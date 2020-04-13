Iowa sheriff charged with domestic assault now accused of harassment

MANSON, Iowa — An Iowa sheriff charged with assault and domestic abuse also faces allegations that he harassed female employees.

The Des Moines Register reports Calhoun County Sheriff Scott Anderson was arrested Sunday in the central Iowa city of Manson. A complaint released Monday says he dragged and choked his wife, then headbutted an officer while being arrested.

He applied for a court-appointed attorney.

An Associated Press request for comment to him Monday wasn't immediately returned. Meanwhile, a former county dispatcher in December filed a civil-rights complaint alleging Anderson harassed her and retaliated when she complained. Anderson is up for re-election.