Iowa school districts adjusting to mask mandate ban

MASON CITY, Iowa - Though the school year is about to come to a close, a new Iowa law is stripping schools from creating and enforcing mask mandates.

Early Thursday morning, Governor Kim Reynolds signed HF 847 into law, which would ban superintendents, principals and school board members, including accredited private schools, from being able to implement mask mandates for students, employees and visitors, only making it optional.

Recently, the Mason City School Board extended the district's mandate to last through the remainder of the school year. Going forward, Superintendent Dave Versteeg feels that there should be more consistency when it comes to a coordinated local, state and federal response, as decisions have changed multiple times throughout the year.

"That's where I think a lot of this whiplash comes about is who's really got responsibility and who's going to decide. It just doesn't seem clear what's going to be our decision and what's going to be the state's decision."

Though it has been a challenging year, Versteeg credits the entire school community for being supportive in the district's mitigation strategies.

"We've been able to have the kinds of conversations people need to have. In the end, we may have agreed to disagree, but they were supportive and have really appreciated that about our community and our school."

Versteeg notes that revisions to the district's COVID-19 health and safety mitigation plan that will take effect June 7 will be announced in the next couple of weeks. Any additional changes prior to the start of the 2021-22 school year will likely come in early August.

In a statement, Governor Reynolds said that the state 'is putting parents back in control of their child's education and taking greater steps to protect the rights of all Iowans to make their own health care decisions.'