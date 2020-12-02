Iowa spending $7 million to help arts and culture survive COVID-19

DES MOINES, Iowa - $7 million in federal coronavirus aid is going toward an Iowa Arts & Cultural Recovery Program.

Governor Kim Reynolds announced Wednesday the program will give grants to arts venues, cultural organizations and creative workers who have lost significant business or income due to the pandemic.

“Art, history, culture and creativity are vital to Iowa communities and further promote our overall quality of life,” says Governor Reynolds. “Right now, many cultural venues are financially at risk, for no other reason than for doing their part to slow the spread of the virus. This program will provide new resources to help these small businesses adapt their operations, maintain jobs, and be ready to re-open as we return to a new normal.”

The Iowa Arts & Cultural Recovery Program will be administered by the Iowa Arts Council and the State Historical Society of Iowa, providing grants ranging from $1,000 to $250,000 to make up for reduced admissions, ticket sales, and other revenue due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Artists suffering financial hardship will also be eligible.

“We are grateful to Governor Reynolds for recognizing and valuing the importance of arts and culture by preserving jobs and supporting operations at destinations across the state,” says Iowa Department of Cultural Affairs Director Chris Kramer. “Even though the arts and cultural sector has served Iowans in innovative new ways this year – through virtual learning, outdoor performances and online concerts – these new grants are necessary to sustain Iowa’s museums, performing arts theaters, music venues, and an entire industry that is critical to Iowa’s long-term goals of workforce development, creative placemaking and tourism.”

Grant applications and a full list of eligibility requirements can be found online at iowaculture.gov. Application questions should be directed to Veronica O’Hern, the Iowa Arts Council’s grant services and artist program manager, at veronica.ohern@iowa.gov.