Iowa reports big drop in new coroanvirus cases and deaths

DES MOINES, Iowa – The updated coronavirus numbers for the state of Iowa as of 11 am, June 20.

Total Cases – 25,424

New Cases – 260

Total Deaths – 681

New Deaths – 1

Hospitalized – 182

Recovered – 15,904

Total Tested –249,207

New Tests –3,979

Coronavirus Patients Admitted In the Last 24 Hours –15

Patients In ICU – 58

Patients On Ventilators – 30

After three straight days of increases, new coronavirus cases in Iowa dropped by around 40% for Saturday. With just a single death to report, Iowa continues a fairly steady decline in new coronavirus deaths that began the third week of May. That drop in deaths comes despite the number of new cases reported every day remaining relatively stable since the middle of May.

