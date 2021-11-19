Iowa school districts dealing with teacher shortages

MASON CITY, Iowa - School districts around the country are finding themselves short on teachers, and the Hawkeye State is no exception.

The Rudd-Rockford-Marble Rock school district will not hold classes next Monday and Tuesday due to staffing shortages, according to a post on their Facebook page posted this week; those days will be made up later in the school year. In addition, Saydel High School near Des Moines recently cancelled classes for a day last week because of the same issue.

For Mason City Schools, they have not seen a massive shortage like many other districts are experiencing. Human Resources Director Tom Drzycimski says the district has been able to take action by dividing classes in half and shifting staff around, while avoiding teacher sharing or combining two grade levels together. However, this has caused class sizes to increase.

"At the higher levels, you may have a different teacher each period, but we've been able to backfill that way. Also, we've been able to, at times, divide a class where half of the class goes to another same level teacher, the other half goes with another same level teacher."

The biggest challenge the district is facing currently is having enough substitute teachers. Currently, 2/3 of their substitutes are active; the question is recruiting new.

"When you have a certified teaching staff of about 300 teachers, you have three or four absences per building, that uses up your substitutes."

Coy Marquardt is the associate executive director of the Iowa State Educator's Association. A former English teacher in the Iowa City district, he says the issue is dire. He adds that the pandemic has exacerbated a problem that has existed long before the pandemic, citing that underfunding, classroom crowding and retirements have led to an increased workload, which is leading to burnout.

"At some point, you have to look and think about what pressure we continue to put on educators and put everything on their plate, continue to add things year after year and not take anything away...the shortage has really exposed what we're dealing with now as educators and as school districts are dealing with now."

Going into next year, Marquardt says recruitment could be challenging and is imploring for legislators to make it a priority in the upcoming legislative year.

"We have to show them that we are aggressive with the health and wellbeing of educators, the respect, and giving them the tools and the support they need."

With Iowa being in competition with surrounding states like Minnesota and Wisconsin for teachers, Marquardt believes competitive pay and benefits could help address the shortage.

At the beginning of the school year, Marquardt and the ISEA tracked the number of retirements and those leaving the profession, utilizing data from job listings posted on the online Teach Iowa portal. Those numbers were up 15% compared to last year.

This year, the state of Iowa eased up on qualifications for substitute teachers to help with the shortage.