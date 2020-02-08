Iowa producer recalling 270 pounds of beef sticks

WASHINGTON, DC – An Iowa meat producer is recalling about 270 pounds of beef sticks due to a label mistake.

Family Traditions Meat in Ackley says some of its 3 ounce and 6 ounce packages of “Arcadia Meats Smoked Beef Sticks Original” contain milk, a known allergen which is not listed as an ingredient. The products have the lot numbers 31819, 33719 and 00620, and have establishment number “EST. 46538” inside the USDA mark of inspection.

The beef sticks were shipped to retailers in Iowa, Minnesota, Illinois, Kansas, Missouri, South Dakota and Wisconsin. They were products on November 14 and December 3, 2019, and January 6, 2020, with a shelf life of six months.

The problem was discovered by a compliance officer with the Iowa Department of Agriculture during in-commerce surveillance activities at a retail store. There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of these products.

Consumers with questions about the recall can contact Jolene Heikens, Vice President of Sales with Family Traditions Meat Company, or Ashley Morton, Hazard Coordinator with Family Traditions Meat Company, at (641) 847-8116.