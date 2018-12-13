Clear
Iowa school district pays $603,000 to IRS for late filings

An Iowa school district has paid $603,000 in penalties and interest to the IRS after failing to file several payroll reports on time.

Dec. 13, 2018

MARSHALLTOWN, Iowa (AP) — An Iowa school district has paid $603,000 in penalties and interest to the IRS after failing to file several payroll reports on time.

An audit released Thursday says the IRS denied a waiver sought by the Marshalltown Community School District that would have excused its failure to file monthly and quarterly payroll reports on time from late 2016 until early 2018.

The district has paid the IRS but is appealing.

A report issued by State Auditor Mary Mosiman blamed the district's former payroll specialist for failing to file required reports to the IRS, Iowa Workforce Development, the Iowa Public Employee's Retirement System and the Iowa Department of Revenue. In addition to the $603,000 to the IRS, the district has accrued an additional $13,000 in penalties to the other agencies.

