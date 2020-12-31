Iowa ringing in the New Year's with less restrictions than Minnesota

OSAGE, Iowa - While folks in Minnesota are having to ring in the New Year's outside in the cold, things are a little more comfortable south of the border in Iowa, where revelers can drink indoors.

Not only is the Hawkeye state open for indoor seating, partiers can take in New Year's celebrations until 2 a.m.

Darren and Amanda Powers have owned Osage Bowl and Rivals Sports Bar for a year. They say 2020 has had its ups and downs when it comes to business, but their loyal customers helped keep them afloat through the tough times.

They also said they've had a few customers over the months come in from Minnesota, but don't expect too many of them tonight.

Between the owners and the customers, everyone has high hopes for the year to come.

"Just a really great year, I guess. Just getting more people in here and keeping leagues going and hopefully everything's just positive from here on out," said Darren Powers.

"They keep talking about the new normal. I would very much like to go back to the old normal and I know it's probably a long ways off, but just be patient and wait for that vaccine and I think it's going to get better," said loyal customer Kathy Mayer.

The owners say they were only open for about 8 weeks before they were hit by the shutdowns earlier this year.