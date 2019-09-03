Clear
Iowa prep football poll: West Hancock, St. Ansgar ranked 1-2 in A; 3 area teams ranked in 2A

The first AP prep football poll was released Tuesday.

Posted: Sep 3, 2019 3:47 PM

The Top Ten teams in the Associated Press Iowa high school football polls of the 2019 season with first-place votes in parentheses and won-loss record, total points and position last week at right:

Class 4A
Record Pts Prv
1. West Des Moines Dowling (7) 1-0 79 -
2. Ankeny Centennial 1-0 63 -
3. Cedar Falls (1) 1-0 61 -
4. West Des Moines Valley 1-0 60 -
5. Bettendorf 1-0 46 -
6. Waukee 0-1 38 -
7. Cedar Rapids Kennedy 1-0 26 -
8. Fort Dodge 1-0 17 -
(tie) Johnston 1-0 17 -
10. Ankeny 0-1 12 -
Others receiving votes: Cedar Rapids Prairie 11. Iowa City West 5. Davenport North 3. Des Moines Lincoln 2.

Class 3A
Record Pts Prv
1. Cedar Rapids Xavier (3) 1-0 69 -
2. Epworth Western Dubuque (3) 1-0 66 -
3. Solon (1) 1-0 64 -
4. Eldridge North Scott 1-0 63 -
5. Council Bluffs Lewis Central (1) 1-0 57 -
6. Pella 1-0 29 -
7. Norwalk 1-0 18 -
8. Mount Pleasant 1-0 11 -
(tie) Washington 1-0 11 -
10. Sergeant Bluff-Luton 0-1 10 -
Others receiving votes: Waverly-Shell Rock 8. Spencer 8. , Glenwood 7. Bondurant Farrar 6. Harlan 5. Independence 3. Clear Creek-Amana 3. Oskaloosa 2.

Class 2A
Record Pts Prv
1. Waukon (7) 1-0 79 -
2. Clear Lake 1-0 63 -
3. Algona 1-0 60 -
4. Spirit Lake (1) 1-0 47 -
5. Greene County 1-0 39 -
(tie) Monroe PCM 1-0 39 -
7. Williamsburg 1-0 22 -
8. Des Moines Christian 1-0 19 -
9. Boyden-Hull-RV 0-1 18 -
10. Cresco Crestwood 1-0 16 -
Others receiving votes: Waterloo Columbus 12. Van Horne Benton 11. Carroll Kuemper 7. Southeast Valley 6. Tipton 1. West Liberty 1.

Class 1A
Record Pts Prv
1. Hawarden West Sioux (6) 1-0 78 -
2. Dike-New Hartford (1) 1-0 70 -
3. West Branch (1) 1-0 57 -
4. Van Meter 1-0 50 -
5. Inwood West Lyon 1-0 41 -
6. South Central Calhoun 1-0 36 -
7. Dyersville Beckman 1-0 24 -
8. Treynor 1-0 20 -
9. Emmetsburg 1-0 14 -
10. Mediapolis 1-0 13 -
Others receiving votes: Truro Interstate 35 12. Underwood 8. Pella Christian 4. Hull Western Christian 3. Iowa City Regina 3. Jesup 3. Troy Mills North Linn 2. Wapello 2. Sumner-Fredericksburg 2. Lake Mills 1.

Class A
Record Pts Prv
1. Britt West Hancock (6) 1-0 76 -
2. St. Ansgar (1) 1-0 57 -
3. Edgewood-Colesburg 1-0 56 -
4. Fairbank Wapsie Valley 1-0 55 -
5. Sloan Westwood 1-0 39 -
6. Durant (1) 1-0 30 -
7. Traer North Tama 1-0 28 -
8. Alta 1-0 27 -
9. Grundy Center 1-0 16 -
10. Hudson 0-1 15 -
Others receiving votes: Brooklyn BGM 14. Hinton 9. Algona Garrigan 9. A-H-S-T-W, Avoca 3. Council Bluffs St. Albert 3. Alburnett 2. Southwest Valley 1.

Class 8-Man
Record Pts Prv
1. Gilbertville-Don Bosco (3) 1-0 72 -
2. Fremont Mills, Tabor (3) 1-0 68 -
3. New London (1) 1-0 58 -
4. Remsen Saint Mary's (1) 1-0 55 -
5. Jackson Junction Turkey Valley 1-0 37 -
6. Marengo Iowa Valley 1-0 26 -
7. Montezuma 1-0 23 -
8. Newell-Fonda 1-0 21 -
9. Audubon 0-1 20 -
10. Northwood-Kensett 1-0 17 -
Others receiving votes: Liberty Center SE Warren 8. Coon Rapids-Bayard 6. Wyoming Midland 6. Dunlap Boyer Valley 4. Janesville 4. Anita CAM 3. Wayland WACO 3. Westside Ar-We-Va 2. Woodbine 2. Lenox 2. Glidden-Ralston 1. Central City 1. HLV, Victor 1. <

