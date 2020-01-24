Iowa prisoner takes federal plea deal on meth/gun charges

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa – A man serving state time for dealing drugs is now pleading guilty to federal charges.

Demetrius Armadra Johnson, 34 of Mason City, pleaded guilty Friday in Cedar Rapids Federal Court to conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine and unlawful transport of a firearm. Federal prosecutors had accused Johnson of being part of a meth-dealing operation in North Iowa between the fall of 2017 and August 2019.

No sentencing date has been set in federal court. Johnson is currently serving a state prison sentence for dealing drugs in Cerro Gordo County.