Iowa ranked 8th on list of people moving out of state in 2018

Study conducted by United Van Lines as part of their annual 'National Movers Study'

Posted: Jan. 3, 2019 9:58 PM
Posted By: Alex Jirgens

MASON CITY, Iowa - At the State of the City address on Wednesday, Mason City Mayor Bill Schickel discussed the area's declining population, and a desire to turn those numbers around. And now a newly released study is supporting the Mayor's findings.

The National Movers Study, conducted by the moving company United Van Lines since 1977, tracks customers' state-to-state migration patterns, and ranks Iowa 8th on the list of most moved-from states in 2018. The company lists various reasons why, such as jobs, family, health and retirement.

Bruce Gaulke is a life-long Iowa resident, and has seen the decrease first hand.

"You see communities that are coming together for their school districts. So and so and so together. Like Clarion, Goldfield, Dows together. Hampton-Dumont. It used to be all a single town."

He does have an idea on a way that leaders could encourage employers to change the tide.

"Maybe give them a tax break, give them an incentive to raise the wage of an employee. Make it better for them to stay, to basically retire from their job."

New Jersey takes the top spot with the most residents moving out of state in 2018. In Vermont, it's a different story: it had the highest percentage of inbound migration.

In addition, the study also found that more Americans are moving to the Western and Southern parts of the country.

