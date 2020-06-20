Iowa reports big drop in new coroanvirus cases and deaths

DES MOINES, Iowa – The updated coronavirus numbers for the state of Iowa as of 11 am, June 20.
Total Cases – 25,424
New Cases – 260
Total Deaths – 681
New Deaths – 1
Hospitalized – 182
Recovered – 15,904
Total Tested –249,207
New Tests –3,979
Coronavirus Patients Admitted In the Last 24 Hours –15
Patients In ICU – 58
Patients On Ventilators – 30
After three straight days of increases, new coronavirus cases in Iowa dropped by around 40% for Saturday. With just a single death to report, Iowa continues a fairly steady decline in new coronavirus deaths that began the third week of May. That drop in deaths comes despite the number of new cases reported every day remaining relatively stable since the middle of May.
