Iowa state auditor Rob Sand urging citizens to make a plan to vote

MASON CITY, Iowa - Get out and vote.

That's the message Iowa state auditor Rob Sand is sending to communities across the Hawkeye State, as part of the 'Why We Vote' campaign, just two weeks ahead of the general election. Sand is urging this year is an important election cycle, and encourages everyone to make a plan to vote, whether in person or absentee.

"It's more important, perhaps, than any other election cycle. I know I'm young, I'm 38, and I hope I get to the end of my days and say that this was the most important election cycle in my lifetime for people to get out and vote.

"Have you decided when you're going to vote yet? Are you going to do it on Election Day? Are you going to do it in the auditor's office? Make a decision, put it on your calendar, stick with it."

KIMT also reached out to Cerro Gordo County GOP Chair Barbara Hovland on getting out the vote for this year's election. In a statement, Hovland says, “We are seeing an historic amount of early absentee ballot voting in Cerro Gordo County. I’m very proud of the integrity of the Cerro Gordo County Auditor’s office. Democrats normally outweigh Republicans in the early voting process. I would encourage my fellow Republicans to be sure to get your voices heard by voting. Election Day will be when many of the Silent Majority will turn out the vote for President Trump. Be sure to be one of those voters!”

In Iowa, the deadline to request an absentee ballot is this Saturday, October 24.