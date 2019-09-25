Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Iowa sheriff says deputy was bullied for taking family leave

Linn County Sheriff Brian Gardner announced Wednesday that he will be disciplining multiple employees for inappropriate behavior discovered during the investigation.

Posted: Sep 25, 2019 10:41 AM

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (AP) — The sheriff of Iowa's second-largest county says an investigation has found that a deputy was harassed by co-workers who were angry that he took time off work for family reasons.

Linn County Sheriff Brian Gardner announced Wednesday that he will be disciplining multiple employees for inappropriate behavior discovered during the investigation.

A deputy assigned to the county jail filed a complaint alleging he was harassed for using parental leave authorized by the Family Medical Leave Act. Gardner hired Ohio attorney Douglas Duckett to investigate.

The sheriff says the inquiry found that some employees who were working long hours improperly targeted the employee out of anger about the impact of his leave.

Gardner says the investigation also found that some employees "were behaving in a less than professional manner." Employees will face disciplinary action and training, but none are expected to be fired or demoted.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
68° wxIcon
Hi: 69° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 68°
Albert Lea
Clear
66° wxIcon
Hi: 67° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 66°
Austin
Clear
68° wxIcon
Hi: 70° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 68°
Charles City
Clear
68° wxIcon
Hi: 69° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 68°
Rochester
Clear
67° wxIcon
Hi: 68° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 67°
Tracking a fall-like Wednesday with sunny skies
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Fewer daylight hours bring safety concerns

Image

Sara's Daybreak Forecast - Wednesday

Image

Chris' PM Weather Forecast 9/24

Image

Central Springs rolls; downs Northwood-Kensett

Image

Mason City volleyball goes down to the wire, falls to Southeast Polk

Image

The Latest on the Soldier's Field track

Image

The art of mental health

Image

PTSD Mental Health Stigma

Image

Century volleyball falls to Northfield 3-0

Image

Youth hockey gears up for arena opening

Community Events