Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Iowa state audit says county official took money for fake intern

A state audit says a Henry County employee who faked having an intern collected nearly $219,000 in improper payments.

Posted: Jun 26, 2019 6:28 AM

MOUNT PLEASANT, Iowa (AP) — A state audit says a Henry County employee who faked having an intern collected nearly $219,000 in improper payments.

The Des Moines Register reports that the audit report says 43-year-old Jodi Sutter was fired in February 2018 as Henry County's environmental specialist after she was unable to produce documentation for expenses and admitted lying about having an intern for whom she sought reimbursements. Sutter has sued the county for wrongful termination and unpaid wages.

Sutter said Tuesday in a statement released by her attorney that she'd "discovered substantial gaps in the (audit) report, which call into question its findings."

The audit report says the county's board of health didn't review Sutter's claims for reimbursement and wages, erroneously believing that county supervisors were handling the oversight.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Clear
54° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 54°
Albert Lea
Clear
57° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 57°
Austin
Clear
61° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 61°
Charles City
Clear
59° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 59°
Rochester
Clear
57° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 57°
Tracking our severe potential tonight and Thursday
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

${article.thumbnail.title}

StormTeam 3: Another day, another chance for severe weather

Image

Humboldt softball player battles cancer

Image

Ice Cream Rules Rochesterfest

Image

How do the homeless stay cool in the heat?

Image

Farmers learn about 2018 Farm Bill

Image

Man shot in Rochester

Image

Baseball highlights from Tuesday

Image

Chris Nelson's Forecast 6/25

Image

Old school building sold

Image

Alleged Tire Slasher Arrested

Community Events