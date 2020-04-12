DES MOINES, Iowa (The Des Moines Register) — An Iowa sheriff has been arrested and charged with domestic abuse and assault.
The Des Moines Register on Sunday reported Calhoun County Sheriff Scott Anderson's arrest. Jail staff confirmed to the newspaper that Anderson was admitted to Webster County Jail.
He's since been released on bond. An Associated Press request for comment to Anderson was not immediately returned Sunday.
Court records show Anderson's ex-wife filed a petition for relief of domestic abuse in October but was denied. Anderson is up for re-election this year.
Related Content
- Iowa sheriff charged with assault, jailed
- Guilty plea to jail assault
- NE Iowa man accused of assaulting jail staff
- Sheriff: Assault that was shared on Snapchat leads to charges against 5 in NE Iowa
- Man arrested in Mexico will face Iowa fatal assault charges
- 2 Iowa men charged in home-invasion robbery, sex assault
- Iowa police officer charged with domestic abuse assault
- Iowa Uber driver charged with sexual assault of passenger
- Iowa man's sex assault charges dropped; judge blames prosecutor
- Woman gets deferred judgment for jail assault
Scroll for more content...