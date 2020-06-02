Clear
SEVERE WX : Severe Thunderstorm Watch View Alerts

Iowa primary taking place with coronavirus precautions at polls

It looked a lot different with previous elections, with poll workers in masks and voting booths spread out.

Posted: Jun 2, 2020 9:07 PM
Posted By: Nick Kruszalnicki

MASON CITY, Iowa - Tuesday's primary election in Iowa looked like none other before it.  This is the first time voters will head to the polls with the norms of coronavirus put into place.

"Some people might think we're a little over the top here, but we're doing the best we can," said Teri Elsbury, who is in charge of the First Ward, Third Precinct voting site.

She says voters should feel perfectly safe when they head to the polls.

"I think that I can reassure them that we've taken every precaution. This is as good as it gets as far as sanitation and I think they feel very comfortable with what we've done here," said Elsbury.

The now-familiar plexiglas dividers are in place, along with Xs on the floor to maintain social distancing.  Not only that, but everything is getting cleaned thoroughly, including the pens voters use.

"We have wipes. We've been wiping down the doors. We don't have pens in the booths. We're just trying to take every precaution that we can so that people feel comfortable when they're voting," she said.

Voters are taking notice of the changes and they are appreciating the extra work put in by the polling staff.

"I felt very comfortable voting today and I felt they took precautions and I chose to wear a mask," said Dea Epley Birtwistle.

Rick Sullivan from Mason City has high praise for the efforts to maintain a sanitary voting site.  He says he wishes other public places would get the same attention when it comes to cleanliness.

"Absolutely, and like I said this should be kind of the norm everywhere you go. I know the schools have kind of gone to the next level with graduation and that should be the norm," said Sullivan.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Confirmed Cases: 25208

Reported Deaths: 1060
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Hennepin8514616
Ramsey3075128
Stearns203013
Nobles15445
Anoka142970
Dakota134957
Washington64532
Olmsted63410
Kandiyohi4971
Rice4622
Scott4362
Clay42728
Mower3452
Wright3202
Todd3190
Sherburne2462
Carver2182
Benton1783
Steele1600
Blue Earth1420
Martin1325
Freeborn1250
St. Louis11814
Pine890
Unassigned8810
Nicollet8810
Winona8015
Cottonwood760
Watonwan750
Carlton750
Crow Wing712
Otter Tail700
Goodhue683
Chisago621
Polk612
Lyon570
Itasca5510
Dodge530
Chippewa511
Morrison470
Meeker450
Douglas440
Le Sueur441
Becker400
Murray390
Jackson390
McLeod370
Isanti350
Waseca260
Rock220
Swift190
Mille Lacs191
Pennington190
Faribault190
Wabasha180
Fillmore171
Sibley160
Brown162
Beltrami150
Cass142
Norman130
Marshall120
Pipestone120
Kanabec111
Wilkin113
Wadena100
Koochiching90
Pope90
Aitkin80
Mahnomen61
Yellow Medicine60
Big Stone60
Lincoln50
Redwood50
Renville50
Red Lake40
Grant40
Lac qui Parle30
Clearwater30
Traverse30
Houston20
Hubbard20
Roseau20
Lake10
Kittson10
Stevens10

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Confirmed Cases: 19669

Reported Deaths: 555
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Polk4236133
Woodbury276136
Black Hawk174745
Linn95379
Dallas91623
Marshall89616
Buena Vista8100
Johnson6149
Wapello59712
Muscatine55741
Crawford5282
Tama40327
Scott36110
Dubuque34619
Louisa34511
Sioux2830
Pottawattamie2698
Jasper26017
Washington1898
Wright1780
Warren1350
Plymouth1332
Allamakee1204
Story1161
Mahaska9510
Poweshiek908
Henry711
Bremer696
Des Moines651
Boone650
Clinton641
Taylor560
Clarke560
Guthrie513
Cedar481
Benton431
Hamilton430
Webster421
Monroe385
Shelby370
Jones360
Clayton343
Osceola340
Buchanan330
Iowa330
Marion320
Cherokee310
Jefferson300
Cerro Gordo291
Madison292
Lee270
Fayette270
Monona250
Winneshiek240
Lyon240
Davis230
Harrison230
Dickinson210
Sac200
Grundy200
Mills190
Floyd191
Humboldt181
Clay170
Delaware171
Hardin170
Butler171
Lucas170
Emmet160
Hancock160
Appanoose143
Ida140
Page140
Franklin140
Keokuk140
Pocahontas130
Greene130
Howard120
Cass120
Audubon121
Jackson120
Carroll110
Winnebago110
Chickasaw100
Kossuth100
Adair90
Van Buren90
Union90
Montgomery80
Adams70
Palo Alto70
Fremont40
Ringgold40
Mitchell40
Worth30
Calhoun20
Wayne10
Decatur10
Unassigned10
Rochester
Broken Clouds
66° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 66°
Mason City
Broken Clouds
71° wxIcon
Hi: 94° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 71°
Albert Lea
Scattered Clouds
66° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 66°
Austin
Overcast
68° wxIcon
Hi: 93° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 68°
Charles City
Clear
70° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 70°
Powerful storms and summer-like conditions are coming our way
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Storm Clouds in Forest City

Image

Hail in Geneva, MN

Image

Strong Winds in Blooming Prairie

Image

Hail in Geneva, MN

Image

Strong Winds in Blooming Prairie

Image

Downpour at Quality Pork Processors

Image

Strong Winds East of Albert Lea

Image

Protests in Albert Lea

Image

Cheateu Theater still closed

Image

Outdoor seating & severe weather

Community Events