Iowa soon getting electric vehicle charging stations

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — MidAmerican Energy has announced its plans to erect fast-charging stations for electric vehicles in more than a dozen Iowa cities.
The Des Moines-based energy company says it plans to build the publicly-accessible stations, with two charging plugs per station, in 15 urban and rural communities. A DC fast-charger, also called a "Level 3" charger, can generally charge an electric vehicle in 20 to 45 minutes.
MidAmerican seeks to install the stations in Altoona, Avoca, Carroll, Clarinda, Davenport, Dexter, Early, Emmetsburg and Iowa City, as well as Fort Dodge, Little Sioux, Oskaloosa, Sheldon, Sioux City and Waterloo.
Once MidAmerican Energy selects site hosts, the company plans to begin building the stations by the end of the year.
Charging station hosts will set their own usage fees.
