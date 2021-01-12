Iowa public safety aide says riot at Capitol 'had to happen'

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — An Iowa Department of Public Safety employee who traveled to Washington, D.C., to support President Donald Trump’s push to overturn the election says she understands the rage that fueled the insurrection and that it was bound to happen.

Hollie Davidson, an administrative assistant at the Iowa Statewide Interoperable Communications Systems Board, says she took part in two days of “Stop the Steal” rallies but wasn't among the mob that entered the Capitol.

Five people were killed during the rampage, which delayed certification of President-elect Joe Biden’s electoral victory.

Davidson writes on Facebook that the insurrection “had to happen in order for us to have our voices heard finally.”