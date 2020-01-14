Clear
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Iowa star defensive end A.J. Epenesa declares for NFL Draft

Iowa defensive end A.J. Epenesa, right, receives the defensive Most Valuable Player trophy following the team's Holiday Bowl NCAA college football game against Southern California on Friday, Dec. 27, 2019, in San Diego. Iowa won 49-24. (AP Photo/Orlando R

The all-Big Ten performer played at Iowa for three seasons.

Posted: Jan 14, 2020 10:22 AM
Updated: Jan 14, 2020 10:24 AM

IOWA CITY, Iowa - One of the Big Ten's best pass rushers is heading to the NFL. 

Iowa junior defensive end A.J. Epenesa announced Tuesday that he will forgo his senior season and enter the NFL Draft. He is expected to be first-round pick in this year's draft.

Epenesa recorded 26.5 sacks in three seasons at Iowa.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Overcast
25° wxIcon
Hi: 27° Lo: 16°
Feels Like: 11°
Albert Lea
Overcast
23° wxIcon
Hi: 29° Lo: 14°
Feels Like: 10°
Austin
Overcast
32° wxIcon
Hi: 32° Lo: 17°
Feels Like: 22°
Charles City
Overcast
27° wxIcon
Hi: 28° Lo: 18°
Feels Like: 14°
Rochester
Overcast
30° wxIcon
Hi: 31° Lo: 15°
Feels Like: 17°
More snow
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Does your car have a winter survival kit?

Image

Snowmobile safety suggestions from the DNR

Image

Sara's Daybreak Forecast - Tuesday

Image

Chris' PM Weather Forecast 1/13

Image

Tigers have all of the key ingredients

Image

Crestwood Cadets girl's basketball finds rhythm

Image

Changing bus routes in Rochester

Image

Protesting on opening day

Image

Becoming a page is a big service

Image

UPDATE: Second teen dies from crash

Community Events