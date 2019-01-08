Clear
SEVERE WX: Wind Advisory View Alerts
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Iowa principal suspended after bullying concerns raised quits job

A central Iowa school principal suspended after concerns were raised about student-to-student bullying has resigned.

Posted: Jan. 8, 2019 11:53 AM

AMES, Iowa (AP) — A central Iowa school principal suspended after concerns were raised about student-to-student bullying has resigned.

Ames Community School District says Dan Fox will not return to his duties at Ames Middle School and will leave district employment effective June 30.

Fox was suspended in late November. Concerns were raised by parents and students, and an online petition appeared that sought improved safety for LGBTQ students at the school. District officials have said the decision to suspend Fox wasn't based off just one incident but rather was an effort to improve the school. He'd been hired in June last year.

Associated Press efforts to reach Fox were unsuccessful Tuesday.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Few Clouds
38° wxIcon
Hi: 39° Lo: 12°
Feels Like: 25°
Albert Lea
Overcast
34° wxIcon
Hi: 36° Lo: 10°
Feels Like: 23°
Austin
Overcast
36° wxIcon
Hi: 38° Lo: 11°
Feels Like: 24°
Charles City
Clear
37° wxIcon
Hi: 37° Lo: 12°
Feels Like: 26°
Rochester
Overcast
32° wxIcon
Hi: 32° Lo: 9°
Feels Like: 19°
Some morning snow will give way to a windy Tuesday.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Your Tuesday KIMT StormTeam3 Weather Forecast

Image

Future of Rochester's Corn Water Tower is now headed to HPC

Image

New Fresh Thyme opening in Rochester

Image

Mason City School Board ready to move forward after audit

Image

Parents Want Answers at School Board Meeting

Image

Transparency Act of 2019

Image

Inbody analyzer now at Cerro Gordo Co. Public Health

Image

Kingsland vs. Dover-Eyota Highlights 1-7-19

Image

Spartans girl's basketball red hot following losing streak

Image

Mason City Residents forced to evacuate

Community Events