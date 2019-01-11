Clear
Iowa prison inmate accused of starting a fire

Officials say he's been sent to the hospital for a self-inflicted injury.

Posted: Jan. 11, 2019 5:26 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

FORT MADISON, Iowa – Officials an inmate started a fire Friday at the Iowa State Penitentiary in Fort Madison.

A fire alarm was set off in a prison living unit a little before 12 pm and staff say they discovered one inmate had used his mattress to barricade himself inside his cell and started a fire. As corrections officers tried to remove the inmate, officials say he struck them with his fists.

Pepper spray was then used to subdue the prisoner and the fire was put out.

The staff involved were treated by prison medical personnel for minor injuries and smoke inhalation and finished the rest of their shifts. The inmate, who has not been identified, has been taken to the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics for treatment of a self-inflicted injury.

The prison was put on restricted movement while smoke was cleared from the living unit and then returned to normal operation.
Prison officials say this incident remains under investigation.

