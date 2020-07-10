Iowa sees one-day surge of 744 confirmed coronavirus cases

New positive coronavirus cases in Iowa have jumped by the highest one-day increase since May as state health department data also reflects increasing hospitalizations and patients in intensive care.

Known positive cases jumped by 744 in the last 24 hours as of Friday morning to 33,756. It’s the highest one-day jump since May 26 when the increase was 795 new positive cases.

The number of deaths rose by three to 742. While some of the increase in new cases may be a result of increased testing, the data also shows the state’s percentage of positive cases has risen to 9.3%, the highest level since late May.