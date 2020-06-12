Iowa restaurants enjoy first day at 100%

MASON CITY, Iowa - Restaurants in the Hawkeye state are enjoying their first day open at 100% capacity, but it's been hard for them to maintain the six feet of separation and keep all the tables open.

Village Court Family Restaurant owner Bobby Ademi reflects back on the journey his restaurant has taken, from complete closure, to today's full capacity.

"It was very hard for the first three or four weeks, then people are starting to adjust. You know, life changes and getting used to it and it was a lot of work but we are managing to do it," said Ademi.

One of the challenges was getting some of his employees back in the dining room.

"It's been tough getting the servers back and and employees you know. It's been very tough, but most of our employees came back, loyal to us," he said.

One of those loyal servers is Laci Betts, who's glad to welcome back the regulars.

"I have some people i see every day and I really miss them over the last two months," said Betts.

She's been on her feet all day, serving dish after dish to hungry Hawkeyes.

"It's been a little bit busier, we're getting back to what we were before. Some people are still scared to come out, but it's been going better," she said.

According to Betts, diners have nothing to fear, with constant cleaning of everything at the restaurant.

"We definitely work on sanitizing after each customer. We have to wipe down our menus, make sure the booths and tables are better cleaned off but we just want to keep everyone in the community safe."

KIMT News 3 also reached out to Daniel Ries with CG Public Health. He says restaraunt inspectors will make sure food establishments keep up with social distancing guidelines.

"It is part of the governor's proclamation and it is important to adhere to those guidelines as well," said Ries.