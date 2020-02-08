Clear
SEVERE WX : Winter Storm Warning - Winter Weather Advisory View Alerts
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Iowa producer recalling 270 pounds of beef sticks

Sticks contain and allergen not listed on the label.

Posted: Feb 8, 2020 2:55 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

WASHINGTON, DC – An Iowa meat producer is recalling about 270 pounds of beef sticks due to a label mistake.

Family Traditions Meat in Ackley says some of its 3 ounce and 6 ounce packages of “Arcadia Meats Smoked Beef Sticks Original” contain milk, a known allergen which is not listed as an ingredient. The products have the lot numbers 31819, 33719 and 00620, and have establishment number “EST. 46538” inside the USDA mark of inspection.

The beef sticks were shipped to retailers in Iowa, Minnesota, Illinois, Kansas, Missouri, South Dakota and Wisconsin. They were products on November 14 and December 3, 2019, and January 6, 2020, with a shelf life of six months.

The problem was discovered by a compliance officer with the Iowa Department of Agriculture during in-commerce surveillance activities at a retail store. There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of these products.

Consumers with questions about the recall can contact Jolene Heikens, Vice President of Sales with Family Traditions Meat Company, or Ashley Morton, Hazard Coordinator with Family Traditions Meat Company, at (641) 847-8116.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Clear
14° wxIcon
Hi: 17° Lo: 13°
Feels Like: 3°
Albert Lea
Clear
16° wxIcon
Hi: 16° Lo: 11°
Feels Like: 4°
Austin
Clear
16° wxIcon
Hi: 18° Lo: 13°
Feels Like: 3°
Charles City
Clear
14° wxIcon
Hi: 15° Lo: 13°
Feels Like: 5°
Rochester
Clear
14° wxIcon
Hi: 17° Lo: 10°
Feels Like: 2°
Winter Storm Warning in effect for Sunday
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Chris' PM Weather Forecast Notes 2/7

Image

Sports Overtime highlights part two

Image

Sports Overtime highlights from Friday part one

Image

Night to Shine

Image

Super plungers kick off Polar Plunge 2020

Image

Alternate side parking goes into effect

Image

Fewer bars at SocialICE this year

Image

National Wear Red Day

Image

Chris' PM Weather Forecast 2/7

Image

Iowa Legislative Forum

Community Events