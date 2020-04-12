Clear
Iowa sheriff charged with assault, jailed

An Iowa sheriff has been arrested and charged with domestic abuse and assault.

Posted: Apr 12, 2020 8:16 PM
Posted By: The Associated Press

DES MOINES, Iowa (The Des Moines Register) — An Iowa sheriff has been arrested and charged with domestic abuse and assault.

The Des Moines Register on Sunday reported Calhoun County Sheriff Scott Anderson's arrest. Jail staff confirmed to the newspaper that Anderson was admitted to Webster County Jail.

He's since been released on bond. An Associated Press request for comment to Anderson was not immediately returned Sunday.

Court records show Anderson's ex-wife filed a petition for relief of domestic abuse in October but was denied. Anderson is up for re-election this year.

