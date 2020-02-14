Iowa senate passes constitutional amendment on abortion

MASON CITY, Iowa – The Iowa Senate has passed a bill for a state constitutional amendment which would specifically disallow protection for abortion.

Angelique Shellhart has mixed emotions about the proposed amendment saying the state's constitution does not protect abortion rights. She wants the unborn defended, but also believes abortion should be an option in extreme cases.

"There's other people that get raped and that happens to them and they should be allowed to have that taken out of their system because if not they carry it for nine months knowing what happened to them time and time again,” said Shellhart.

The Senate bill passed 32 to 18, split along party lines. An Iowa constitutional amendment is a long process. It needs to be passed by the house next, and then go through the legislature once again before voters can decide.

Mason City resident Ilene Brown is in favor of the constitutional amendment and is glad lawmakers took up the issue.

"I think they need to be involved in abortion, seeing that it's not being done. Yes I feel very strongly that we need to protect our unborn children,” said Brown.

KIMT News 3 also reached out to Senators Amanda Ragan and Waylon Brown for comment on the bill. As of Friday night, they have not returned comment.