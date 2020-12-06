Iowa scores 35 straight points en route to 5th win in a row

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (AP) — Spencer Petras threw three touchdown passes and No. 24 Iowa scored 35 straight points after trailing by two touchdowns early and beat Illinois 35-21.

Petras was 18 of 28 for 220 yards, and Tyler Goodson had 19 rushes for 92 yards.

Brandon Peters started 8 for 8 for 101 yards and two touchdowns for Illinois (2-4), but went 2 for 10 for 15 yards before being pulled for backup Isaiah Williams midway through the fourth quarter.

Williams was 7 of 16 for 83 yards and a touchdown.

The win was Iowa's 5th in a row.