhelm, 11 17:47.1 Lemars
86 Clayton Stafford, 12 17:47.4 Creston
87 63 Jakob Regennitter, 10 17:47.8 Marion
88 64 Blake Croushore, 12 17:48.0 Dallas Center-Grimes
89 65 Isaiah Hulshof, 10 17:48.4 Moc-Floyd Valley
90 66 Alex Dvorak, 12 17:48.6 Adm, Adel
91 67 Tyger Vaske, 12 17:49.2 West Delaware, Manche
92 68 Carter Kirtz, 11 17:49.4 Center Point-Urbana
93 69 Ashton Hunt, 12 17:50.8 Mount Vernon/Lisbon
94 70 Izaak Eichinger, 11 17:50.8 Decorah
95 71 Larsson Shockey, 11 17:53.1 Decorah
96 Tommy Tyynismaa, 9 17:55.8 South Tama County
97 72 Cutler Turner, 11 17:56.0 Pella
98 73 Derek Mills, 12 17:56.7 Moc-Floyd Valley
99 74 Will Lesher, 12 17:57.5 North Polk, Alleman
100 75 Kleyton De Groot, 12 17:57.8 Moc-Floyd Valley
101 Tj Fitzpatrick, 12 17:58.4 Assumption, Davenport
102 76 Juan Sanchez, 10 17:58.5 Lemars
103 Will Gager, 11 18:00.6 Fort Madison
104 77 Cole Whitehead, 12 18:02.1 Center Point-Urbana
105 78 Bryant Keller, 9 18:02.4 Glenwood
106 Mason Back, 10 18:02.8 Winterset
107 Isaac Bryan, 12 18:04.4 Sergeant Bluff-Luton
108 79 Jordan Fischer, 9 18:07.2 Marion
109 80 Jayden Meeker, 12 18:07.9 Mount Vernon/Lisbon
110 81 Nathan Royer, 12 18:08.6 Adm, Adel
111 82 Micah Bonestroo, 11 18:11.5 Moc-Floyd Valley
112 83 Blake Dirksen, 12 18:11.6 Lemars
113 84 Eli Dickson, 10 18:13.3 Mount Vernon/Lisbon
114 85 Nate Ferguson, 11 18:14.9 Solon
115 86 Noelan Garbes, 12 18:15.0 Solon
116 87 Austin Stierman, 10 18:15.4 North Polk, Alleman
117 88 Cayden Ellis, 12 18:23.4 Wahlert Catholic, Dub
118 89 Robbie Dillon, 11 18:27.3 Center Point-Urbana
119 90 Eli Shubatt, 12 18:37.9 Wahlert Catholic, Dub
120 91 Quincy Happel, 11 18:39.3 Mount Vernon/Lisbon
121 92 Alik McIlravy, 9 18:39.6 North Polk, Alleman
122 93 Braden Rowe, 12 18:41.0 Pella
123 94 Dillon Anderson, 10 18:42.0 Glenwood
124 95 Chris Oberbrockling, 10 18:45.2 Marion
125 96 Caleb Crystal, 11 18:48.9 Adm, Adel
126 97 Ethan Chappell, 12 18:49.1 Glenwood
127 98 Hubie Chaplin, 9 18:49.8 Adm, Adel
128 99 Andrew Salas, 12 18:53.1 West Delaware, Manche
129 100 Evan Poirier, 12 18:54.0 Wahlert Catholic, Dub
130 101 Casey Kirtz, 9 18:55.5 Center Point-Urbana
131 102 Matthew Mensen, 12 19:18.3 West Delaware, Manche
132 103 Staveley Maury, 12 19:37.9 West Delaware, Manche
133 104 Tanner Shindelar, 12 19:38.4 Marion
134 105 Jack McMullen, 10 19:52.1 Glenwood

CLASS 3A GIRLS

PLACE TEAM POINTS PLACES OF FINISHERS AVG. TIME SPREAD

1 Ballard 66 1 2 14 19 30 36 48 19:17.9 2:32.1
2 Dallas Center-Grimes 88 7 8 16 25 32 37 47 19:56.8 1:02.9
3 Wahlert Catholic, Dub 89 6 9 17 22 35 45 71 19:55.2 1:18.5
4 Bishop Heelan Catholi 151 10 23 24 42 52 67 99 20:24.1 1:15.7
5 Solon 187 13 31 34 49 60 66 76 20:37.1 1:06.7
6 Glenwood 192 28 39 40 41 44 78 94 20:41.2 0:27.3
7 Harlan 210 20 21 26 64 79 83 89 20:46.0 1:47.6
8 Pella 214 27 29 33 56 69 75 88 20:46.0 1:11.5
9 Assumption, Davenport 234 15 38 51 58 72 93 20:53.3 1:37.5
10 Center Point-Urbana 237 11 12 55 68 91 97 98 20:56.6 2:34.2
11 Waverly-Shell Rock 244 4 18 61 80 81 87 103 20:51.9 3:00.8
12 Winterset 262 46 50 53 54 59 95 96 21:00.0 0:8.4
13 Carlisle 272 3 43 63 73 90 100 101 20:59.1 3:39.9
14 Decorah 300 5 62 74 77 82 84 86 21:10.0 2:58.0
15 Spencer 369 57 65 70 85 92 102 104 21:45.6 1:28.5

Incomplete Teams:
Individuals

PLACE FINISHER TIME

1. Ballard
1 Shewaye Johnson, 10 17:55.3
2 Paityn Noe, 10 18:01.1
14 Ava Vance, 9 19:59.7
19 Caitlin Maher, 12 20:06.0
30 Josie Fleischmann, 12 20:27.4
36 Kate Huisinga, 11 20:36.5
48 Brooke Loewe, 11 20:58.5
Total Time = 1:36:29.5 Total Places = 66

2. Dallas Center-Grimes
7 Kami Smith, 10 19:26.5
8 Megan Sterbenz, 12 19:26.5
16 Miranda Mulhstien, 12 20:02.4
25 Hannah Little, 11 20:19.3
32 Meredith McDermott, 10 20:29.3
37 Emma Angus, 12 20:36.9
47 Vanessa Bickford, 9 20:56.7
Total Time = 1:39:44.0 Total Places = 88

3. Wahlert Catholic, Dub
6 Gabby Moran, 12 19:16.8
9 Alix Oliver, 12 19:31.3
17 Ellie Kirby, 11 20:04.2
22 Ellie Meyer, 11 20:08.2
35 Laney Duggan, 11 20:35.3
45 Lilah Takes, 10 20:50.9
71 Josie Belken, 10 21:38.6
Total Time = 1:39:35.8 Total Places = 89

4. Bishop Heelan Catholi
10 Brooklyn Stanley, 9 19:44.2
23 Grace Mahaney, 12 20:12.8
24 Maddie Demke, 9 20:14.7
42 Jada Newberg, 10 20:48.8
52 Scarlett Walsh, 9 20:59.9
67 Mia Conley, 11 21:27.0
99 Emma Hutchinson, 12 22:59.9
Total Time = 1:42:00.4 Total Places = 151

5. Solon
13 Kiersten Conway, 12 19:58.8
31 Mary Fiala, 10 20:29.0
34 Anna Quillin, 9 20:33.5
49 Gracie Federspiel, 9 20:58.6
60 Meghan O'Neill, 11 21:05.4
66 Ashlyn Williams, 9 21:26.7
76 Emma Bock, 11 21:44.9
Total Time = 1:43:05.3 Total Places = 187

6. Glenwood
28 Emma Hughes, 12 20:23.0
39 Lauren Hughes, 9 20:41.8
40 Erin Schultz, 12 20:44.0
41 Rachel Mullennax, 11 20:47.0
44 Riley Wiese, 11 20:50.2
78 Karlee Raymond, 12 21:53.6
94 Lauren Becker, 12 22:37.6
Total Time = 1:43:26.0 Total Places = 192

7. Harlan
20 Brecken Van Baale, 12 20:08.0
21 Kaia Bieker, 11 20:08.0
26 Liv Freund, 12 20:19.6
64 Abi Albertsen, 12 21:18.6
79 Olivia Anderson, 12 21:55.5
83 Ellie Gross, 11 22:04.0
89 Kennedy Kjergaard, 12 22:26.0
Total Time = 1:43:49.7 Total Places = 210

8. Pella
27 Jacie Trine, 9 20:21.3
29 Abigail Cutler, 12 20:23.3
33 Autumn Blink, 9 20:31.1
56 Ashley Blommers, 12 21:01.5
69 Tess Paulsen, 9 21:32.8
75 Macy Schroeder, 9 21:42.8
88 Sophia Boonstra, 9 22:24.1
Total Time = 1:43:50.0 Total Places = 214

9. Assumption, Davenport
15 Laney Fitzpatrick, 12 20:01.8
38 Skylar Hoffman, 11 20:41.7
51 Morgan Jennings, 11 20:59.3
58 Emerson Quick, 9 21:04.1
72 Nicole Carmona, 11 21:39.2
93 Grace Turley, 9 22:35.8
Total Time = 1:44:26.1 Total Places = 234

10. Center Point-Urbana
11 Kora Katcher, 11 19:52.5
12 Kay Fett, 11 19:54.5
55 Emma Wilkerson, 9 21:00.9
68 Laine Hadsall, 10 21:28.5
91 Leah Taylor, 11 22:26.6
97 Kylie Lewis, 9 22:55.2
98 Sophia Gentz, 10 22:59.8
Total Time = 1:44:43.0 Total Places = 237

11. Waverly-Shell Rock
4 Emma Hoins, 12 19:01.3
18 Sydney Bochmann, 9 20:05.5
61 Brenna Bodensteiner, 9 21:09.5
80 Ramey Dahlquist, 9 22:00.9
81 Kyla Foy, 10 22:02.0
87 Ali Christensen, 12 22:22.4
103 Cece Jerome, 9 23:32.3
Total Time = 1:44:19.2 Total Places = 244

12. Winterset
46 Darci Wiseman, 11 20:56.0
50 Sami Craven, 9 20:59.1
53 Dyllan Kaufman, 10 21:00.0
54 Morgan Sutton, 9 21:00.1
59 Micha Yeager, 11 21:04.4
95 Abby Benshoof, 12 22:39.5
96 Mia Kerr, 11 22:43.4
Total Time = 1:44:59.6 Total Places = 262

13. Carlisle
3 Ainsley Erzen, 11 18:46.7
43 Tessa Erzen, 10 20:50.2
63 Marie Daggett, 9 21:12.5
73 Maya Bergstrom, 9 21:39.3
90 Laura Downs, 10 22:26.5
100 Riley Sievers, 10 23:06.7
101 Ella Andersen, 12 23:12.1
Total Time = 1:44:55.2 Total Places = 272

14. Decorah
5 Rebecca Anderson, 10 19:05.5
62 Leila Johnson, 12 21:11.1
74 Sam See, 12 21:41.9
77 Madison Tollefson, 10 21:47.7
82 Taryn Sanderman, 12 22:03.5
84 Abby Halverson, 11 22:13.8
86 Kryia Atwell, 11 22:20.2
Total Time = 1:45:49.7 Total Places = 300

15. Spencer
57 Emma Morey, 10 21:01.7
65 Aliza Edwards, 10 21:26.7
70 Alexa Johnson, 11 21:34.5
85 Ivy Hamilton, 10 22:14.5
92 Saddie Kahley, 9 22:30.2
102 Sydney Schwartz, 11 23:19.2
104 Brenna Fisher, 11 26:11.5
Total Time = 1:48:47.6 Total Places = 369
TEAM
PLACE SCORE FINISHER TIME TEAM

Top

1 1 Shewaye Johnson, 10 17:55.3 Ballard
2 2 Paityn Noe, 10 18:01.1 Ballard
3 3 Ainsley Erzen, 11 18:46.7 Carlisle
4 Kiki Connell, 12 18:54.1 Charles City
5 4 Emma Hoins, 12 19:01.3 Waverly-Shell Rock
6 5 Rebecca Anderson, 10 19:05.5 Decorah
7 Geneva Timmerman, 10 19:09.7 Adm, Adel
8 Lydia Maas, 9 19:14.1 Hampton-Dumont-Cal
9 6 Gabby Moran, 12 19:16.8 Wahlert Catholic, Dub
10 Ellie Meyer, 12 19:24.7 Iowa Falls-Alden/Agws
11 7 Kami Smith, 10 19:26.5 Dallas Center-Grimes
12 8 Megan Sterbenz, 12 19:26.5 Dallas Center-Grimes
13 9 Alix Oliver, 12 19:31.3 Wahlert Catholic, Dub
14 Braelyn Baker, 12 19:32.9 Creston
15 10 Brooklyn Stanley, 9 19:44.2 Bishop Heelan Catholi
16 Emily Haverdink, 11 19:47.3 Moc-Floyd Valley
17 Norah Pearson, 10 19:49.0 Knoxville
18 11 Kora Katcher, 11 19:52.5 Center Point-Urbana
19 12 Kay Fett, 11 19:54.5 Center Point-Urbana
20 Emma Althoff, 10 19:56.2 Monticello
21 13 Kiersten Conway, 12 19:58.8 Solon
22 14 Ava Vance, 9 19:59.7 Ballard
23 Madison Prier, 11 20:00.0 Marion
24 15 Laney Fitzpatrick, 12 20:01.8 Assumption, Davenport
25 16 Miranda Mulhstien, 12 20:02.4 Dallas Center-Grimes
26 Peyton Steffen, 11 20:03.5 Marion
27 17 Ellie Kirby, 11 20:04.2 Wahlert Catholic, Dub
28 18 Sydney Bochmann, 9 20:05.5 Waverly-Shell Rock
29 19 Caitlin Maher, 12 20:06.0 Ballard
30 20 Brecken Van Baale, 12 20:08.0 Harlan
31 21 Kaia Bieker, 11 20:08.0 Harlan
32 22 Ellie Meyer, 11 20:08.2 Wahlert Catholic, Dub
33 Haidyn Barker, 10 20:11.9 Clear Creek-Amana
34 23 Grace Mahaney, 12 20:12.8 Bishop Heelan Catholi
35 24 Maddie Demke, 9 20:14.7 Bishop Heelan Catholi
36 25 Hannah Little, 11 20:19.3 Dallas Center-Grimes
37 26 Liv Freund, 12 20:19.6 Harlan
38 27 Jacie Trine, 9 20:21.3 Pella
39 Abby Bell, 9 20:22.0 North Polk, Alleman
40 28 Emma Hughes, 12 20:23.0 Glenwood
41 29 Abigail Cutler, 12 20:23.3 Pella
42 30 Josie Fleischmann, 12 20:27.4 Ballard
43 Abby Blint, 11 20:28.2 Mount Pleasant
44 Tori Meinecke, 9 20:28.6 Nevada
45 31 Mary Fiala, 10 20:29.0 Solon
46 Anna Hoffman, 11 20:29.1 Mount Vernon/Lisbon
47 32 Meredith McDermott, 10 20:29.3 Dallas Center-Grimes
48 Teah Miller, 10 20:29.9 Iowa Falls-Alden/Agws
49 33 Autumn Blink, 9 20:31.1 Pella
50 Taylor McCreedy, 12 20:32.4 Atlantic
51 Moriah Knapp, 10 20:32.7 Algona
52 34 Anna Quillin, 9 20:33.5 Solon
53 35 Laney Duggan, 11 20:35.3 Wahlert Catholic, Dub
54 36 Kate Huisinga, 11 20:36.5 Ballard
55 37 Emma Angus, 12 20:36.9 Dallas Center-Grimes
56 38 Skylar Hoffman, 11 20:41.7 Assumption, Davenport
57 39 Lauren Hughes, 9 20:41.8 Glenwood
58 Laura Swart, 10 20:43.0 Mount Vernon/Lisbon
59 Sophie Vanderpool, 11 20:43.3 Gilbert
60 Sophia Karras, 10 20:43.5 Sergeant Bluff-Luton
61 40 Erin Schultz, 12 20:44.0 Glenwood
62 Abigail Harding, 10 20:44.5 Iowa Falls-Alden/Agws
63 41 Rachel Mullennax, 11 20:47.0 Glenwood
64 Jaylene Karolus, 11 20:48.3 Perry
65 42 Jada Newberg, 10 20:48.8 Bishop Heelan Catholi
66 43 Tessa Erzen, 10 20:50.2 Carlisle
67 44 Riley Wiese, 11 20:50.2 Glenwood
68 45 Lilah Takes, 10 20:50.9 Wahlert Catholic, Dub
69 Paige Davis, 12 20:51.2 Creston
70 Hailee Ricklefs, 12 20:51.7 Benton Community
71 46 Darci Wiseman, 11 20:56.0 Winterset
72 47 Vanessa Bickford, 9 20:56.7 Dallas Center-Grimes
73 48 Brooke Loewe, 11 20:58.5 Ballard
74 49 Gracie Federspiel, 9 20:58.6 Solon
75 50 Sami Craven, 9 20:59.1 Winterset
76 51 Morgan Jennings, 11 20:59.3 Assumption, Davenport
77 52 Scarlett Walsh, 9 20:59.9 Bishop Heelan Catholi
78 53 Dyllan Kaufman, 10 21:00.0 Winterset
79 54 Morgan Sutton, 9 21:00.1 Winterset
80 55 Emma Wilkerson, 9 21:00.9 Center Point-Urbana
81 56 Ashley Blommers, 12 21:01.5 Pella
82 57 Emma Morey, 10 21:01.7 Spencer
83 58 Emerson Quick, 9 21:04.1 Assumption, Davenport
84 59 Micha Yeager, 11 21:04.4 Winterset
85 60 Meghan O'Neill, 11 21:05.4 Solon
86 61 Brenna Bodensteiner, 9 21:09.5 Waverly-Shell Rock
87 62 Leila Johnson, 12 21:11.1 Decorah
88 63 Marie Daggett, 9 21:12.5 Carlisle
89 Jaden Thys, 12 21:15.7 Benton Community
90 64 Abi Albertsen, 12 21:18.6 Harlan
91 65 Aliza Edwards, 10 21:26.7 Spencer
92 66 Ashlyn Williams, 9 21:26.7 Solon
93 67 Mia Conley, 11 21:27.0 Bishop Heelan Catholi
94 68 Laine Hadsall, 10 21:28.5 Center Point-Urbana
95 69 Tess Paulsen, 9 21:32.8 Pella
96 70 Alexa Johnson, 11 21:34.5 Spencer
97 71 Josie Belken, 10 21:38.6 Wahlert Catholic, Dub
98 72 Nicole Carmona, 11 21:39.2 Assumption, Davenport
99 73 Maya Bergstrom, 9 21:39.3 Carlisle
100 74 Sam See, 12 21:41.9 Decorah
101 75 Macy Schroeder, 9 21:42.8 Pella
102 76 Emma Bock, 11 21:44.9 Solon
103 77 Madison Tollefson, 10 21:47.7 Decorah
104 Kyler Bomgaars, 11 21:50.9 Boyden-Hull/Rock Vall
105 78 Karlee Raymond, 12 21:53.6 Glenwood
106 79 Olivia Anderson, 12 21:55.5 Harlan
107 80 Ramey Dahlquist, 9 22:00.9 Waverly-Shell Rock
108 81 Kyla Foy, 10 22:02.0 Waverly-Shell Rock
109 82 Taryn Sanderman, 12 22:03.5 Decorah
110 83 Ellie Gross, 11 22:04.0 Harlan
111 84 Abby Halverson, 11 22:13.8 Decorah
112 85 Ivy Hamilton, 10 22:14.5 Spencer
113 86 Kryia Atwell, 11 22:20.2 Decorah
114 87 Ali Christensen, 12 22:22.4 Waverly-Shell Rock
115 88 Sophia Boonstra, 9 22:24.1 Pella
116 89 Kennedy Kjergaard, 12 22:26.0 Harlan
117 90 Laura Downs, 10 22:26.5 Carlisle
118 91 Leah Taylor, 11 22:26.6 Center Point-Urbana
119 92 Saddie Kahley, 9 22:30.2 Spencer
120 93 Grace Turley, 9 22:35.8 Assumption, Davenport
121 94 Lauren Becker, 12 22:37.6 Glenwood
122 95 Abby Benshoof, 12 22:39.5 Winterset
123 96 Mia Kerr, 11 22:43.4 Winterset
124 97 Kylie Lewis, 9 22:55.2 Center Point-Urbana
125 98 Sophia Gentz, 10 22:59.8 Center Point-Urbana
126 99 Emma Hutchinson, 12 22:59.9 Bishop Heelan Catholi
127 100 Riley Sievers, 10 23:06.7 Carlisle
128 101 Ella Andersen, 12 23:12.1 Carlisle
129 102 Sydney Schwartz, 11 23:19.2 Spencer
130 103 Cece Jerome, 9 23:32.3 Waverly-Shell Rock
131 104 Brenna Fisher, 11 26:11.5 Spencer

