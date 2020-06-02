Iowa primary taking place with coronavirus precautions at polls

MASON CITY, Iowa - Tuesday's primary election in Iowa looked like none other before it. This is the first time voters will head to the polls with the norms of coronavirus put into place.

"Some people might think we're a little over the top here, but we're doing the best we can," said Teri Elsbury, who is in charge of the First Ward, Third Precinct voting site.

She says voters should feel perfectly safe when they head to the polls.

"I think that I can reassure them that we've taken every precaution. This is as good as it gets as far as sanitation and I think they feel very comfortable with what we've done here," said Elsbury.

The now-familiar plexiglas dividers are in place, along with Xs on the floor to maintain social distancing. Not only that, but everything is getting cleaned thoroughly, including the pens voters use.

"We have wipes. We've been wiping down the doors. We don't have pens in the booths. We're just trying to take every precaution that we can so that people feel comfortable when they're voting," she said.

Voters are taking notice of the changes and they are appreciating the extra work put in by the polling staff.

"I felt very comfortable voting today and I felt they took precautions and I chose to wear a mask," said Dea Epley Birtwistle.

Rick Sullivan from Mason City has high praise for the efforts to maintain a sanitary voting site. He says he wishes other public places would get the same attention when it comes to cleanliness.

"Absolutely, and like I said this should be kind of the norm everywhere you go. I know the schools have kind of gone to the next level with graduation and that should be the norm," said Sullivan.