Iowa prison guard tests positive for coronavirus

No positive test among inmates so far.

Posted: Apr 10, 2020 5:41 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

CORALVILLE, Iowa – The first Iowa prison guard has tested positive for the coronavirus.

The state Department of Corrections says the correctional officer works at the Iowa Medical and Classification Center and began experiencing symptoms on Wednesday. On Thursday, the officer consulted with a medical provider who told the officer to take a test for COVID-19.

The Department of Corrections has moved to identify contact with staff and inmates and quarantining those possible exposed. The infected officer, who is between 18 and 40 years old, is recovering at hom.

Officials say no Iowa prison inmate has tested positive for the coronavirus so far.

