Clear

Iowa secretary of state named to head national association

Iowa Secretary of State Paul Pate - AP image

Iowa Secretary of State Paul Pate is the new president of the National Association of Secretaries of State, a professional organization for top state election officials.

Posted: Jul 8, 2019 12:49 PM

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Iowa Secretary of State Paul Pate is the new president of the National Association of Secretaries of State, a professional organization for top state election officials.

Pate was sworn in July 3 at the group's annual meeting in New Mexico and will serve as the NASS president through July 2020.

Pate is the second Iowa official to lead the group since its founding in 1904. The first was Melvin Synhorst in 1960.

Pate says he will make election security his top priority. He says the group's mission for 2020 is to ensure "the sanctity of the vote is protected at every level, from the smallest county to the largest state."

Pate's colleagues from other states also voted to award him the NASS IDEAS award for his election cybersecurity efforts.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Clear
80° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 81°
Albert Lea
Clear
79° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 80°
Austin
Clear
82° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 82°
Charles City
Clear
81° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 82°
Rochester
Clear
79° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 81°
Tracking sunshine to start your weekend
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

My Money Community Spotlight: Family Promise

Image

Overnight fire at Greene lumberyard

Image

Tracking a Sunny Start to the Work Week

${article.thumbnail.title}

StormTeam 3: Sunny skies Monday, rain chances return Tuesday

Image

Two North Iowa sisters raise butterflies

Image

North Iowa Youth Center celebrates 21 years

Image

Charley Western Trail replacement bridge update

Image

People in Rochester celebrate the World Cup win

Image

Summer camp builds lasting change in Pine Island

Image

Ober's grand slam leads Honkers to 5-2 win.

Community Events