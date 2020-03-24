Clear
BREAKING NEWS Iowa reports first death connected to Coronavirus Full Story
Iowa reports first death connected to Coronavirus

The Iowa Department of Health said the person who died was a resident of Dubuque County and was 61-80 years old.

Posted: Mar 24, 2020 7:01 PM
Updated: Mar 24, 2020 7:07 PM

Iowa health officials said Tuesday the state has its first death caused by the Coronavirus.

"Our hearts are heavy with the first loss of an Iowan to COVID-19. The thoughts and prayers of our state are with the family during this difficult time," said Gov. Reynolds. "I continue to urge all Iowans to protect their health and the health of others, especially older individuals and those with chronic health conditions who are most at risk. We all have a role to play in limiting the spread of this virus."

