Iowa schools to get over a quarter-billion dollars in federal COVID aid

DES MOINES, Iowa – The State of Iowa is in line to get nearly $775 million in federal aid for Pre-K-12 schools.

The money to pay costs associated with the COVID-19 pandemic is Iowa’s share of the $122.7 billion in emergency school relief in the American Rescue Plan recently passed by Congress and signed by President Biden. The Iowa Department of Education says the nearly $775 million is more than double what the state received in the previous federal COVID aid legislation and roughly 10 times as much as was included in the first coronavirus bailout bill.

“With Iowa’s schools open for learning, this new round of funding will provide critical support to address current needs and plan for the future,” says Iowa Department of Education Director Ann Lebo. “Schools can use this funding over the next two and a half years to cover a variety of pandemic-related expenses and strategies. This includes addressing disruptions to teaching and learning, meeting students’ social, emotional, behavioral health needs, providing summer school and other extended learning and enrichment programs, hiring additional personnel to keep schools safe and healthy, supporting educators in the effective use of technology and meeting the connectivity needs of remote learners.”

The Iowa Department of Education says 90 percent of the nearly $775 million will be available to school districts, with the rest going to state-level educational efforts to address urgent issues caused by the coronavirus pandemic. Details on how the money will be distributed are expected soon.