Clear

Iowa reports 1st confirmed 2019 human West Nile virus case

State records say 104 Iowans were diagnosed with West Nile virus last year and nine died.

Posted: Jul 12, 2019 11:03 AM

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Iowa officials have reported the state's first confirmed human case of West Nile virus.

The Iowa Public Health Department said Friday the man lives in Audubon County, is 61 to 80 years old and has recovered.

Dr. Caitlin Pedati is the department's medical director and Pedati says that until the state's first hard frost, being outside means there's a risk for West Nile virus infection from mosquitoes.

Experts say most people who are infected have no symptoms or experience only mild, flu-like symptoms. The most vulnerable people are those who are at least 50 or have weakened immune systems.

State records say 104 Iowans were diagnosed with West Nile virus last year and nine died. More information about the virus is available online.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Clear
80° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 82°
Albert Lea
Scattered Clouds
81° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 82°
Austin
Clear
82° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 83°
Charles City
Clear
79° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 81°
Rochester
Clear
79° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 81°
Tracking Returning Heat, Humidity, and Possible Storms
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Summer Shelters in Demand

Image

Lights for Liberty Protests Happening Today

Image

Tracking the Kick Off to Our Heatwave

StormTeam 3: Tracking a heatwave and a possibility for strong storms

Image

Honkers defeat La Crosse on the road

Image

Cubs' Lester invites Ashlyn Clark to Wrigley

Image

Austin sophomore named All-American

Image

Mason City defeats WSR, 10-0

Image

Fishy phone calls

Image

New development plan passes another hurdle in Clear Lake

Community Events