Clear
BREAKING NEWS Police: Woman, 82, killed in northwest Rochester crash Full Story

Iowa school principal apologizes after nixing pizza party

An Iowa middle school principal is apologizing after denying students pizzas that had already been delivered to their classroom for a pizza party their teacher had promised them.

Posted: Dec 20, 2019 10:03 AM
Posted By: The Associated Press

An Iowa middle school principal is apologizing after denying students pizzas that had already been delivered to their classroom for a pizza party their teacher had promised them.

Brody Middle School Principal Thomas Hoffman intercepted the pizzas Thursday, citing the school's fairness and equal opportunity policy.

That led a parent of one of the denied students to post about the incident on social media, drawing thousands of angry responses.

By late afternoon, Hoffman had issued a public apology, saying he was “overly strict” in applying the school's standards. Hoffman says the school will accept pizzas expected to be delivered to the entire school on Friday.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Clear
36° wxIcon
Hi: 39° Lo: 18°
Feels Like: 27°
Albert Lea
Clear
36° wxIcon
Hi: 37° Lo: 19°
Feels Like: 29°
Austin
Clear
37° wxIcon
Hi: 39° Lo: 19°
Feels Like: 30°
Charles City
Clear
37° wxIcon
Hi: 41° Lo: 18°
Feels Like: 29°
Rochester
Clear
31° wxIcon
Hi: 34° Lo: 19°
Feels Like: 21°
Tracking warmer air for the weekend
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Friday's weather warmup

Image

DeVries signs NLI to SIU

Image

Happy reunions at Rochester International Airport

Image

Widespread flu in Minnesota

Image

Iowa Caucus going global

Image

First reviews of new Star Wars film are in

Image

NIACC Discover Day with Amy Fleming and Chris Nelson

Image

Chris' PM Weather Forecast 12/19

Image

State Approves Plan for Cedar River Basin

Image

Red Kettle Mayo Match Days

Community Events