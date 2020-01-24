Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Iowa prisoner takes federal plea deal on meth/gun charges

Demetrius Johnson
Demetrius Johnson

Doing state time for drug dealing in Cerro Gordo County.

Posted: Jan 24, 2020 4:35 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa – A man serving state time for dealing drugs is now pleading guilty to federal charges.

Demetrius Armadra Johnson, 34 of Mason City, pleaded guilty Friday in Cedar Rapids Federal Court to conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine and unlawful transport of a firearm. Federal prosecutors had accused Johnson of being part of a meth-dealing operation in North Iowa between the fall of 2017 and August 2019.

No sentencing date has been set in federal court. Johnson is currently serving a state prison sentence for dealing drugs in Cerro Gordo County.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Overcast
29° wxIcon
Hi: 31° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 17°
Albert Lea
Overcast
28° wxIcon
Hi: 30° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 18°
Austin
Overcast
32° wxIcon
Hi: 32° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 24°
Charles City
Overcast
30° wxIcon
Hi: 33° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 20°
Rochester
Overcast
30° wxIcon
Hi: 32° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 20°
Light snow and steady temps
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Churches live stream

Image

Support for Officer Arik Matson

Image

Sean Weather 1/24

Image

Homelessness increases in Minnesota

Image

Cafe fundraiser for officer Matson

Image

NIACC women's hoops off to best start ever

Image

Two Granny Basketball teams to be honored

Image

Chris' PM Weather Forecast 1/23

Image

Minnesota homelessness up

Image

City Council Raise reactions

Community Events