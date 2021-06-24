Iowa sending law enforcement to aid in border security efforts

Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds announced Thursday that the state is sending Iowa State Patrol officers to the southern border to help in security efforts.

“My first responsibility is to the health and safety of Iowans and the humanitarian crisis at our nation’s southern border is affecting all 50 states,” said Gov. Reynolds. “The rise in drugs, human trafficking, and violent crime has become unsustainable. Iowa has no choice but to act, and it’s why I am honoring Texas’ Emergency Management Assistance Compact following assurances from the Iowa Department of Public Safety that it will not compromise our ability to provide all necessary public safety services to Iowans.”