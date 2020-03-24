Iowa reports first death connected to Coronavirus

Iowa health officials said Tuesday the state has its first death caused by the Coronavirus.

The Iowa Department of Health said the person who died was a resident of Dubuque County and was 61-80 years old.

"Our hearts are heavy with the first loss of an Iowan to COVID-19. The thoughts and prayers of our state are with the family during this difficult time," said Gov. Reynolds. "I continue to urge all Iowans to protect their health and the health of others, especially older individuals and those with chronic health conditions who are most at risk. We all have a role to play in limiting the spread of this virus."

Answers, symptoms and prevention | Closings around southern Minnesota, northern Iowa | For complete Coronavirus coverage, click here | Iowa Department of Health info | Minnesota Department of Health info | Daily timeline of cases in Minnesota, Iowa