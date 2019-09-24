Clear

Iowa school district stops chaplain from praying with team

Cites concerns it violates the First Amendment.

Posted: Sep 24, 2019 7:11 AM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — The West Des Moines Community School District has stopped a high school football team's volunteer chaplain from praying with players before and after games.

West Des Moines Superintendent Lisa Remy said Monday the district received written concerns from parents that the prayers were a violation of the First Amendment.

The district then asked the self-described chaplain, Chris Barr, to stop working with the Valley High School team while the concerns are reviewed by the district's legal counsel.

The Des Moines Register reports that Barr did not pray with players Friday night when Valley played Waukee.

Barr doesn't work for the district. He works with West Des Moines Community Schools Fellowship of Christian Athletes, an independent organization that works with Christian students enrolled in West Des Moines schools.

