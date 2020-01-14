Iowa star defensive end A.J. Epenesa declares for NFL Draft

IOWA CITY, Iowa - One of the Big Ten's best pass rushers is heading to the NFL.
Iowa junior defensive end A.J. Epenesa announced Tuesday that he will forgo his senior season and enter the NFL Draft. He is expected to be first-round pick in this year's draft.
Epenesa recorded 26.5 sacks in three seasons at Iowa.
AJ Epenesa announces his decision to enter the 2020 #NFLDraft | #Hawkeyes pic.twitter.com/CnKqP9aLrV
— Hawkeye Football (@HawkeyeFootball) January 14, 2020
