Iowa reports 684 new virus cases, four new deaths on Sunday

Data from Johns Hopkins University shows that the seven-day rolling average of the positivity rate in Iowa has risen over the past two weeks from 15.34% on Sept. 19 to 18.17% on Saturday.

Posted: Oct 4, 2020 4:14 PM

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Iowa continues to have one of the nation’s highest rates of coronavirus infections, and the state reported 684 new cases and four new deaths on Sunday.

The state said Sunday that as of 10 a.m. there had been 92,545 cases of COVID-19 and 1,381 deaths related to the virus in Iowa since the pandemic began. 

That was the fifth-highest positivity rate in the nation on Saturday.

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Confirmed Cases: 102787

Reported Deaths: 2126
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Hennepin28440942
Ramsey11501326
Dakota7914129
Anoka6564139
Stearns426225
Washington408857
Scott273333
Olmsted265328
Nobles200116
St. Louis187749
Blue Earth18007
Wright17908
Clay154641
Carver14797
Rice13938
Mower13666
Sherburne123315
Kandiyohi11103
Winona97218
Waseca8179
Lyon7684
Crow Wing61718
Benton6013
Nicollet58317
Steele5812
Chisago5741
Freeborn5574
Watonwan5384
Beltrami5285
Todd5252
Otter Tail5126
McLeod5082
Martin49912
Le Sueur4914
Douglas4133
Goodhue4139
Itasca40916
Pine3790
Polk3484
Isanti3381
Morrison3143
Becker3062
Carlton2981
Dodge2780
Pipestone26114
Chippewa2552
Cottonwood2350
Meeker2312
Wabasha2240
Brown2202
Yellow Medicine2153
Cass2094
Sibley2073
Redwood2007
Mille Lacs1893
Rock1891
Murray1863
Renville1708
Unassigned16553
Faribault1590
Jackson1591
Fillmore1550
Hubbard1531
Swift1521
Houston1460
Kanabec1449
Roseau1430
Pennington1291
Koochiching1264
Lincoln1230
Stevens1201
Pope1060
Aitkin941
Big Stone900
Wadena850
Lac qui Parle802
Wilkin783
Lake720
Grant664
Norman640
Marshall571
Mahnomen491
Red Lake451
Traverse390
Clearwater350
Lake of the Woods261
Kittson120
Cook70

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Confirmed Cases: 91848

Reported Deaths: 1372
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Polk16450270
Woodbury590669
Johnson525928
Black Hawk464193
Linn4372116
Dubuque369644
Story355117
Scott329829
Dallas292638
Pottawattamie232841
Buena Vista204612
Sioux18594
Marshall182535
Webster138914
Wapello137457
Plymouth125522
Clinton119322
Muscatine116456
Crawford11507
Cerro Gordo110523
Warren9956
Jasper90934
Des Moines8949
Henry8365
Marion7989
Tama79132
Carroll7455
Lee6927
Wright6101
Dickinson5727
Boone5528
Bremer5257
Washington51411
Delaware4994
Mahaska44821
Louisa44315
Lyon4224
Jackson4003
Floyd3755
Clay3704
Benton3651
Franklin35518
Winneshiek3538
Poweshiek3519
Hamilton3413
Winnebago33714
Hardin3271
Buchanan3141
Kossuth3120
Jones3113
Harrison3105
Emmet29710
Butler2932
Cherokee2922
Chickasaw2921
Guthrie28910
Sac2860
Clayton2843
Shelby2841
Cedar2802
Clarke2753
Allamakee2706
Madison2622
Fayette2492
Iowa2491
Page2450
Grundy2394
Palo Alto2320
Mills2191
Hancock2122
Calhoun2063
Humboldt2023
Mitchell2010
Howard1967
Cass1942
Osceola1840
Pocahontas1772
Monona1741
Monroe16411
Taylor1641
Lucas1606
Union1523
Appanoose1503
Jefferson1501
Ida1462
Fremont1390
Davis1324
Greene1260
Van Buren1261
Keokuk1251
Worth1140
Montgomery1095
Audubon1041
Wayne913
Adair761
Decatur760
Ringgold562
Adams400
Unassigned120
