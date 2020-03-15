Clear
BREAKING NEWS Health officials: 2nd confirmed Coronavirus case in Olmsted County Full Story
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Iowa schools making decisions about classes

We will have a running list of statements from schools here.

Posted: Mar 15, 2020 5:10 PM

In addition to Mason City and Newman Catholic, which announced its closures Friday, other school districts are making decisions. We will have a running list of statements from schools here. 
Post by West Fork School District.
Post by Algona Community School District.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Overcast
37° wxIcon
Hi: 38° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 29°
Albert Lea
Scattered Clouds
37° wxIcon
Hi: 38° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 31°
Austin
Scattered Clouds
39° wxIcon
Hi: 40° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 35°
Charles City
Overcast
36° wxIcon
Hi: 37° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 27°
Rochester
Clear
37° wxIcon
Hi: 38° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 29°
A calm weekend before a messy week
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Sean Weather 3/14

Image

Lourdes Eagles try to find closure as state tournament ends

Image

Rochester Grizzlies championship hopes go unfulfilled

Image

Sean Weather 3/14

Image

Coaches agree with decision to cancel tournaments

Image

Frustration brews as season ends abruptly

Image

School Leaders Monitoring COVID-19

Image

Players, coaches react to cancelled seasons

Image

RCTC vs. Sandhills

Image

Channel One Food Bank

Community Events