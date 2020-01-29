Clear

Iowa setting records for organ donation

Thanks to Logan's Law, the state has signed up nearly 1,000 donors since the law was signed back in September.

Posted: Jan 29, 2020 10:25 PM
Posted By: Nick Kruszalnicki

MASON CITY, Iowa - Iowans are showing their generosity by registering as organ donors in record numbers.

Numbers from the Iowa Donor Network are saying 92 people who lost their lives donated a total of 290 organs used in transplants.

Part of the increase is being attributed to Logan’s Law, inspired by Logan Luft, who died in an ATV accident in 2017.  The law allows people who buy hunting and fishing licenses to sign up as organ donors during the process.

Kemlin Hart is the owner of Hart Brothers Weaponry.  He says he's seen quite a few of his customers sign up to donate.

“It's probably 75/25. 75% of the people are saying 'yeah, let's do it'.  It doesn't hurt anyone by signing up to be an organ donor. You're only helping at that point. You're just not going to use those organs anymore and they're up for grabs,” said Hart.

Logan's Law added nearly 1,000 new names to the donor registry since the law first came into effect in September of last year.

