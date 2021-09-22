Iowa public health director is stepping down

DES MOINES, Iowa – The state epidemiologist and director of the Iowa Department of Public Health (IDPH) is resigning.

IDPH says Dr. Caitlin Pedati will step down in late October to pursue new career opportunities.

“I want to thank Dr. Pedati for her outstanding service to the people of Iowa, especially throughout the pandemic,” says Governor Kim Reynolds. “She has been instrumental to our state’s strong COVID-19 response and a valued member of my team. I wish her much success and happiness in all that she pursues.”

Dr. Pedati has been leading IDPH says June 2018. Kelly Garcia has been appointed interim director in her place.

“The work of the last 18 months has been difficult at best and I remain immensely appreciative of Dr. Pedati’s steadfast partnership throughout,” says Garcia. “I, along with our teams at IDPH and the Department of Human Services will miss her. Her personal sacrifice is to be commended and we wish her the very best as she begins this new chapter.”