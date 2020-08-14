Significant Iowa power outages expected to last through Tuesday

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa – Some Iowans may not have their electricity back on for several more days.

Alliant energy says Monday’s destructive derecho storm knocked out the power to more than 240,000 of its customers.

“We have restored power to more than half of our customers who were impacted by Monday’s storms,” says Terry Kouba, SVP at Alliant Energy and President of the Iowa Utility Company. “We will have power available to a significant number of customers who are still without power by the end of the day Tuesday, Aug. 18, and we are working day and night to make it happen even sooner.”

Alliant says it has more than 700 crews working in central and eastern Iowa, triple the normal amount, working to replace over 2,500 power poles across the state. The utility company says that’s the equivalent of eight months of work in normal situations and they will complete it in just seven days.

“We appreciate your patience during this very difficult outage,” adds Kouba.

According to Swift Public Adjusters, a Des Moines insurance provider, early estimates are that Monday’s storms damaged 10 million acres of crop land, caused billions of dollars in losses, and produced 50,000 insurance claims.