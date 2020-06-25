Clear

Iowa school reopening plan doesn't require masks, distancing

Iowa school officials have released guidelines that allow schools to reopen to normal activities as of July 1 without health checks before entering the building, no required face coverings and no required social distancing.

A spokeswoman for the Iowa State Education Association, the state’s teacher’s union, says the plan doesn’t comply with CDC guidelines for public places and is an “obscene” gamble on the health of students, teachers and other school employees.

An education department spokeswoman says the guidance was created with the Iowa Department of Public Health and schools may require their own stricter measures after consulting with a lawyer and local public health officials.

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Confirmed Cases: 27061

Reported Deaths: 694
CountyConfirmedDeaths
