Iowa sending new rapid-test machines to rural hospitals, including some in northern part of state

Iowa officials are sending machines that can conduct rapid coronavirus testing to health care facilities in rural areas, including some that currently have few confirmed cases.

Posted: Apr 16, 2020 10:34 AM

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) —

The office of Gov. Kim Reynolds said the machines are being stationed at hospitals in Osceola, Red Oak, Spencer, Mount Ayr, Manchester, Algona, Storm Lake and Boone.

The machines are also being sent to the Iowa Veterans Home in Marshalltown and hospitals in Waukon, Washington, Columbus City, and Independence.

A spokesman for the governor, Pat Garrett, says the Iowa Department of Public Health focused on communities that do not have other testing resources close by, have high populations of elderly citizens and could serve as regional hubs.

